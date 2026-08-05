Travie McCoy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Travie McCoy
August 5, 1981
Geneva, New York, US
45 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Travie McCoy?
Travis Lazarus McCoy is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his genre-blending style. He is widely recognized as the charismatic frontman of the rap rock band Gym Class Heroes.
His breakout moment came with the release of the hit single “Billionaire,” featuring Bruno Mars, which soared on international charts. The track solidified his solo career.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Geneva, New York, Travis Lazarus McCoy grew up in a biracial home, influenced by Haitian, Irish, and Native American roots. A skateboarding accident in childhood confined him to a wheelchair, shifting his focus towards art.
He attended Geneva High School, where he played drums and formed a rap group, later studying fine arts at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute. McCoy ultimately left art school to concentrate on tattooing and music.
Notable Relationships
Over the past decade, Travie McCoy was notably linked to singer Katy Perry, an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned several years. He was also rumored to have dated other celebrities during his rise to fame.
McCoy has no publicly documented children and has not confirmed another long-term partner since his relationship with Perry ended.
Career Highlights
Travie McCoy’s alternative hip-hop career began with co-founding Gym Class Heroes in 1997, releasing chart-topping albums like As Cruel as School Children. Their platinum-selling single “Cupid’s Chokehold” became an international hit, showcasing his unique blend of rap and rock.
He launched a successful solo career with the 2010 album Lazarus, which featured the quadruple-platinum single “Billionaire” with Bruno Mars, peaking at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. McCoy has since continued to release solo music and collaborate with diverse artists.
His work has earned him recognition across pop and hip-hop scenes, solidifying his status as an influential artist known for genre fluidity.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to be remembered as someone that lived life by his own rules with no regrets.”
Follow Us