30 Heartwarming Photos That Will Make Your Whole Day Feel A Little Lighter

#1 This Is Tiger. He Just Turned 31. We Are Told He Is The Oldest Cat In The State Of Illinois
#2 I’m An Intern At My Local Library And I’m Proud Of My Job
#3 This Is Tom And He’s 7 Years Old. One Day He Told His Schoolmates That His Uncle Was Superman. The Other Kids Made Fun Of Him And No One Believed Him. Then His Mother Made A Call, And She Asked Her Brother-In-Law To Take Him To School One Day. And Henry Cavill, Of Course, Was Delighted To Do So
#4 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone
#5 A Hero
#6 The First Number On My Scale Has Been A ’2’ For The Past 21 Years, But Not Today
#7 My 98 Year Old Grandma Has Been Making Me Birthday Cards For Years. This One Is The Most Plain Of Them All, But Meant The Most
#8 That Only Happens To You Once. 😃
#9 After 16 Years Of Homelessness I Finally Have My Own Place
#10 My Son Beat Cancer (Stage Iv Nb) And Finally Made It To Fenway! It Was One Of The Best Moments Of My Life, And One I Didn’t Know If I’d Ever Get To See! (Suggested I Post Here After Post Was Removed From R/Baseball)
#11 Every Year This Mama Duck Brings Her Babies To My House And I Help Her Take Care Of Them. This Morning I Opened My Door To 13 New Peeping Fluff Balls
#12 My Cat Learned That The Alarm Sound Means I Wake Up, And She Snuggles On My Chest Right After. I’ve Been Setting My Alarm 30 Minutes Early Every Day To Give Her More Happy Time
#13 The Pizza Baker Made His Day
#14 Awesome
#15 My Daughter, Left, Is The Only Female On Her High School Jv Football Team. Imagine Our Surprise To See Another Young Lady On The Opposing Team At A Recent Game! So Much Respect For These Girls!!!
#16 Fans Didn’t Forget Them
#17 Couple Moves Out Of The Way For A Photo
#18 I Sell On Ebay And Got This In The Mailbox Today
#19 Just Finished My Chemotherapy Treatment And All That’s Left Is Steroids And Radiotherapy And Then I’m Cancer Free
#20 He Is Just So Happy About It
#21 Every Year, Actor Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland For Free
#22 Today I Became A Dad
#23 My Wife Leaves Drawings On Our Door For Me Upon My Return From Work
#24 My Wife Doesn’t Want Me Snacking Late At Night, But Here Are These Two Goons Caught Red Handed Eating My Noodles Behind My Back. Took This Picture As Evidence Right Before I Called The Police. I Hope They Have Chopsticks In Jail
#25 The Woman I’m Dating Gave Me Onions And Tomatoes From Her Garden
#26 Google Earth For The Win
#27 Ever Since My Niece Saw Toy Story, She Shouts “I’m Leaving!” And Then Peeks At Her Room Like This
#28 My Daughter’s Reaction When Holding Her New Baby Sister. Much Heavier Than The Dolls She Practiced On. LOL
#29 Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time
#30 Pics-To-Make-You-Smile
