Travis Barker’s Hospital Stay in 2022 Was Life-Threatening

Travis Barker leads an exciting life. He’s the ex-husband of Playboy model Shanna Moakler. He was one of only two survivors of a tragic plane crash in South Carolina years ago. He is the new husband of reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and now the phrase Travis Barker hospital is trending. So why is Travis Barker in the hospital? It turns out that the star is dealing with yet another health battle, and his fans are worried.
Why is Travis Barker Hospitalized?
Thankfully, the star is no longer in the hospital. However, Travis Barker’s hospital stay was initiated by Pancreatitis. For those unaware, Pancreatitis is dangerous. The Mayo Clinic describes it as “inflammation of the pancreas. The entire situation began with an endoscopy. Kourtney Kardashian’s new husband was admitted to undergo an endoscopy on Monday, June 28. The endoscopy was accompanied by polyp removal. The polyp was described as being ‘in a susceptible area, usually handled by specialists. However, the polyp removal did more harm than good, per the Blink-182 singer. A pancreatic drainage tube was damaged in the process, which is why he developed Pancreatitis.
When Did Travis Barker Go to the Hospital?
Following the removal of his polyp, he was home and recovering. The removal occurred on a Monday, but he was in pain by Tuesday. The pain continued worsening for the star, and he knew it was time to go back to the hospital. He sent out a cryptic tweet following his hospitalization that reads “God save me,” which prompted fans to begin panicking. Thankfully, he was with his wife then, and his doctors took excellent care of him during his stay and subsequent recovery.
Shanna Moakler Stayed in Contact with Her Ex
Travis Barker’s hospital stay is one that his ex-wife stayed up to date on. She is, after all, the mother of his children. They may no longer be married to one another or together in any capacity, but she still cares for him because he is her children’s father. She made a statement two days after her ex-husband’s hospitalization, “He is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife, Kourtney. Travis has beaten the odds numerous times; I know this is his support system. He will do it again,” she continued. Not only did her statement help to settle the worries held by his fans, but it also brought joy to those looking up to this couple as role models for a successful divorce and co-parenting team.
Travis Barker is Home and Well
Following the initial Travis Barker hospital panic, fans are relieved to know that their favorite rock star is home and well. By July 5, he, his wife, and two of her children were out and about enjoying a drive in a vintage truck and a little time on the beach. The entire family is happy, healthy, and feeling particularly blessed to know that Barker is home and well. It was an emotionally draining week for the entire family, and things are looking up more than a month after his hospitalization.
Kourtney Kardashian is Hitting Back at the Press for Their Lack of Consideration
While Travis Barker’s hospital stay was ongoing, the press began releasing photographs of Kourtney Kardashian doing things around her southern California home. The headlines accused her of not being by her husband’s side as he fought for his life, and she was less than amused by the press. “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were taken weeks ago (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)…I didn’t forget about you—a new level of low monetization off our nightmare. Savagely uncool when I didn’t leave his side…shame on you,” she posted on a since-expired Instagram story about the ordeal.
Travis Barker’s Hospital Stay is Not His First
Following the 2008 plane crash that killed four of the six people on board, Travis Barker spent 11 weeks in the hospital fighting for his life. No one was sure he would make it. He suffered extensive injuries from the crash and was too long covered in jet fuel and fire. The rock star’s hospital stay at that time included 27 surgeries. He also underwent numerous skin grafts to repair the third-degree burns that covered more than 65 percent of his body. This is what his ex-wife meant when she said he’s beat the odds before and would do it again. She is not wrong.