“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

by

Have you ever been stuck in an endless loop of useless interaction with a customer support agent, or worse yet, a chatbot that just doesn’t get it? I certainly have and it’s sometimes enough to make me want to throw my phone against the wall. “Live agent,” you request, after the umpteenth time trying to explain your issue. Lo and behold, the bot responds (yet again) by asking you to “please provide some more detail about your issue or question.” Are you kidding me?! “Agent has ended the chat.” Aaaaaargh.

Customer support agents, whether real or “robot”, are supposed to *help* customers. But honestly, sometimes they do the exact opposite. People have been sharing their infuriating encounters online and wow, we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most ridiculous times customer service chatbots or humans had one job to do, and failed dismally. We also spoke to customer service and experience expert, Shep Hyken, about how companies can improve their customer support. As a bonus, you’ll find a story further down, about how one customer’s viral interaction with an AI customer service bot went hilariously off-script, prompting a delivery company to do damage control.

#1 My Wife Ordered Some Shorts From Amazon In June. They Arrived Yesterday (Nov 10th). At Least Customer Service Didn’t Try To Hide How They Really Felt

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: JeffTrav

#2 New AirPods Cheaper Than Repair. This Is A Legit Apple Customer Support Message Exchange

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: ansolo00

#3 Either My Kids Have Infiltrated Logitech’s Support Site, Or There Is Something Very Wrong With Their Chat Software

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Tiberius_Jim

#4 Now That’s What I Call A Fast Customer Service

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: BusyProfit

#5 Amazon Done Goofed

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: lucyvharrison

#6 My Bank’s Support Bot (Mandatory Before Being In Contact With A Real Human)

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Whackatoe

#7 Trying To Report My Stolen Phone To My Provider. I Was Able To Resolve This With A Different Support

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Sacredfice

#8 This Customer Service Chat

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: vpisovaluw

#9 I Never Had A Rep Say This In Chat Before

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I’m Supposedly Talking With A Free People “Agent”

Decided to use online chat to inquire about a Free People order. Over an hour later, I got nowhere.

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: euniek

#11 My Skipthedishes Order Was Missing My Burgers. The Support Dude Left The Chat

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Rektmr2

#12 Moviepass’s Customer Service Needs To Work On Their Definition Of “Shortly”

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Brightman42

#13 That’s A Weird Flavor Of English

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: backwardsshortjump

#14 Company Chatbot Seems To Be Broken

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: phoenyx32

#15 Vrbo Has Awesome Customer Support

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: rezilient

#16 Broke Off One Keycap On My Brand New MacBook. This Is What Apple Support Had To Say. 479 Euro Is 505 Dollar. Insane Right? English Not First Language Sorry For Not Using Proper Punctuation

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Gay-and-autistic

#17 Ticketmaster Chat Is The Only Way To Get Support. Waited All Day And No One Responded

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: coal_slaw_yum

#18 When You Can’t Give An Answer And Want To End The Live Chat

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: Sjokn

#19 Network Solutions Live Chat Support Dings With A Message Every Few Minutes To Tell Me To Keep Waiting. Then After Like 20 Minutes It Says, “Do You Still Need Help?”

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: adventurepaul

#20 Xfinity Customer Service “Assisting” Customers After An Unauthorized Plan Switch And Huge Credit Card Charge. No Response From Agent In Over Two Hours

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: whatnow4585

#21 Customer Service Is Dead. I Hate The Fact You Cant Route To A Human Right Away

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: hallmonitor53

#22 Nonexistent Customer Service With A Defunct Phone Number To Call

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: brooke-stl

#23 Amazon Rep Was Extra Saucy Today

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: fsutan

#24 Customer Service At Its Finest

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: adelante1981

#25 Disney+ Chat Support Ended Up Being As Useful As I Thought It’d Be. They Stopped Responding So It Shut The Chat Down

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: SubatomicSlash

#26 What Is This Customer Service

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: StandardBaby5877

#27 At Least Ea Customer Service Knows The Score

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Customer Service At Its Finest

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: spcmnkr

#29 Playstation Online Chat Support Won’t Let You Use It Again, Even If Your Chat Crashed

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: ActualBawbag

#30 My Experience With Binance Support, After Waiting One And A Half Hours In Queue

“I Have No Clue”: 30 Hilariously Useless Customer Support Interactions

Image source: LosBuenosNachos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Had Enough”: Man Tells Wife It’s Her Own Fault Daughter Won’t Talk To Her
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
30 Relatable Moments When People Came To Understand They Are ‘Officially’ Not Young Anymore
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Porcelain China By Livia Marin Looks Like Melting Ice-cream
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2025
Drone Footage Shows Alarmingly Large Number of Sharks Just Inches Off The Beach
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2017
“Bad Photoshops”: 50 Pics That Are So Bad They’re (Almost) Good
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Even On Fire, Notre-Dame Is Magnificent
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.