“You Must Be Blind Or Stupid”: Trump’s Path To Air Force One Slammed As White House Defends “Perfect Walk”

Donald Trump’s Air Force One boardings often see him spar with opponents or field questions on pressing national issues, but his latest appearance became a spectacle for a very different reason.
On Monday, October 5, the president made his way towards his Nebraska-bound plane in a zigzag pattern while notably declining to engage with the media.
His decision to remain silent appeared to attract little attention, but his unusual gait quickly became the focus of online discussion.
“He isn’t beating the ‘Can’t walk in a straight line’ allegations,” one person commented.
As the mockery intensified, the White House stepped in to defend Trump, calling his critics “stupid” and insisting that his walk was “perfect.”
Trump’s unusual walk to Air Force One sparked intense scrutiny on social media
A one-minute, fifteen-second video shows Trump getting off Marine One before walking toward Air Force One.
The 80-year-old can clearly be seen drifting left at first before correcting himself and returning to a straight line, which lasted only a second or two as he veered left again for several steps.
Moments later, he took one large step to the right before rerouting towards the left and continuing forward.
The public wasted no time poking fun at Trump’s unusual walk.
“I guess his leg braces aren’t working today,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “He would have failed a field sobriety test today.”
“Put him on a leash the next time,” a third remarked.
“Or let him walk off a cliff,” offered a fourth.
A separate user, meanwhile, suggested Trump may not have made it to the tarmac without being accompanied by the Air Force One captain.
“The pilot trying to match his steps was so funny,” one person said.
The White House responded sharply when asked to address the matter
Davis Ingles, a 32-year-old communications graduate from Florida’s Southeastern University who serves as the president’s spokesperson, was not forgiving towards the critics in his statement.
“You must be blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk,” he said.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, for his part, took direct aim at the publication that had reached out for an answer.
“The only thing veering is the Daily Beast’s relevancy,” he said.
This, however, was not the first time the president’s gait had become a talking point.
Trump previously faced scrutiny over his walk while hosting the Chinese and Russian heads of state
Chinese President Xi Jinping was in the US between September 23 and 25, with a bilateral meeting taking place between him and Trump on September 24.
As Trump welcomed Xi on the red carpet rolled out for the occasion, netizens noticed what they perceived as difficulty in his movements.
“He is dragging his right leg,” one person said.
“He keeps tapping his leg during his walks. Something is definitely off,” another speculated.
Before that, Trump himself walked the red carpet — albeit unevenly — to meet Vladimir Putin during the August 2025 diplomatic summit held in Alaska.
“80 years is just too old to be holding the office,” one commentator said at the time.
Trump’s walks have not been the only physical detail to attract public scrutiny.
The president has been seen with several problematic health markers in recent months
Speculation about Trump’s well-being intensified in January 2026 after bruising became visible on his hand.
The White House initially attributed the marks to frequent handshaking before revising its explanation, saying Trump had struck his hand against the corner of a signing table.
Trump also said his daily aspirin intake made him more susceptible to bruising.
Attention later turned to swelling in his ankles, which officials described as an improvement from the previous year.
Observers then noted episodes of drowsiness, including reports that the US commander in chief had nodded off in the Oval Office.
The White House, notably, has dismissed every speculation surrounding Trump’s fitness for office.
“President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the commander-in-chief,” a May 2026 press release read.
“People his age should be relaxing and enjoying the time they have on his planet,” a netizen said
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