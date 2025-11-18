Hey Pandas, What’s An Unskippable Song On Your Favorite Playlist? (Closed)

by

It’s a song that doesn’t have to be your favorite, but you would never skip it.

#1

Sound of silence by disturbed
Bohemian rhapsody queen

#2

Anything from the groups Tool and Rush.

#3

TALIA FROM RIDE THE CYCLONE 100%

#4

Cloud 9 by Beach Bunny

#5

” Like humans” by Myrkur….

#6

House of balloons by weeknd

(also King Kunta by Kendrick Lamar)

#7

Secret Secret by Stray Kids for me

#8

Sometime Around Midnight by The Airborne Toxic Event is 🔥🔥🔥

#9

A Symptom of Being Human

#10

Love Like You

#11

Defying Gravity by Veer Union!!

#12

any bass boosted/ earrape sounding song

