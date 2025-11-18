30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

by

Doug Hill, also recognized as Laughing Hippo Studio among his online followers, is a talented cartoonist known for his witty single-panel comics. His work captivates the audience, not just due to its simple style, but also thanks to his distinct sense of humor.

“My style is sometimes semi-realistic, loose at times, but rarely bizarre artwork. My humor is based mostly on real life. Humor many people can identify with. Sometimes I suppose it’s Boomer Humor (I am 75), and some slightly twisted as well,” the artist shared in a previous interview.

When asked about the primary goal of his art, the artist responded, “to make people laugh.” So, scroll down for some giggles and enjoy the lighter side of life.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#2

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#27

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#30

30 New Humorous One-Panel Comics By Laughing Hippo Studio That Might Brighten Your Day

Image source: laughinghippostudio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Brazilian Artist Transforms Coins Into Tiny Pop-Culture Portraits (22 pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Pandas, Find The Best Image Of A Design Fail, And Post It Here (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Revolutionary Lip-Paint Found In Iran Could Represent The World’s First Makeup
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Ducks That Look Like 18th-Century Wig-Wearing Aristocrats
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Top 9 Gbenga Akinnagbe Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2023
Hey Pandas, Describe The Worst Possible Life Scenario (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.