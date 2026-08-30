Trevor Jackson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Trevor Jackson
August 30, 1996
Indianapolis, Indiana, US
30 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Trevor Jackson?
Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson is an American actor and singer, known for his versatile talent and engaging performances across various entertainment mediums. His distinctive R&B sound and acting range have made him a notable figure in pop culture.
He first captured widespread attention for his role as Kris McDuffy in the 2012 Disney Channel movie Let It Shine, which served as a significant stepping stone in his blossoming career. Jackson’s portrayal resonated with young audiences, marking his arrival on the national scene.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, Trevor Jackson discovered a passion for entertainment at an early age, even though his family initially focused on basketball. At just eight years old, he secured the role of Young Simba in the national tour of The Lion King musical, performing for three years.
He attended local schools in Indiana, including preliminary, middle, and high school, before pursuing higher education at a local college. Jackson’s early interest in tap dancing, influenced by Gregory Hines, further shaped his artistic path before his family moved to Los Angeles to support his burgeoning career.
Notable Relationships
Trevor Jackson has maintained a largely private personal life regarding his romantic relationships. While he has been the subject of fan speculation, particularly concerning Zendaya, he has clarified that their connection remained a close friendship.
As of recent public statements, Jackson is not married and has no children, with his public focus remaining on his acting and music careers. He has not confirmed any long-term partnerships or engagements to date.
Career Highlights
Trevor Jackson’s acting career took a significant turn with his role as Aaron Jackson on the Freeform series Grown-ish, a character he portrayed throughout all six seasons. This long-running role cemented his presence in television and showcased his dramatic abilities.
Beyond television, Jackson has made notable contributions to film, including his lead role as Youngblood Priest in the 2018 crime drama Superfly. He also expanded his musical catalog with albums like Rough Drafts, Pt. 1 and Rough Drafts, Pt. 2.
His early career included a foundational three-year stint as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King Broadway National Tour, demonstrating his talent from a young age. Jackson has also earned a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series.
Signature Quote
“I’m up early to surf with the sharks, and eat rhythm and blues for breakfast.”
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