We’ve Struck Gold On Reddit With These 18 Travel Hacks From Seasoned Pros

#1 “I have an over the shoulder backpack (Osprey). I keep my wallet and phone in it. It is very easy to simply slide it to the front when I’m in a crowded area to prevent being pick pocketed.” – bigedthebad
Review: “This is a great, light weight backpack for any of your shorter trips. There are plenty of pockets and storage spots for whatever you need. I have used this on a couple hikes now and it will probably be my new default short hike backpack.” – Melissa
#2 “Never keep your wallet on your back pocket” – ofsquire
Review: “This wallet is sized perfectly. I have everything in it I would ever need (cards, cash, etc) and they’re all RFID protected and in a very sturdy case so cards don’t get bent or damaged at all. The button you push to open it is extremely sturdy, along with the spring, and it’s perfect for front or back pocket. I highly recommend Slim Mint!!” – Brad Wickham
#3 “Different countries use different electrical outlets / plugs. So bring a multi-country type plug to plug your electronics in to” – BigBearSD
Review: “This adapter has worked in the 10 counties I’ve visited since purchasing this. It comes with and extra fuse and the side usb ports are super helpful. Can’t recommend this enough. Definitely worth the buy.” – Manveer Saini
#4 “You are allowed to have your ID and boarding pass out and ready before your turn in the security line. You don’t have to begin fumbling for these things only once it is your turn to go.” – chicagotim1
Review: “Love the color combination and quality of this wallet! I’ve already had several compliments on it. It fits all of my cards, money, phone, passport, and anything I need to carry in my wallet while traveling. In fact, I simply take out my passport and continue using the wallet itself when I’m not traveling! Great product, highly recommend!” – C Marion
#5 “No one cares about you wearing the same thing more than once. Pack light and wash your stuff every few days.” – CptSmarty
Review: “Brought for cruise. It fits 2-3 T shirts, underwear and socks. Easy to seal the top with claps and easy to roll around for washing. I used detergent sheet which melts really fast. Material is light weighted and fits well in suitcase. It solved our laundry issues during the cruise, loved it!” – Amazon Customer
#6 “You can buy toiletries at the local supermarket for less than the cost of special travel size ones.” – WhatWhoNoShe
Review: “I bought this travel set almost a year ago and have used it so much! I love that this has a variety of different bottles so I can put my skincare and haircare products in appropriate containers. None of the bottles or jars have leaked on me and the squeeze pouches have held up surprisingly well. Love that it comes with little tools to help fill the containers too!” – KtReviews
#7 “Bring the right shoes.” – eleanorsays
Review: “I traveled a lot, I have been trying to find the one pair of shoes packed to go. I think this pair of shoes meet all my requirements: comfortable, reliable, easy to match all kind of outfit, even shorts and dress can go with it. It also increases a little bit height. It doesn’t need a break-in. I always wear size 7. I ordered size 7 and it fits perfect.” – Youxuan
#8 “ Dramamine is a lifesaver. Get the drowsy kind so you can sleep through the flight too.” – wowguineapigs
Review: “These work great for me. No taste as far as I can tell, very easy to carry around in my purse and to just pop out and take one if I know I’ll need one. They last for a good long while too! Lifesaver on my last vacation, which involved lots of driving.” – Martha Gillespie
#9 “Roll your clothes, don’t fold them.” – _AskMyMom_
Review: “I have to say that these compression bags totally took me by surprise, I did not expect them to do exactly what they said. I got so many things inside of these little bags that I would’ve never been able to do just in my suitcase. I know I was impressed and I think you will be too, so I would definitely recommend them.” – carol
#10 “Take a hanger with clips on and attach to the curtains together to ensure total darkness” – Kupost
Review: “The clasp is strong, they’re simple to use, and they hold well. I finally threw out all the old crappy mismatched hanger’s I had and replaced with these.” – nicolee
#11 “Make a list. Start about a week or two out, adding things as you think of them. When it comes packing time, you can easily grab everything you put down and are less likely to miss something” – weeble_weeble
Review: “While I generally pack from memory, this list has served to remind me of things I often forget and have to buy while on travel. So the cost of the list has saved me much more given how much I travel.” – Frank A. Grande
#12 “To dry your clothes faster after washing them (assuming you’re handwashing and don’t have access to a dryer), lay them on a towel , roll up the towel, and squeeze as hard as you can. This is much more effective than just wringing out the wet clothes and doesn’t leave ugly wrinkle marks. Then, hang to dry in your hotel room.” – SirMontego
Review: “Bought this towel for traveling for 3 weeks to Europe and worked great! We had to change hotels every couple nights, so I wanted something that would dry quickly – which it did! The smaller towel was perfect for my hair as well! 10/10” – Cecilia
#13 “One carry-on, pack light and versatile, wear a hoodie, sunglasses, headphone, travel charger, and enjoy the experience rather than living it on social media.” – MacaronMelodic
Review: “Two years ago, I finally caved, purchased a carry-on roller, and did away with checked luggage. I have taken this roller all over the world for three years straight, and it glides like the first time I used it! It’s held up better than the more expensive luggage I have owned. I highly recommend this carry-on.” – derellique
#14 “If you can swing it, bring your own pillow. I always sleep better on the plane and hotel with my orthopaedic pillow.” – quebecoisejohn
Review: “I’ve always read not to bother with these, but I decided to go ahead and buy one and this was fabulous. I was able to sleep for a few hours and very comfortably too. I highly recommend this one. It’s also easy to pack since it’s memory foam and rolls up to a nice size for the carry-on (under seat carry-on). Great price and comes with a storage bag.” – mrsjdw
#15 “Always bring a cell phone power bank, the biggest one the TSA allows, which I like the ANKER brand one. It’s heavy as a brick, but you get a lot of charges” – tommygunz007
Review: “It’s convenient to have everything I need in one compact device, making it perfect for travel or everyday use. No more juggling multiple cables or worrying about finding an outlet—this battery pack covers all the bases. What does it for me is the built in AC plug that folds in when not charging it. Absolutely clutch.” – JonKeri
#16 “The day before you leave for your trip, prepare a meal and freeze the leftovers. That way when you come home, you have a meal or two and don’t need to worry about grocery shopping right away” – weeble_weeble
Review: “These are really good so I decided to buy another set. They are thick plastic and seal tightly. I’ve used them in the fridge, the freezer and in the pantry with no problems. I hand wash them so not sure about the dishwasher. Great buy!” – Sister Harper
#17 “Take a pack of baby wipes . Makes for a great freshen up when you don’t have a shower.” – tubahero
Review: “These wipes are perfect for travel or school supplies. Good value for the amount of wipes. Gentle on the skin thick and durable and doesn’t leave a sticky residue.” – Whitney
#18 “Pack a small toothbrush, toothpaste and if you’re crazy… a little mouth wash in a very accessible pocket in your carry on. This will make your flying experience much more pleasant. Brushing your teeth at the end of a flight can wake you up and have you feeling fresh and ready to go for when you need to get shit done post flight” – [deleted]
Review: “I had an overnight flight coming up and wanted something to do some mouth care with before arrival. This little kit went easily inside a small plastic zip bag, wasn’t over the allowed amount of liquid, and let me disembark with nice fresh breath. After all, also didn’t want to breathe dragon breath on a UK Immigration officer! :)” – Old Timelord
