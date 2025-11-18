Hey Pandas, What’s An Unskippable Song On Your Favorite Playlist? (Closed)

It’s a song that doesn’t have to be your favorite, but you would never skip it.
#1
Sound of silence by disturbed
Bohemian rhapsody queen
#2
Anything from the groups Tool and Rush.
#3
TALIA FROM RIDE THE CYCLONE 100%
#4
Cloud 9 by Beach Bunny
#5
” Like humans” by Myrkur….
#6
House of balloons by weeknd
(also King Kunta by Kendrick Lamar)
#7
Secret Secret by Stray Kids for me
#8
Sometime Around Midnight by The Airborne Toxic Event is 🔥🔥🔥
#9
A Symptom of Being Human
#10
Love Like You
#11
Defying Gravity by Veer Union!!
#12
any bass boosted/ earrape sounding song
