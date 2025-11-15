40 Trends Doomed To Lose Popularity In 5 Years, According To People In This Online Community

Trends and popular things are, by their design, things that change and shift with time. Something that was popular a year ago is now considered an outdated reference, a popular meme can outstay its welcome in a month, and minor trends go in and out of fashion daily. Basically, just because something is widely accepted today doesn’t mean it will have the same significance after some time passes. Perhaps to commemorate these trends, or just catalogue them for future reference, there are community threads online that talk about the trendy things that likely won’t be cool in 5 years’ time. One such discussion is hosted on Reddit, where people readily expressed their opinions about what they think won’t withstand the test of time.

More info: Reddit

#1

Probably not going to happen, but I really wish influencers won’t be “cool” anymore.

Image source: nucLEUS_O, camilacoelho

#2

Having the covid vaccine. Eventually it’ll be as commonplace as a flu vaccine.

Image source: klemmy42, Joint Base San Antonio Public Affairs

#3

Hopefully those fake pointy acrylic nails

Image source: reddicyoulous, Natali Carmona

#4

A lot of the stuff I see people doing on TikTok seems like the kinda thing you’d be embarrassed about in a few years

Image source: _Sasquat_, barbiafrika

#5

Gigantic drawn on eyebrows.

Image source: KK5993, FLuffeeTalks

#6

Humongous butt injections.

Image source: waylor88, kimkardashian

#7

Overly-processed Instagram photos. Especially in the context of makeup and skincare.

Image source: verismonopoly, jeffreestar

#8

Hopefully Facebook. I never thought it would kill myspace and MySpace reminds me of better times when I think of how sh*tty Facebook handled the last 4 years

Image source: stilettoz_n_bluntz, Fred Seibert

#9

Current plastic surgery trends to meet the current IG standards. I fear for a lot of people who have had BBLs and facial surgery that the look will become outdated and permanently associated with late 2010’s and early 2020’s, kind of how like there are plastic surgery trends associated with the 90s/2000s.

Image source: sanoanxa, Docteur Spitalier Philippe

#10

Lip fillers.

Image source: mangopepperjelly, trishapaytasbackup

#11

Hopefully the stupid “hacks” that people are coming up with. That’s not a hack

Image source: Peach_Majestic, 5-Minute Crafts

#12

People posting pictures of a PS5 they just bought and expecting the rest of us to care.

Image source: See-Tye, Wikimedia Commons

#13

Youtube prank videos

Well some youtube videos in general.

Image source: volume_1337, Artur

#14

Vaping, I hope.

Image source: mintymeerkat, Sarah Johnson

#15

Daenerys and Khaleesi as girls names.

Image source: TooMuchPowerful, Guille Mueses

#16

Zoom calls. I don’t wanna go back to the office, but I can’t take five more years of these..

Image source: kytheon, Wikimedia Commons

#17

5 day work week

Image source: iFFyCaRRoT, nigelpepper

#18

Everything Supreme. The s***** print text hoodies, the overpriced hats and $100 Tshirts, all of it

Image source: emeliadanko, supreme_leaks_news

#19

Corporations trying to be weird and relatable on Twitter. Wish it would die out now

Image source: throwaway671222, McDonalds

#20

Brazilian Butt Lifts .. I feel like it will not age well. A lot of plastic surgeries collapse over time or have complications as it degrades

Image source: notachance13, Solange Cabe

#21

Probably most popular youtubers as of now

Image source: Eslayer12, PewDiePie

#22

Instagram is going to be an online shopping mall, far removed from the cool micro-blogging site it used to be.

Image source: ayalpinkus, instagram

#23

The latest iPhone.

Image source: Qayden, lukgehr

#24

Subscribing to multiple streaming platforms.

Image source: noreenxo, youtube

#25

The bowl cut. For some reason it came back in south Houston. Looks ridiculous.

Image source: CrayolaTasteBest, Wikimedia Commons

#26

Alexa

Image source: tomcatx2, Stock Catalog

#27

That stupid yee yee a** haircut that all the teenage boys are rocking. The one with the short sides and mop top rat’s nest on top.

Image source: KidneyLand, Men’s Stylish Hairstyles

#28

Funko Pops. They’re the Beanie Babies of the ’20s.

Image source: TheGreatestAuk

#29

Galaxy print is probably going to go the way of the bowling alley carpet patterns we used to wear on our clothes in the 90s. It’ll come back ironically in 10 years

Image source: rosieraven

#30

Twitter

Image source: stuntmandave126

#31

Hopefully Pokemon Cards, so I can finally afford to buy them again …

Image source: xKingHa

#32

Facebook. Kids don’t use that s***, because it sucks. millennials are leaving in droves.

Image source: atravisty

#33

GTA V

Hopefully by that point we’ll actually have GTA 6

Image source: BenarchyUK, ThirstyHyena

#34

Filling wooden furniture with translucent green or blue-colored resin.

Image source: PabloEdvardo

#35

Fake vents in cars, if they were ever cool in the first place.

Image source: retro_breeze

#36

I would say Minecraft but trying to kill that is like trying to invade Russia in winter

Image source: WyomingSalesman

#37

The obsession of having RGB LED everywhere and on everything.

Image source: DoctaTobogganMD

#38

Among Us

Image source: renonemontanez

#39

Teenage boys getting the perm/undercut combo.

Image source: adventurelillypad, anthonyolvera

#40

coloured bangs

Image source: psychedelicporncrepe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
