Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

by

When people want to help the homeless they usually think of providing them with money or goods like food, water, and clothes. But what about their personal hygiene? It’s just as important. Soap, clean water, a safe washing facility – these are all things that many homeless people lack access to. This is where Jake Austin steps in.

He has been helping homeless people in St. Louis, Missouri for years now, but just recently came up with a brilliant idea: Austin bought an old truck from Craigslist for $5,000 and transformed it into a mobile shower unit titled “Shower to the People”. The mobile shower on wheels contains two shower stalls and a long row of sinks and mirrors, plus Raise the Bar employees give out free soap for people using the unit. Water is taken from fire hydrants and is warmed up with the help of an external generator.

“Good hygiene promotes health, fosters hope, and restores dignity to those who may have lost it.” – Austin explains.

More info: showertothepeoplestl.org | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram (h/t: demilked)

Jake Austin bought an old truck for $5,000 and turned it into a mobile shower unit

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

It contains two shower stalls

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

And some sinks and mirrors

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

People using the showers are provided with clean towels

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

A safe washing facility

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

And free bath supplies

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

The truck is currently based in the St. Louis area , but Austin hopes to expand to more cities in the U.S. soon

Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity

Watch the video to see what some of the first people to use the showers experienced

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Carole Baskin is Developing an Unscripted TV Show
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2020
Man Trashes His Current Wife To His Ex And Lies About Her, Doesn’t Know She’s Preparing For Divorce
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
The Leftovers Season 3: 5 Jaw-Dropping Surprises to Expect
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
A Decade of Drama: The Kardashians Recreate Their Iconic Title Sequence
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2017
83 People Who Had Roommates So Awful, You Wouldn’t Wish Them On Your Worst Enemies
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2025
“That’s A Demon”: Footage Of Cynthia Erivo Playing Jesus With Long Nails Made Audiences Recoil
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.