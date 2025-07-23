“Jesus Wrote The Bible”: 30 Common Religious Myths We’re Correcting

by

When it comes to religion, most of us think we have the basics down. But often, what we believe to be common knowledge is actually a common myth, picked up from movies, stereotypes, or simple hearsay. These misconceptions aren’t just harmless mistakes; they can build walls between people and reinforce unfair judgments. To foster better understanding, it’s crucial to separate widely-believed fiction from fact. In this list, we will tackle some of the most persistent myths about major world religions and non-religious worldviews, helping to clear up confusion and build a more informed perspective.

#1 Muslims Worship A Different God

Many people think “Allah” is a separate god, but it is simply the Arabic word for “God.” In fact, Arabic-speaking Christians and Jews use the exact same word when they pray. Since Islam is an Abrahamic religion, Muslims worship the same one God as Christians and Jews.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Curated Lifestyle

#2 Every Muslim Is Also Arabic

People often mix these two things up, but “Muslim” describes a person’s religion and “Arab” describes their ethnicity. In fact, the majority of Muslims in the world are not Arab. The country with the biggest Muslim population is actually Indonesia, which is in Southeast Asia.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Getty Images

#3 A Red Dot On The Forehead Of A Hindu Woman Means She Is Married

That red dot is called a bindi, and it was once a clear sign that a Hindu woman was married. Today, however, it’s mostly used as a decorative fashion item. Women of all ages and marital statuses wear bindis as part of their cultural or personal style.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Ritul Bhattacharjee

#4 To Be Christian Means To Be Anti-Science

 It’s a common stereotype that you have to choose between being a Christian and believing in science. In reality, many of the most famous scientists in history were also deeply religious people. For many Christians today, science is not a threat but is seen as a way to better understand the world God created.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Getty Images

#5 Jesus Wrote The Bible

Many people believe Jesus was the author of the Bible, but this is incorrect. The Bible is a collection of different books, letters, and stories. These were written by many different people over hundreds of years, and the authors of most books are actually unknown.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: priscilladupreez

#6 Sundays Are The Only Day Christians Attend Church

While Sunday is the main day of worship for most Christians, it’s not the only one. Many churches also have services and gatherings during the week. For example, mid-week Wednesday evening services are a common tradition in many denominations.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

#7 Heaven And Hell Are What Jews Believe In

People often assume Judaism has the same clear idea of heaven and hell as Christianity, but this is a common misconception. Jewish tradition is much more focused on living a righteous life on Earth right now. While there are different beliefs about an afterlife, they are not centered on a simple heaven or a place of eternal punishment.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Getty Images

#8 The Jewish Bible Is Just The Old Testament

While they share many of the same texts, the Jewish Bible and the Christian Old Testament are not identical. The Jewish scriptures, called the Tanakh, organize the books in a different order to tell a different overarching story. Additionally, the Old Testament used by some Christians includes several books that are not part of the Jewish Bible at all.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: timwildsmith

#9 All Muslims Believe The Same Thing

Just like in other major religions, Islam has many different groups, with Sunni and Shi’a being the two largest branches. These different groups have their own unique beliefs, traditions, and cultural practices.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Alim

#10 December 25 Is The Actual Day Of Birth Of Jesus

No one actually knows the exact date of Jesus’s birth because the Bible doesn’t mention it. The December 25th date was chosen by church leaders centuries later. It likely replaced popular pagan winter festivals that were already being celebrated around that time.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: ronzky321

#11 Muslims Starve Themselves For A Month Every Year

This is a common misunderstanding of Ramadan. Muslims do fast for a month, but they don’t starve themselves. The fast only lasts from dawn until sunset, and they eat a meal before sunrise and another one after the sun goes down each day.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

#12 Reincarnation Is The Buddhist Version Of The Afterlife

This is a very common mix-up, but Buddhism actually teaches “rebirth,” not reincarnation. Reincarnation implies a permanent soul that moves from one life to the next. The Buddhist concept of rebirth is different because it holds that there is no unchanging, permanent soul that carries over.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: abhijeet gourav

#13 Having Fun Is Not Very Christian

There’s a stereotype that being Christian means you have to be serious all the time. While Christianity has guidelines for living, it also puts a huge emphasis on joy, celebration, and community. For most believers, enjoying life through music, food, and fellowship is a happy and important part of their faith.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Getty Images

#14 Hindu People Worship Cows

While cows are considered sacred in Hinduism, they are not worshipped in the same way as deities. They are deeply revered as a symbol of life, gentleness, and non-violence. This is why cows are treated with great respect and why many Hindus do not eat beef.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Getty Images

#15 Every Hindu Person Follows A Vegetarian Diet

While a vegetarian diet is highly valued and very common in Hinduism, it is not a strict rule for everyone. Many Hindus do eat meat, although they almost always avoid beef because cows are considered sacred. A person’s diet often depends on their family, region, and personal choice.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Dibakar Roy

#16 There Has Never Been A War For Buddhism As They Are All Pacifists

While the core teachings of Buddhism are centered on peace and non-violence, this doesn’t mean its followers have always been peaceful. Like any major religion, its history is complex and has seen conflict. Throughout the centuries, there have been wars fought by Buddhist leaders and in the name of the faith.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: mayuur

#17 Non-Believers Don’t Have A Moral Compass

Many people assume that morality comes only from religious teachings. In reality, non-believers build their moral framework on things like reason, empathy, and a shared understanding of what makes a fair and kind society. You don’t need to believe in a god to know the difference between right and wrong.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: chalis007

#18 Polygamy Is Standard Practice For All Muslim Men

While Islam does permit polygamy, it is not a common or standard practice and is actually quite rare in most of the world. The religion places very strict conditions on it, including the requirement to treat all wives with perfect equality. For this reason, the overwhelming majority of Muslim men have only one wife.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Yunus Tug

#19 Buddha Is A God For Buddhist

Actually, Buddhism has many celestial beings, devas, and advanced spiritual beings, bodhisattvas, who respond to the prayers of the devout.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: terra_gallery

#20 Non-Believers Are Against Religion

Many people assume that if you don’t follow a religion, you must be actively against it. In reality, being a non-believer simply means you don’t personally subscribe to a faith. Many non-religious people are neutral towards religion and respect other people’s right to believe as a personal choice.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Jean-Baptiste D.

#21 Pork Is Forbidden In Judaism

While it’s true that Jewish dietary laws forbid eating pork, that’s just one piece of the puzzle. The full set of rules, known as “keeping kosher,” is much more detailed. For example, it also forbids eating shellfish and mixing meat with dairy products in the same meal.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source:  Curated Lifestyle

#22 Islam Oppresses Women

Many people mistake local culture for religious rules. While some countries have laws or traditions that are unfair to women, this isn’t what the religion of Islam teaches. The core teachings of Islam actually grant women many rights and view them as equal to men.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Umar ben

#23 There Are More Than 300 Million Gods In Hinduism

This famous number isn’t meant to be taken literally. Instead, the many gods and goddesses are seen as different forms and expressions of a single, ultimate divine being. The number simply represents the idea that God is infinite and can appear in countless ways.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Sonika Agarwal

#24 Buddhists Are All Vegetarians

Because Buddhism teaches non-harm, many people believe all its followers are vegetarian. However, this isn’t a mandatory rule for everyone in the religion. The practice is often a personal choice and can vary greatly depending on the specific Buddhist tradition or culture.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: danielburden

#25 You Can’t Study Non-Religious World Views

Many people think that belief systems like atheism or humanism can’t be studied because they don’t have holy books or rituals. In reality, these worldviews have their own important texts, clear ethical codes, and shared community values. They offer a complete way of understanding the world, making them just as rich to study as any religion.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source:  Getty Images

#26 Baby Jesus Was Visited By 3 Kings

 The story of three kings visiting baby Jesus is a popular tradition, but it’s not what the Bible actually says. The Bible describes them as “Magi” or wise men from the East, but it never mentions how many there were. The idea of three likely comes from the three gifts they brought: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Arora

#27 All Mormons Practice Polygamy

This is a very common myth, but polygamy was officially banned by the mainstream Mormon church over a century ago. While some early members did practice it, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ended it in 1890. The small, fundamentalist groups that practice polygamy today are not affiliated with the main church.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Bailey Burton

#28 Buddhism Isn’t A Religion, It Is A Philosophy

Because it focuses so much on the mind and personal insight, many people think Buddhism is just a philosophy. But it’s also a full-fledged religion that offers answers to life’s biggest questions about existence and suffering. For millions of followers, it includes sacred texts, rituals, and a clear spiritual path, making it much more than just a way of thinking.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: Alexander

#29 Meditation Is Standard Practise For All Buddhists

While meditation is a famous part of Buddhism, it’s not a daily requirement for every single follower. For many Buddhists around the world, religious life focuses more on chanting, making offerings, or supporting monks. Meditation is often a practice for those who are especially dedicated, particularly monks and nuns.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source: TONG KBP

#30 Men Force Muslim Women To Wear Modest Clothing And Hijabs

It’s a common stereotype that men force Muslim women to wear headscarves like the hijab. For millions of women, however, this is a personal choice they make for themselves. They see it as a symbol of their religious devotion, identity, and a way to express their faith.

&#8220;Jesus Wrote The Bible&#8221;: 30 Common Religious Myths We&#8217;re Correcting

Image source:  Getty Images

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is The Office Reboot A Good Idea?
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2024
Raising Hope 1.13 “A Germ Of a Story” Review
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2011
Twitter Account “Grumpy Skeletor” Posts Hilarious Tweets from Skeletor Himself
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
5 Things You Didn’t Know about Meet the Putnams
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
A Collection of Battle Disney Princess Fan Art
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2017
The Top Five iZombie Fan Theories Going Right Now
3 min read
May, 18, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.