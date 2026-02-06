Winter Olympics Scandal Erupts After Skiers Accused Of Cheating By Using Acid For Male Enhancement

A bizarre new scandal has gripped the 2026 Winter Olympics after ski jumpers were accused of trying to gain an edge by allegedly enlarging their genitals.
As the Games in Italy officially kicked off on February 6, rumors about “p*nis injections” spread quickly across sporting circles and social media.
While officials claimed there is no hard proof, the allegations reopened past cheating scandals and triggered a flood of sarcastic and bewildered reactions online.
“We don’t do other means of enhancing performance, but our list committee would certainly look into whether this would fall into this category,” WADA’s director general, Olivier Niggli, said.
Winter Olympics officials forced to address explosive claims of genital “enhancement” in ski jumping
Image credits: Alex Slitz
The controversy erupted after a German tabloid, Bild, alleged that some male ski jumpers had injected hyaluronic acid into their private parts ahead of official body measurements.
This came after the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) introduced new measures effective February 6.
Under the new rules, officials will use advanced 3D body measurements before and after jumps to ensure suits fit within the strict limit of the body’s surface area, as reported by Bored Panda.
Image credits: Getty/Mike Lawrie
Image credits: Tom Weller
The new allegations became impossible to ignore when officials from the World Anti-Doping Agency were asked directly about the claims at a press conference in Milan.
“I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how this can improve performance,” Niggli said.
“But if anything was to come to the surface, we would look at it and see if it is doping-related.”
Standing beside him, WADA president Witold Banka appeared amused, adding, “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland. So I promise you, I’m going to look at it.”
The “p*nis-gate” rumors reignited scrutiny over suit manipulation in ski jumping
Image credits: Unsplash
While injection claims remain unsubstantiated, the logic behind how the surface area affects a jump is fairly reasonable.
Scientific studies have shown that even small increases in a suit’s surface area can produce real gains.
A study published in Frontiers found that every two centimeters added to suit circumference could reduce drag by 4% and increase lift by 5%, translating to nearly six extra meters in jump distance.
Image credits: Getty/Mike Lawrie
And that science has already been exploited. At the 2025 World Ski Championships, a major scandal erupted after Norway’s team was caught altering seams around the crotch area of their suits.
Head coach Magnus Brevik, his assistant, and another staff member received 18-month bans.
Olympic medalists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were also suspended for three months, despite officials later concluding the athletes were unaware of the tampering.
Image credits: Polina Golovina/IOC Young Reporters
While the acid-injection claims remain unproven, the past violations made the latest rumors easier to believe for netizens.
Bild also cited Kamran Karim, a senior physician at Maria-Hild Hospital in Krefeld, who confirmed that hyaluronic acid can temporarily increase circumference by up to two centimeters.
Image credits: Simon Bruty/YIS/IOC
“However, lengthening is not possible in this way. Such injections are not medically indicated and are associated with risks,” Karim added.
Whether anyone actually attempted it remains a mystery lost as FIS communications director Bruno Sassi dismissed the rumors, stating, “There has never been any indication, let alone evidence, that any competitor has ever made use of a hyaluronic acid injection to attempt to gain a competitive advantage”, via BBC Sports.
The internet exploded with cruel jokes and outrage over the alleged sports cheating
As news of the accusations spread online, detractors wasted no time turning the scandal into comedy.
“Wouldn’t be the Olympics without a cheating scandal,” one person wrote, while another dubbed it the “Battle of the Bulge.”
Others leaned into the absurdity. “That third leg would add lift and air time,” one joked.
Image credits: Simon Bruty/YIS/IOC
“If they’re trying to get a wing suit effect, it needs to be called a Wang Suit,” another added.
Some questioned the logic altogether as one asked, “What if you just happened to have a big w*iner?”
However, not everyone was amused. Several expressed their frustration over the integrity of the sports.
“That is just crazy… can no one participate without cheating?” one frustrated user wrote.
“At this point, they should just stop having competitions in this sport,” another added.
“Only the Olympics could turn something this wild into a legit topic during ski season,” added a third.
“Omg, that is so dangerous,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us