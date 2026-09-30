Trey Anastasio: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Trey Anastasio
September 30, 1964
US
62 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Trey Anastasio?
Trey Anastasio is an American guitarist and songwriter best known for co-founding the rock band Phish. His energetic, expansive improvisational skills quickly made him a central figure in the live music scene.
He rose to prominence as his primary group gathered an immensely dedicated, nationwide grass-roots following. Their massive, multi-day outdoor festival events quickly redefined the modern live concert industry, and devotees still affectionately call him Big Red.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Princeton, New Jersey, Anastasio collaborated on creative stories with his mother. She worked as an editor for Sesame Street Magazine, while his father served as an executive at the Educational Testing Service.
His musical interests expanded significantly during his enrollment at a local day school. He later attended Goddard College in Vermont, graduating with a creative writing degree after developing a complex senior thesis that became Phish’s signature song cycle.
Notable Relationships
A long-term marriage has defined Anastasio’s domestic life since the early nineties.
The guitarist married Susan Statesir in August 1994, solidifying a partnership that began during his early college years in Vermont.
The couple shares two adult daughters, Eliza and Isabella, with whom they maintain close family ties.
The family frequently spends quiet summers together in the Caribbean, keeping their personal lives well outside the rock spotlight.
Career Highlights
Anastasio’s career is defined by historic live performances with Phish. The group completed the legendary Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden in 2017, performing 13 consecutive themed shows without repeating a single song.
He also expanded his creative and humanitarian reach through diverse external projects. The songwriter composed the score for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody and later founded the Divided Sky Foundation to support addiction recovery.
His extensive contributions have earned him significant critical recognition. He has collected multiple Grammy nominations and a Tony nomination, cementing his reputation as one of the most prolific composers of his generation.
Signature Quote
It makes me feel at peace in a certain way when I try to put notes in their proper place.
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