Guy Makes A List Of 13 Modern Life Things That Sound Illogical, But Are Actually True

Many view paradoxes as a form of thought exercises philosophers and thinkers in general dabble in, and not something that would actually be applicable in real life on a practical scale.
Well, paradoxes do happen in life. Writer and podcaster David Perell recently went to Twitter to share what he calls the ‘Paradoxes of Modern Life.’ He listed 13 of them, each more interesting than the other.
And many have found this a rather interesting read as the thread soon went viral on Twitter.
So, this week, David Perell, a writer, podcaster, and owner of the Write Of Passage writing school, shared a tweet thread detailing 13 thought-provoking ‘Paradoxes of Modern Life.’
Each of them came with its own title, like the Paradox Of Reading, the Paradox of Creativity, and the Paradox of Originality, among many others.
While some seem to be hinting at more global phenomena, like the idea of consensus and the abundance of information, others are more personal—like the aforementioned paradox of creativity or of reading.
If you’re not aware, a paradox is a statement that manages to contradict itself or is contradictory to one’s expectations. You might also want to check out Wikipedia’s extensive list of paradoxes as well to get a fuller picture.
The Paradox Of Originality says that nothing is really original, and exemplifies with famous artists
Take David’s Paradox of Reading, for instance: “The books you read will profoundly change you even though you’ll forget the vast majority of what you read.” It gives the idea that books have a great impact on who we are, despite us not really remembering most of what is written in them.
Another very good one is the Productivity Paradox, which he explains as “we keep inventing things that save us time, but it feels like we have less time than ever before.” And it’s quite likely that these same things that we invent are taking up our time!
David also provided more information with the Paradox of Abundance
Twitter liked this short list of paradoxes, leading to the thread gaining over 23,000 likes with over 7,000 retweets. Some people were eager to debate and discuss these in more detail, while others started suggesting their own paradoxes in response to David’s thread.
One user suggested the “Rookie-Sage” Paradox, whereby “a complete novice and a total master often use the same approach.”
Another user gave an existential one: “The Paradox of Prosperity: Although on average we’re living better today than anyone has ever done, our personal experience of life makes us feel like we haven’t made much progress.”
Yet another one jested the following: “The Paradox of Twitter. It was created to share snippets of information. Now people create these mega-threads.”
You can read through the entire thread and people's comments here.
Check out how people online reacted to this
