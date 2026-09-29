Disturbing Truth Behind Mysterious Influencer, As Millions Watch His Bizarre Videos

In the last few years, caricature comedy has carved out a niche in the short-form content industry, drawing millions of likes as well as harsh criticism.
One such influencer’s profile gained over 230,000 followers in less than two weeks, winning over viewers and stupefying other creators with their success.
Jean Philanthrope, Jean Phil for short, started posting on September 17 and became an overnight sensation, amassing over 33 million views and 3.6 million likes on TikTok across all videos.
Netizens initially found his poker face, dramatic blond bob, exaggerated mustache, and eccentric gestures endearing, but then they found out the truth.
“This is how bad content creation has gone? Just wipe out the internet,” one angry viewer said.
An eccentric French influencer who gained over 230K followers in less than two weeks turned out to be fake
The caption on Jean Phil’s first video on Instagram, which showed him in a brown suit shadowboxing on a boulevard in Paris, said, “She call me night she call you cabbage patch.”
The next one, where he was doing more of it at a park, standing under a tree, read, “She feels safe with the man.”
More such videos followed. Whether he is sitting in a café, visiting an art gallery, eating oysters, or looking up at the Eiffel Tower, he suddenly begins shadowboxing with a completely straight face.
The bizarre character quickly became a meme, with other viewers comparing his appearance to everything from Lord Farquaad in Shrek to a poodle.
“The next internet star right here,” one follower wrote.
However, none of it was real.
Jean Phil was allegedly an AI-generated character used for a cryptocurrency scam
The truth came out around September 20, when an X (Twitter) account using the Jean Philanthrope name and likeness began promoting a Solana memecoin called $JEANPHIL.
A meme coin is a cryptocurrency inspired by internet jokes, viral memes, or pop culture trends, whose value depends on the subject’s popularity, making it an unstable form of digital finance.
Jean Phil’s Instagram bio also showed a Pump.fun link to the same memecoin, promptly convincing followers that Jean Phil was an AI-generated avatar created for a cryptocurrency pump-and-dump.
It is a form of market manipulation where scammers artificially inflate (pump) the price of a low-value or obscure cryptocurrency through false hype, then sell (dump) their own holdings for a profit once unsuspecting buyers drive the price up.
According to data from Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, the $JEANPHIL token spiked on September 20, three days after the character was created, and reached a high of $0.02845 on September 21. It lost more than 99% of its value before the end of the day.
According to Dexerto, the memecoin had an estimated market cap of about $8.8 million on September 25, and its main trading pools held roughly $415,000 in cryptocurrency.
Jean Phil’s success paints a dire picture, according to human influencers
The pump-and-dump claims gained further credence as AI literacy guru Jeremy Carrasco detailed the “scheme” in a September 25 Instagram video.
“This account has seven videos. They changed their usernames six times in 15 months,” he explained, showing that Jean Phil’s profile originally joined Instagram in June 2025.
“Since it is not associated with a real person, this memecoin has some special properties,” he continued. “The people behind this can stay anonymous and relatively unaccountable. That’s kind of the whole point.”
Fitness influencer Colin Smith, known online as “largebaj,” said, “I saw this motherf***er make his first post, like what, a week or two ago? 230,000 followers, all straight to the pump-and-dump.”
“How is money even real anymore? It’s just so simple now. You just don’t even have to exist on the internet. You don’t have to be a real person. You can just make your quick hundred grand, get off the internet, and fly into the sunset. No repercussions.”
As Jean Phil went viral, an English counterpart, Archibald Brown, was introduced as his bitter boxing rival. He has his own memecoin, $ARCHIBROWN, and has staged “challenges” calling out Jean Phil.
Netizens were up in arms after feeling “tricked” by Jean Phil
As the outcry went on, the Jean Phil profile was flooded with comments from furious followers, many of whom said the influencer “fooled” them.
“I was so disappointed to find out this was AI. I never get tricked by AI. I was tricked by AI,” one person wrote. Another said, “Him being AI is like finding out Santa isn’t real.”
A third said, “Unfollowed. I just realized that you’re AI. It makes me so depressed. I can’t believe that I was bamboozled.”
A fourth commented, “One cannot trust their own eyes. Let it be a wake-up call.”
‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Haliey Welch sparked a similar backlash with her memcoin $HAWK, which debuted in December 2024 and rapidly scaled to a $500 million market cap before crashing by over 90% within minutes.
Argentine President Javier Milei faced widespread fraud allegations and a criminal investigation after promoting memecoin $LIBRA in February 2025, causing it to surge before crashing 85% and costing investors $251 million in losses.
“They figured out how to scam our generation,” one angry netizen wrote
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