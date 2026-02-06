85 Times Men’s Hilariously Awkward Body Language Gave Women The Ick

You know how women get teased online for their “duck face” selfies or dramatic pout? Well, turns out men have their own set of signature moves too, and they’re even funnier.
Some lie sprawled across the couch like a starfish, while others twist themselves into hilarious positions just to play video games.
Women on TikTok are jumping on a new trend where they capture and share photos of the men in their lives — their partners, dads, even bosses — in awkward and hilarious poses.
Some of them will make you cringe, some will make you laugh, and some will feel strangely relatable.
#1 Repairing Our Light Socket Looking Like A Question Mark 😂
Image source: aency
#2 😟
Image source: hanbanan
#3 He Said It Helps Ground Him 😂
Image source: Issa
A guy holding a wine glass carefully so it doesn’t tip over, or someone trying to get comfortable while they’re fast asleep, aren’t poses — they’re just people living their lives.
We can’t be camera-ready all the time, and that’s exactly what makes these photos so entertaining and innocent.
They may look a little silly, and maybe icky to some, but they’re totally human.
#4 Cooking Dinner Whilst Sitting Down…
Image source: Alice Eve
#5 😭
Image source: k_aripr
#6 Not My Man Anymore
Image source: lala
It’s easy to see why some people might call these postures “icky” at first glance.
With social media constantly showing everyone at their most polished, seeing someone fail at a simple stretch or sit in a weird way can look awkward or out of place.
Take influencers posting “just woke up” reels, for example. They act like they rolled out of their bed five seconds ago, but somehow their hair is perfect, their makeup flawless, and their outfit looks like it was picked by a stylist.
Most of us wake up with messy hair, squinty eyes, and maybe a shirt inside out. And that’s why some of these awkward photos feel relatable and cute at the same time.
#7 This
Image source: Isa
#8 Tbh I Hope My Ex Sees This Hahaha
Image source: hannah manizha
#9 😭
Image source: Sammy 💐🩷
The ick factor isn’t new, and it isn’t just for laughs.
The term has exploded partly due to reality TV and social media, describing that sudden revulsion you can feel toward someone — especially romantic partners.
In a 2025 study of single adults aged 24–72, 64% reported experiencing the ick.
This isn’t always a dealbreaker, though, as only 26% ended their relationship immediately. 42% broke up later, but 32% stayed in the relationship despite the ick.
Women were also more likely to report feeling the ick than men (75% vs. 57%).
#10 When Bae Proposed To Me 🥰🤣
Image source: Gracie Merryman
#11 My Personal Favorite
Image source: Darby
#12 Lord Help Me, I Hope He Doesn’t See This
Image source: sabrach3y3nn3
Researchers analyzed dozens of TikTok videos with the hashtag #theick, trying to find all the things that made people recoil from their partners.
Common triggers included acting in ways that don’t fit gender expectations, embarrassing yourself in public, weird speech patterns, or trying too hard to follow trends.
Tiny quirks like someone’s feet not reaching the floor while sitting, or a guy rocking jean-shorts, also made the list. And interestingly, looks weren’t the biggest factor at all — personality and behavior mattered far more.
#13 He Says “Everyone In His Family Sits Like This”
Image source: Stacy
#14 Scrunched Up Toes Out Like A Newborn Photo Shoot
Image source: viatwini
#15 I Looked Over And Saw This
Image source: kayla
While huge flaws or compatibility issues make sense for people to get the ick, many of the triggers are completely normal human quirks.
Women often said the biggest icks were men being too feminine or committing fashion faux pas. While some valid icks included men acting misogynistic.
Men, on the other hand, were more triggered by women being overly trendy, and physical appearance showed up more on their list than women’s.
“The modern dating scene is overwhelmed by individuals with high and possibly unrealistic expectations of their intimate partners. Although there is a great amount of choice out there, there seems to be little accountability for how one can self-improve towards strengthening their own relationships. The onus seems to be on the other person to present as the ‘perfect’ choice,” says Raquel Peel, a psychology researcher at the University of Notre Dame, Australia.
#16 He’s Hilarious
Image source: tayyy
#17 VR
Image source: Kenny
#18 This
Image source: Adriana Chavez
There are actually several reasons why some people sit or stand in ways that look… let’s say, unique.
People often discuss their weird postures on forums like Reddit, where users share how they naturally stand or sit in unusual ways — and often only notice when someone comments on it.
They say the reasons vary from comfort or habit to even sensory tendencies. For example, people on the autism or ADHD spectrum sometimes find certain poses more soothing or grounding.
Some say that squatting, lounging in a weird way, or balancing on one leg can actually be better for your back or hips.
#19 Back Off Ladies. That’s All Mine
Image source: 🔆Daňi
#20 This Is Mine And I Made A Video On It. I Still Can’t Get Over It
Image source: Ashley
#21 This Is How It Sleeps
Image source: shelbysesthetics
So the next time you see a guy in a weird pose — legs dangling awkwardly, face scrunched concentrating on a video game, or lying on the floor like he lost a battle with gravity — just remember that this is real life.
We can’t all be picture-perfect, and we shouldn’t be.
#22 Just Gonna Leave This Here…
Image source: 𝒜𝓃𝒶𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓈𝒾𝓎𝒶♔
#23 This Is My Ex Btw
Image source: Silvia
#24 Like It’s Not That Serious
Image source: jordan 𖦹₊⊹
#25 Why Do They All Do It?
Image source: That one girl
#26 Good Thing He Doesn’t Have Tik Tok 😂
Image source: Megan Brittingham
#27 Jail
Image source: Emily
#28 Don’t Have A BF But Here’s My Dad
Image source: 🧍🏾♀️Kai🌚
#29 Swim
Image source: mandy lowery6
#30 Literally Whyyyyy Was He Sleeping Like That
Image source: Rachel Marie
#31 Peak
Image source: DudeitsDrea
#32 My Boss A Few Days Ago
Image source: starz
#33 Lunch
Image source: alynna 🦭
#34 My Old Manager From Dutch Bros Used To Be In The Window Like This
Image source: kylie 🍉
#35 He Was Doing The Dishes…
Image source: Hunter
#36 🤣
Image source: Devin Nash-Dunnell
#37 No Longer My Man But Literally Be So Serious. The Grip
Image source: El
#38 I Had To
Image source: Cynthia
#39 It’s The Hand In The Slipper For M
Image source: Sarah
#40 My Slay Queen
Image source: anastasiia
#41 Taking Pics Of Flowers
Image source: Angie G.
#42 Found Him Like This
Image source: bailey
#43 And Imma Stick Beside Him
Image source: Le’Ana The Don
#44 Safe To Say, We’re No Longer Playing Mini Golf
Image source: Brookie
#45 Told Him To Pose For A Picture
Image source: Ailani
#46 Ya.. On Our Wedding Day 🤣 In The Album For Generations
Image source: Chasity – SAHM
#47 Writing His Letter Of Recommendation
Image source: emilie<3
#48 The Way He Holds A Wine Glass
Image source: madi grace
#49 😂 Don’t Ask How
Image source: Bianca Michelle
#50 Seriously! 😂😂
Image source: Samantha
#51 I Hope My Ex Sees This Honestly
Image source: peachiyui
#52 If You See This I’m Sorry Babes
Image source: mia 🌻
#53 I Had Just Had Our Baby, Hormones Are Raging.. And He’s Outside Feeling Bonita
Image source: Elizabeth
#54 Pardon Me, Princess
Image source: curlyhead.shyane
#55 After He Stayed Up Til 5am
Image source: adri
#56 I Screamed When I Saw Him Doing This
Image source: Abriel
#57 Yes He Was Asleep Like This
Image source: Shayla
#58 He Got That iPad Kid Pose
Image source: mariah
#59 Like Ok Doubtful King
Image source: skinsblup
#60 Not My Man, But My Stepdad
Image source: Katie♡
#61 What Ever This Focused Stance Is LOL
Image source: Kdw132
#62 He Wears Them Under His Pants For Work Bc It’s Cold But I Hate Them
Image source: Kay
#63 Reading Through These Comments And Then I Looked Over At My Husband
Image source: Less.of.lizz
#64 I Have Too Many To Choose From
Image source: Kaitlyn
#65 Why
Image source: Kat
#66 Let Me Just Leave This Here
Image source: atewa_5.3
#67 I Have No Idea How He Even Got The Blanket This Tight
Image source: Megan Markesbery
#68 My Husband Was Just Sitting Like This So I Had To Come Back To Your Post
Image source: Carson Wyers
#69 Looking Behind The Fridge
Image source: Anna H.
#70 My Man Getting His Haircut At My Moms
Image source: isa
#71 Dinner
Image source: RebeccaPete
#72 Don’t Know Who He Is But Just Know I Was Giggling
Image source: Birdie
#73 Why Are They So High ?!?
Image source: Linds
#74 “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep…”
Image source: Derp
#75 Slay Queen
Image source: Paige Wingo
#76 Not My Man But My Dad
Image source: coley edwards
#77 My Pawpaw ….💀
Image source: aunyay
#78 Thank You I Took This The Other Day & Had No Where To Put It
Image source: SORAYA
#79 😭
Image source: Adela
#80 With Our Newborn
Image source: kt stiles
#81 Chill
Image source: Saiyair
#82 Chill
Image source: anon
#83 My Husband Stands Like This In Every Picture
Image source: It’sFiver
#84 😟
Image source: perezla185
#85 I Present The Gift Wrapping Stance
Image source: shrimpy_1000
