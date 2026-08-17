Trump’s “Mystery Bulge” Leads To Frenzied Reactions As Many Speculate What Could Be In His Pants

Is Donald Trump hiding something under his suit? The internet thinks he may be!
In recent weeks, viewers have been investigating his entire anatomy, pointing out bruises on his hands and apparent bulging around his ankles.
Following rampant health concerns, the president’s backside has become the latest topic of discussion online.
Donald Trump’s backside was recently scrutinized by the public in light of concerns surrounding his health
Netizens claimed Donald Trump’s backside appeared rigid and boxy at a Long Island rally on Friday.
A video shared by outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt captured the 80-year-old president walking down the stage and making his way towards the crowd.
Viewers claimed his backside appeared strange and kind of box-like, sparking speculation about whether he was wearing a diaper.
“Seriously, what is going on with Trump’s rear end here?” independent journalist Aaron Rupar asked in a tweet. “It looks like he has some sort of contraption back there.”
“That’s a big diaper, I think:),” quipped Czech-American tennis star Martina Navratilova.
Viewers claimed the president’s rear end looked unusually rigid and boxy at a Long Island rally
Another wrote, “Trump has a litter box in his pants.”
“This actually could be anything. It really just Depends,” one said, making a nod to the Depend brand of adult diapers.
“It’s nice to see he’s no longer hiding his colostomy bag,” said another.
Even though Trump is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the U.S., his personal physician said he is in “excellent health.”
The White House has maintained that the bruising on his hands was due to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
It is consistent with “minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking” as well as being on aspirin therapy to reduce the risk of heart problems, White House Physician Dr. Sean Barbabella recently said.
Trump’s personal physician has insisted that the 80-year-old president is in “excellent health”
As for the apparent swelling in his legs, a White House physician attributed it to a condition known as chronic venous insufficiency, which leads to difficulty in the veins efficiently returning blood to the heart.
He “remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function,” said Trump’s personal physician.
However, a cardiologist named Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who spent 27 years treating former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, said Trump’s demeanor shows signs of possible “physical ailments.”
“Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,” Reiner wrote for a recent New York Times op-ed earlier this month.
“I am not Mr. Trump’s doctor, and have only reviewed his records that have been made public. But Mr. Trump is probably the most photographed president in American history, and a variety of physical ailments are easy to see,” wrote the George Washington University professor of medicine and surgery.
“Trump is probably the most photographed president in American history, and a variety of physical ailments are easy to see,” a top doctor said
Reiner pointed out the bruising on his hands, the ankle swelling, and how he appeared to be dozing off at public events. He also claimed Trump’s aspirin regimen “makes no sense.”
After Reiner raised questions about Trump’s health, the White House clapped back, saying the president is “the sharpest, most accessible and energetic president in American history.”
“Jonathan Reiner is an a**-hat engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes,” read a statement attributed to 32-year-old spokesperson Davis Ingle. “He is a disgrace to the medical profession.”
Following Ingle’s statement, Reiner doubled down on his claims during an appearance on CNN last week.
He joked about how the Trump administration had presented him with a certificate recognizing his service in its medical unit just last year.
“Maybe they should check with that first,” he snapped. “But secondly, I haven’t made any diagnosis” in the New York Times op-ed.
The top doctor said he was simply asking questions about things that are visible to everyone.
“So if the White House wants to provide the diagnosis for why the president has bruises on his hands and swelling in his legs and particularly why he struggles to stay awake, you know, I’m all ears,” he added. “I want to hear it.”
“Diaper bulge is a thing,” one commented on the video, while another said, “It’s a full diaper”
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