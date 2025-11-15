50 Specific Little Things That Are So Irritating, People Can’t Stand Them

There’s a silent universal nod for what things people commonly find irritating. Like, when someone’s loudly gobbling a mouthful, or picking their teeth with bare hands (worse, braces!), or when a person in front of you is biting their nails like they were some salty caramel popcorn. Apologies for ruining whatever it is that you were eating.
But people are so much more complex than that. You see, among the universally annoying and “no, we won’t be friends after that” list stands a bunch of very subtle little things that for many mortal ones, like you and me, don’t even raise an eyebrow, but for others, provoke a full-on breakdown.
So let’s dive deep into the sea of stuff people find annoying, although often totally irrational.
#1 Wait, who invited the volume monster?
When the TV show you’re watching goes to an ad and the volume goes from reasonable to incredibly loud without having changed the volume.
Image source: valiqs, Robert Couse-Baker
#2 The Volume Battle Nobody Wins
Having to watch movies with your thumb on the volume buttons on the remote – have to turn it up to hear talking, then its immediately too loud for action sequences and wakes up the kids. Movie night ends before it even starts.
Same applies to TV shows when the commercials are louder than the show you’re watching.
Image source: zeeker1985, JESHOOTS.com
#3 Not the Space Solution I Asked For
People who step closer to you when you step away from them. You were violating my personal space, and I’m trying to fix that. Come on.
Image source: unknown, Naoharu
#4 Why Even Have Two Slots?
Chargers/adapters that take up more than one power slot
Image source: rustyas, zitcream
#5 Classic flex, zero follow-through
Drivers who overtake you on the road, and then slow down once they’re in front of you.
Image source: WhyYouYelling, Simon_sees
#6 Why Do You Hate The Rest Of Us?
People that pee on the seat and don’t wipe their f**king piss off the seat
Image source: fender0044
#7 “Sleeves that pull a disappearing act”
A sleeve that rolls down your arm when washing your hands/doing dishes.
Image source: unknown, Andy Rennie
#8 Guess I’m a VIP item now
unrecognized item in bagging area
Image source: makenzie71
#9 Grammar police called, and they’re here
misuse of their, there and they’re
Image source: aaaLVeee, teachingadults
#10 Basic manners or nah?
When People don’t say please and thank you. Probably one of my biggest pet peeves. Just shows how little they think about others.
Image source: pakyak1, Tristan Kenney
#11 Instant repellent vibes
Chewing with your mouth open
Image source: setwilli , jenny oh.
#12 Signal or be salty
People who don’t signal when they’re switching lanes. Are you really that lazy?
Image source: PerkedNip, Todor Bozhinov
#13 The Unspoken Aisle Blockade
People who walk side by side slow as s**t down the aisle in the store. They’re juuuust far enough apart that you can’t squeeze by them, and at least around my parts, when you say excuse me they just ignore you.
Image source: MountainCourage1304 , Northwest Retail
#14 The ultimate passive-aggressive move
Not changing empty toilet paper rolls.
Image source: Dr_Does_Enough, GorillaSushi
#15 Peak “Unbothered” Energy
People who spit on the ground for no apparent reason. There’s a guy at work who consistently does this and every time I see a spit stain on the ground I automatically know where it comes from.
Image source: _Kal-El, Polina Zimmerman
#16 Why Does Dave Have to Drink Like That?
Open floor plan offices. I need some peace and quiet when I work. Plus Dave slurping his coffee.
Image source: Spants23, Cadeau Maestro
#17 Plot Twists Wait for No Scroll
My husband watching his phone during a show and asking me what happened constantly. If you want to know, put your damn phone down!
Image source: midnight_margherita, Monstera
#18 Instant Karma, Served Hot
This just happened to me. When people respond to your email and spell your name wrong, despite the fact that both my email and the contact associated with my email both have my name spelled correctly, not to mention I signed my name at the end of the email.
I responded by thanking him and misspelling his name.
Image source: SleepingWillows, Robert
#19 Uninvited Tiny Terror
mosquito
Image source: RudegarWithFunnyHa, Thirdman
#20 Classic “Hold my comment” energy
When people always try to one up you In a conversation.
Image source: sirferrell, akuppa
#21 Waiting on the words like…
Delayed subtitles
Image source: Shadowman48ped
#22 Lowkey torture, but make it science class
Really subtle buzzing from lights in classrooms and gymnasiums. I swear to god that s**t is so annoying I’d rather learn in the dark.
#23 Classic “Wait, not today!” moment
When your pant pocket/earbud wire gets caught on the doorknob and pulls u back
Image source: ILikeYou72, YBrammer
#24 Instant nope on greasy stuff
Whenever I touch something that feels greasy or oily. Like a utensil, doorknob, or even a tube of tooth paste. Makes me cringe. Wash your nasty ass hands.
Image source: ThePotatoesWereFine, Tom Ray
#25 Can I Get a Little Privacy?
When people take their phone calls right next to you. My coworker is doing it right now on our lunch break as i write this.
Extra sh*tty points if they use the speaker phone option forcing you to be part of their conversation.
Image source: eatmyassmnbvcxz, Chris Bloom
#26 Classic “I swore I bought it” moment
Forgetting that 1 thing from going shopping
Image source: Spifffyy
#27 When Dogs Decide to Go Full DJ
The noise dogs make when they lick themselves
Image source: IndefinableMustache
#28 Mood: Stuck in the Forever Grind
Pessimism at work. None of us wanna be here. Shut up and do your work so we can go home.
Image source: middaymovies, herval
#29 Do Not Disturb, Seriously
when you’re listening to music and people keep trying to talk to you. If I have both my ear pieces in, I don’t want to f**king talk to you.
Image source: unknown
#30 Wait, What Was I Saying?
When you’re trying to tell something to someone or a group of people and something interrupts you, then you forget what you meant to say
Image source: anelboy6, William Fortunato
#31 Wait, That’s Not How You Say It?
When people say “I seen…” instead of “I saw…”
Hearing someone chew.
Image source: CarterLawler
#32 That crunch though, hard pass
When people eat and they bite down on the fork as they drag it out of their mouths sends shivers down my spine. It’s hard to hear but once you notice a person has the habit of doing this, sharing meals become excruciating
Image source: Shuraa, SeRVe Photography
#33 The Ultimate USB Struggle
Never getting the USB cable plugged in correctly on the first two tries.
Image source: WhyYouYelling
#34 Why You’re Suddenly Blind
When someone’s headlights are like high beams…
Image source: unknown
#35 Oops, Not Again
Dropping something a second or third time.
Image source: bsack420
#36 Why Is This TV Spy Noise So Real?
Being able to hear someone’s TV muffled through the wall. It drives me MENTAL.
Image source: Halexander_Amilton, Chris
#37 When logic takes a nosedive
The last specific thing I remember getting real pissed about was ghost flights.
At the beginning of the pandemic, flights were running without passengers because if they just stayed on the ground they would lose government subsidies. So they flew around without any passengers wasting insane amounts of jet fuel for government benefits.
F**king insanity…
Image source: Heterodocs
#38 Actually, You Care More Than You Think
I could care less
Image source: austinzzz
#39 Proof English Class Actually Mattered
Improper grammar. Mainly from the kids who sat through English class complaining that they “speak the language so there is no need to study it”.
This was also before social media so it wasn’t noticed as much. But once Facebook hit… the horror.
Image source: nels5104
#40 Not Your Project, Guys
During May, I had 3 guys hit on me hard through the online games. They know nothing about my personality, didn’t bother to ask, but just kept wanting pictures and personal information and trying to insert themselves into whatever I’m doing.
One of them would not stop pushing his sexuality onto me until I blocked him. The other two treat me like a little fragile girl in need of rescuing. Dudes, I’m fine! Stop! It’s such a waste of time and I’m practising being less polite and passive about it.
Image source: gibcyndaquilpls, Chrystiam Andrade
#41 Why the fast lane feels like a slow curse
People who go 10 under the speed limit in the fast lane. Seriously move over
Image source: buggsy1990
#42 Existential Crisis: Just Missed It
When I’m stretched out to my max capacity to reach an item and it’s still JUST out of reach
Image source: madalyng
#43 Peak bus chaos, zero chill
When an old lady comes on the bus, nobody offers their seat. I will give up my seat when she comes near me but I’m not going to yell across the bus to get her attention.
Young people (16 year olds) who stand near the entrance of the bus to the point where I have to force my way through to get off the bus. Somehow their idiot faces tell me they still don’t think they are in the way.
Image source: unknown
#44 Proof that chewing can be weaponized
Sound of lips smacking while eating. I hate it. Even if they’re quiet, I still just want to explode.
Image source: kirakirayoshikage
#45 Keep it Together, Not the Volume
When someone mumbles. I’ll ask them three or four times what they said and they still mumble. I get so mad
Image source: trout2243
#46 Louder Doesn’t Mean Wiser
When people try to win arguments by being louder and dumber. It really makes me want to punch the person. Like if you don’t have a valid claim, shut up
Image source: ogmuslim
#47 Unwanted concerts, thanks to your earbuds
Hearing someone’s music through their earbuds.
Like first of all, I don’t want to hear your music. But because it’s through your earbuds, all I can hear is the beat of the s****y rap song that sounds exactly the same as the previous one.
Image source: xARCTIC_
#48 Why is this the worst feeling?
wet sock
Image source: avidbased
#49 Lights playing favorites again
Traffic lights that are green on streets with no cars or pedestrians crossing while the other two streets are filling up with cars waiting on a pointless red light.
Image source: Fessus_Sum
#50 Cursor overstaying its welcome? Classic professor move.
Professors/teachers who keeps the cursor on videos they show.
Image source: r4nd0m27
Follow Us