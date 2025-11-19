“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Have you ever been stuck in an endless loop of useless interaction with a customer support agent, or worse yet, a chatbot that just doesn’t get it? I certainly have and it’s sometimes enough to make me want to throw my phone against the wall. “Live agent,” you request, after the umpteenth time trying to explain your issue. Lo and behold, the bot responds (yet again) by asking you to “please provide some more detail about your issue or question.” Are you kidding me?! “Agent has ended the chat.” Aaaaaargh.
Customer support agents, whether real or “robot”, are supposed to *help* customers. But honestly, sometimes they do the exact opposite. People have been sharing their infuriating encounters online and wow, we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most ridiculous times customer service chatbots or humans had one job to do, and failed dismally. We also spoke to customer service and experience expert, Shep Hyken, about how companies can improve their customer support. As a bonus, you’ll find a story further down, about how one customer’s viral interaction with an AI customer service bot went hilariously off-script, prompting a delivery company to do damage control.
#1 My Wife Ordered Some Shorts From Amazon In June. They Arrived Yesterday (Nov 10th). At Least Customer Service Didn’t Try To Hide How They Really Felt
#2 New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair. This Is A Legit Apple Customer Support Message Exchange
#3 Either My Kids Have Infiltrated Logitech’s Support Site, Or There Is Something Very Wrong With Their Chat Software
#4 Now That’s What I Call A Fast Customer Service
#5 Amazon Done Goofed
#6 My Bank’s Support Bot (Mandatory Before Being In Contact With A Real Human)
#7 Trying To Report My Stolen Phone To My Provider. I Was Able To Resolve This With A Different Support
#8 This Customer Service Chat
#9 I Never Had A Rep Say This In Chat Before
#10 I’m Supposedly Talking With A Free People “Agent”
Decided to use online chat to inquire about a Free People order. Over an hour later, I got nowhere.
#11 My Skipthedishes Order Was Missing My Burgers. The Support Dude Left The Chat
#12 Moviepass’s Customer Service Needs To Work On Their Definition Of “Shortly”
#13 That’s A Weird Flavor Of English
#14 Company Chatbot Seems To Be Broken
#15 Vrbo Has Awesome Customer Support
#16 Broke Off One Keycap On My Brand New MacBook. This Is What Apple Support Had To Say. 479 Euro Is 505 Dollar. Insane Right? English Not First Language Sorry For Not Using Proper Punctuation
#17 Ticketmaster Chat Is The Only Way To Get Support. Waited All Day And No One Responded
#18 When You Can’t Give An Answer And Want To End The Live Chat
#19 Network Solutions Live Chat Support Dings With A Message Every Few Minutes To Tell Me To Keep Waiting. Then After Like 20 Minutes It Says, “Do You Still Need Help?”
#20 Xfinity Customer Service “Assisting” Customers After An Unauthorized Plan Switch And Huge Credit Card Charge. No Response From Agent In Over Two Hours
#21 Customer Service Is Dead. I Hate The Fact You Cant Route To A Human Right Away
#22 Nonexistent Customer Service With A Defunct Phone Number To Call
#23 Amazon Rep Was Extra Saucy Today
#24 Customer Service At Its Finest
#25 Disney+ Chat Support Ended Up Being As Useful As I Thought It’d Be. They Stopped Responding So It Shut The Chat Down
#26 What Is This Customer Service
#27 At Least Ea Customer Service Knows The Score
#28 Customer Service At Its Finest
#29 Playstation Online Chat Support Won’t Let You Use It Again, Even If Your Chat Crashed
#30 My Experience With Binance Support, After Waiting One And A Half Hours In Queue
