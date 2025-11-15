40 Trends Doomed To Lose Popularity In 5 Years, According To People In This Online Community

Trends and popular things are, by their design, things that change and shift with time. Something that was popular a year ago is now considered an outdated reference, a popular meme can outstay its welcome in a month, and minor trends go in and out of fashion daily. Basically, just because something is widely accepted today doesn’t mean it will have the same significance after some time passes. Perhaps to commemorate these trends, or just catalogue them for future reference, there are community threads online that talk about the trendy things that likely won’t be cool in 5 years’ time. One such discussion is hosted on Reddit, where people readily expressed their opinions about what they think won’t withstand the test of time.
Probably not going to happen, but I really wish influencers won’t be “cool” anymore.
Having the covid vaccine. Eventually it’ll be as commonplace as a flu vaccine.
Hopefully those fake pointy acrylic nails
A lot of the stuff I see people doing on TikTok seems like the kinda thing you’d be embarrassed about in a few years
Gigantic drawn on eyebrows.
Humongous butt injections.
Overly-processed Instagram photos. Especially in the context of makeup and skincare.
Hopefully Facebook. I never thought it would kill myspace and MySpace reminds me of better times when I think of how sh*tty Facebook handled the last 4 years
Current plastic surgery trends to meet the current IG standards. I fear for a lot of people who have had BBLs and facial surgery that the look will become outdated and permanently associated with late 2010’s and early 2020’s, kind of how like there are plastic surgery trends associated with the 90s/2000s.
Lip fillers.
Hopefully the stupid “hacks” that people are coming up with. That’s not a hack
People posting pictures of a PS5 they just bought and expecting the rest of us to care.
Youtube prank videos
Well some youtube videos in general.
Vaping, I hope.
Daenerys and Khaleesi as girls names.
Zoom calls. I don’t wanna go back to the office, but I can’t take five more years of these..
5 day work week
Everything Supreme. The s***** print text hoodies, the overpriced hats and $100 Tshirts, all of it
Corporations trying to be weird and relatable on Twitter. Wish it would die out now
Brazilian Butt Lifts .. I feel like it will not age well. A lot of plastic surgeries collapse over time or have complications as it degrades
Probably most popular youtubers as of now
Instagram is going to be an online shopping mall, far removed from the cool micro-blogging site it used to be.
#23
The latest iPhone.
Subscribing to multiple streaming platforms.
The bowl cut. For some reason it came back in south Houston. Looks ridiculous.
Alexa
That stupid yee yee a** haircut that all the teenage boys are rocking. The one with the short sides and mop top rat’s nest on top.
Funko Pops. They’re the Beanie Babies of the ’20s.
Galaxy print is probably going to go the way of the bowling alley carpet patterns we used to wear on our clothes in the 90s. It’ll come back ironically in 10 years
Hopefully Pokemon Cards, so I can finally afford to buy them again …
Facebook. Kids don’t use that s***, because it sucks. millennials are leaving in droves.
GTA V
Hopefully by that point we’ll actually have GTA 6
Filling wooden furniture with translucent green or blue-colored resin.
Fake vents in cars, if they were ever cool in the first place.
I would say Minecraft but trying to kill that is like trying to invade Russia in winter
The obsession of having RGB LED everywhere and on everything.
Among Us
Teenage boys getting the perm/undercut combo.
coloured bangs
