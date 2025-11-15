Hey Pandas, When Was One Time You Felt Like Your Parents Or Guardians Didn’t Like You? (Closed)

Anything!
#1
I get blamed for everything all the time. I almost tried to kill myself multiple times and they still don’t care.
#2
all my life because they abused me to the point i ran away :) (they also did worst but i’m not comfortable saying it sorry)
#3
My parents always tell my that “they’re the boss” and I “have to listen to them” and “my opinions don’t count”
They also compare me to my older brother even though there’s a 16 year age gap
#4
Right now, it feels like they don’t like me every day, all the time. (Why can’t I be more like the other kids?)
#5
When they (my mom specifically) took their anger out on me. I hadn’t even done anything, they were mad at my sister
#6
Their absurd double standard and the constant knowledge that I have no power or control in my own life.
#7
Well, I didn’t care about school and my parents seemed to resent that.
They also didn’t like the period of my young adulthood and they wanted me to leave. I just liked playing video games and didn’t have a job.
#8
when they no feed me the whole fridge
#9
Getting blamed on for everything my little brother does, And they hate me bacasue I’m Bi and Cassgender. Also my mom is sexist.
#10
My mom never gets my name right and my dad has never taken an interest in me. I used to have to beg him to play catch. He was a pitcher in high school. I cant count the number of times we played catch on one hand.
