I Made These Fantasy Themed Illustrations During The Pandemic To Keep Some Optimism And Colorfulness In The Grim Reality

Soon after the pandemic started, I found myself too scared and paranoid to do anything just like everyone else. Go to the market, see a friend, do anything that was my life before. The one thing that stayed at home was my ability to do art, and I started thinking of it as therapy. These illustrations are a product of my willfulness to make each day easier and think of more simple things – fairies, pixies, magic, fireflies, birds… at first, I didn’t share much of these, so I have a bunch that I never used. Still, I realized that perhaps if they made my imagination go wild, they might help many of you people too!

I would love to know which stories you came up with within your head for some of them, which stories you think made me do them and what their purpose is.

I hope you enjoy looking at them as much as I did create them.

#1 Fire And Ice

#2 Winter Frost

#3 Ray Of Hope

#4 You Keep Me Hanging On

#5 Will You Catch Me If I Fall?

#6 You Are The Light

#7 Pixie Trap

#8 Break The Ice

#9 Dancer And The Fireflies

#10 I Will Make You Mine, Again…

#11 Freedom

