82 Creative Cover-Up Tattoo Ideas That Show A Bad Tattoo Is Not The End Of Life

Some people go through life carrying the invisible weight of their mistakes on their shoulders.
Others, however, choose to carry their mistakes on their bodies, physically etched into their skin forever to remind them of their respective momentary lapses in judgment.
Take a look at these tattoos, for example. As you can see, however, their hapless owners were spared a lifetime of shame and ridicule thanks to the skills and imagination of some incredible tattoo artists who proved that when time can’t heal something, good old-fashioned creativity can.
Do you have your tattoo fails and cover-ups you’d like to share? Then add them to the list compiled by Bored Panda below.
#1 Masterpiece in Progress
Image source: Lindsay Baker
#2 Branching Out Faith
#3 From Simple To Stunning
Image source: junior_cesconetto
#4 From Blank Canvas to Mind Maze
Image source: Juan Salgado
#5 Regrets in Small Print
Image source: kvd
#6 Feathered Glow-Up
Image source: anonymous
#7 From Blah To Bold
Image source: kamas_tattooer
#8 Permanent Proofreading Problems
Image source: GOR31LLY
#9 From Basic To Bold
Image source: idemtattoo79
#10 Portraits Gone Wrong and Right
Image source: Kami_No_Tanjou
#11 From Tribal Fade to Fine Lines
Image source: motorcyclinghippy
#12 Ink Evolution
Image source: adamsky2000
#13 From Simple Blooms to Bold Portraits
Image source: wendymartina
#14 From Pretty To Prehistoric
#15 From Mystery Mark to Masterpiece
#16 Ink Glow-Up
Image source: kamas_tattooer
#17 Skull Ready For Winter
Image source: markedonetattoo
#18 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: HerpDerpMcGurk
#19 Ink Evolution Unleashed
Image source: Diablo31x
#20 From Blur to Bold Bloom
Image source: dontfuckingthink
#21 From Sketch To Masterpiece
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#22 From Faded to Fabulous
Image source: wilsontattoo74
#23 From Sketch To Celebration
#24 From Barely There to Bold Bloom
Image source: Tattoos By Oksana
#25 Tattoo Glow-Up
Image source: theclassicoversharer
#26 Prism Glow-Up
Image source: inkdonkey
#27 Tattoo Glow-Up Goals
Image source: few23
#28 From Meh To Marvelous
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#29 Body Art Before And After
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#30 From Blah to Bold
Image source: konradbussart
#31 From Simple To Statement
#32 Burned Out And Faded
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#33 Hidden Messages, Bold Statements
Image source: kamas_tattooer
#34 Bloom Glow-Up
Image source: websta.me
#35 From Blurry to Badass
#36 Ink glow-up in progress
Image source: jhsm
#37 From Sketch to Splash of Color
Image source: Krzysztof Domanowski
#38 From Sketch To Showstopper
Image source: markedonetattoo
#39 From Basic to Bold
Image source: Lindsay Baker
#40 From Masterpiece To DIY Fail
Image source: williamschaferharris
#41 Fresh Ink, Fresh Time
Image source: kappytann
#42 Cosmic Ink Adventure
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#43 Ink Glow-Up
Image source: emeraldeyes523
#44 From Sassy to Regal
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#45 From Simple to Statement
Image source: Tattoodles
#46 From Sketch To Legend
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#47 Ink Glow-Up
Image source: facebook.com
#48 Inked in Bloom
Image source: markedonetattoo
#49 From Scribble To Roar
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#50 Tattoo Glow-Up
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#51 From Sketch To Shade
Image source: Widddde
#52 From Simple to Stunning
Image source: ladybossink
#53 From Mini to Masterpiece
Image source: marcelobavosischmitz
#54 Floral Fixer-Upper
#55 From Old Ink To Bold Art
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#56 Ink In Progress
Image source: thirdwishtattoos
#57 From Motto To Mountains
#58 Tattoo Glow-Up Goals
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#59 From Blank To Bold
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#60 Directional Dilemmas
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#61 From Zen to Edgy
Image source: markedonetattoo
#62 Inked Transformations
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#63 Matching Ink, Different Vibes
Image source: j.rafatattooart
#64 From Swipe Left to Mic Drop
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#65 From Blah to Bold
Image source: Lindsay Baker
#66 From Blurry To Bold
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#67 Ink Redemption
Image source: Lindsay Baker
#68 Fading Into The Night
#69 Font Fail Forever
#70 Ink Glow Up
Image source: facebook.com
#71 Two Sides of the Story
Image source: SomeJagaloon
#72 Ink Evolution Chronicles
#73 Ink In Progress
Image source: keight_cursed
#74 Inked And Unexpected
#75 Perfectly Paired Ink
#76 Feathered Fresh Start
#77 From Drab to Dab Hand Art
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#78 Inked Identity
Image source: Tattoo Nightmares
#79 Celestial Ink Vibes
#80 Faded Ink Chronicles
#81 From Tiny Dot to Bold Statement
#82 From Sketch to Stunning
#83 Ink and Attitude
Image source: thirdwishtattoos
#84 From Faded to Fabulous
Ink Makeover Magic
Old Art Gets a Glow-Up
When Tattoos Grow Up
Revamped and Reimagined
Ink Redemption Stories
#85 Sharpest Glow-Up Ever
Image source: facebook.com
#86 Tattoo Glow-Up
#87 Ink Redemption
From Faded to Fierce
Covered Up, Level Up
Floral Fix-Up
Tattoo Glow Up
