Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Flying comes with its own etiquette, just like any other form of travel. Respect the limited space, be mindful of the people around you, and keep the noise down. Following those basic courtesies helps make the experience smoother for everyone on board.

Ignore them, though, and things can quickly go south. One woman recently found that out when she was removed from a plane for allegedly playing a video out loud on speaker.

In a clip that has now gone viral on TikTok, she insisted she’d stopped the video after the second warning. But the situation escalated anyway, and once she started shouting and swearing at cabin crew, police stepped in and escorted her off the aircraft. Here’s how it all went down.

Keeping the noise down is one of the most basic rules of plane etiquette

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

But one passenger failed to do that, and after playing a video on loudspeaker, she was kicked off the flight

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones
Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones
Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones
Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Watch the full video below—please note that it contains strong language

The woman defended herself in the comments, saying she’d been treated unfairly

Woman Loses It After Getting Kicked Off Plane For Watching Videos Without Headphones

Viewers who watched the footage, though, weren’t impressed with how she acted

