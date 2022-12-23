Home
Trouble In Paradise As Jojo Siwa Claims Avery Cyrus Used Her For Views And Clout!

Credit: @itsjojosiwa

From BFFs to something a lot more, and finally, to what exactly? Well, you guessed correctly, Jojo Siwa and her now ex-girlfriend just called it quits after only three months. There has to be a story there, right? Apparently not, and I’m about to tell you why.

Their Break Up Announcement

During the weekend, Cyrus and Siwa announced their split in a TikTok that shows they are currently enjoying a vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. They clearly seem to be still enjoying each other’s company alongside other friends from the video at the time, taking in all the facilities on the ship. So the big question is, what the hell happened?

“Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean,” Cyrus wrote alongside the video. Siwa later tells Cyrus, “this is my, ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you present,” just after she had won her a prize at an arcade game. You can guess the number of questions they both received after that.

The Nickelodeon mogul who’s 19 then confirmed their break up and I have to admit, I still don’t get how it all got so ugly.

Credit: @averycyrus

Why Did Jojo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Break Up

I’d imagine these holidays would make love blossom, but for Siwa and Cyrus, it was quite the opposite. Three months is honestly a short time for things to fade out, but I guess people are different.

As Siwa replied to her fans’ questions, she said, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!”

I couldn’t agree more with her on that reason, and it looks pretty valid because she’s 19, and Cyrus is 22. Still plenty of time to explore and learn more, especially about themselves.

Credit: @itsjojosiwa

How Their Relationship Begun

Of course, we all know that they were BFFs initially, and then their connection blossomed into something very romantic. In August, Siwa said in a video that they were friends, to which Cyrus agreed, saying it was purely platonic. Siwa then laughed, and the TikToker mouthed, “What’s so funny?”

They made countless videos together, giving their beloved fans a sneak peek at what would become a three-month relationship. It wasn’t until September that the two made everything official. It was through a TikTok video that showed them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

Trolls, however, will always be trolls. They took to social media to judge Siwa about their restaurant selection, but she quickly shut them down.

Weinstein Co. to Declare Bankruptcy After Sale Collapses

“You know what I love most about this? Is that this girl woke up today and was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hate on JoJo Siwa for taking Avery on a date to Chuck E. Cheese,’” Siwa said in a TikTok video. “As if I haven’t been a giant toddler my whole life. It’s my duty.”

Credit: @averycyrus

Jojo Siwa And Avery Cyrus’ Red Carpet Moment

They were spotted on other dates, but the moment we all seemed to be waiting for was their red carpet debut on the opening night of Alanis Morissette’s musical Jagged Little Pill. It was held in Los Angeles.

In October, Cyrus decided to sweep Siwa off her feet when she devised the sweetest plan ever. They were on vacation in Orlando, and the TikToker decorated a white bedsheet with cans of spray paint and wrote, “JoJo be my GF?”

It was official, but well, I guess all good things end at a point.

Credit: @itsjojosiwa

Maybe Things Weren’t So Smooth

The whole ordeal was fine until Siwa shockingly claimed that she was “used for views and for clout.” Yap, can’t believe it either. She then told her mother that she had gotten tricked.

“got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f—king played.” The star didn’t sound happy at all.

Cyrus responded to all the harsh words by making a statement to E! News, “From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

We honestly wouldn’t know the truth, would we?

The Five Best Zoe Kazan Movies of Her Career
