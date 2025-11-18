Family Vacation Turns Sour As Cousin Rejects Korean Food, Insults Dishes, And Sulks Through Meals

Traveling and food go together like kimchi and rice—at least, they should. But nothing puts a damper on a culinary adventure like being stuck with a picky eater. Just imagine traveling all the way to Seoul to try out all the delicious dishes. You’re surrounded by sizzling Korean BBQ and tempting street food just begging to be savored.
But instead of digging in, you’re stuck searching for the blandest meal on the menu because someone in your group thinks being adventurous means plain rice and maybe a chicken sandwich. Yeah, food and travel might be a match made in heaven, but that doesn’t mean everyone gets the memo.
The OP’s (original poster) solo Seoul escapade took a sharp left turn when their aunt and cousin decided to crash the party. Family trips can be a blast—unless one of those family members is the pickiest eater in all of South Korea.
What was supposed to be a foodie’s paradise quickly turned into a never-ending quest for meals as bland as possible. We’re talking about someone who thinks pork trotters are “weird” and side-eyes anything with a hint of seasoning.
In a country where spice is practically a love language, avoiding it is like trying to dodge raindrops in a storm. As the OP, aunt and cousin were strolling down Seoul’s lively streets, they passed a dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) joint—a place that serves a glorious, stir-fried chicken dish—but the cousin noped out faster than you can say “hot and spicy.”
Then there was the Korean BBQ experience, which should’ve been the highlight of the trip. Instead of trying out all of the delicious sides, kimchi, pickled radish, and savory pancakes, the cousin played it safe with the blandest combo possible: plain meat and rice.
But that’s not all. After the meal, they had to make a pit stop at a famous sandwich shop because apparently, nothing in Korea could top a footlong sandwich. In the land of crispy fried chicken and sizzling BBQ, her holy grail was… well, a sandwich.
Speaking of fried chicken—how is that even a debate? It’s crispy, it’s juicy, it’s got that perfect crunch. It’s basically a global food hero. But for this cousin? Nope. Not even golden, mouthwatering fried chicken made the cut. Why bother to travel to a different country anyway, if you won’t try anything new?
But hey, everyone’s got their preferences, right? Except this wasn’t just about picky eating—it was the attitude. The OP bent over backward, compromising their food adventure to accommodate their cousin’s boring choices. And what did they get in return? Constant whining, turned-up noses, and a general vibe of “Eww, that’s gross.” Now, that’s just rude. Just like insulting a country’s entire food culture.
You see, in Korea, food is practically a lifestyle. From bustling street markets to cozy BBQ joints, Korean food culture is all about sharing—and we’re not just talking about swapping dishes. Meals are meant to be shared, with everyone digging into a spread of bold flavors, from spicy kimchi to savory pancakes. Whether you’re grilling up meat at a BBQ place or slurping down some hearty jjigae, it’s all about sharing the joy, and, of course, the food!
So, here’s the deal: if you really want to soak up the authentic culture while traveling, it’s all about going beyond the touristy spots. To find out more about the best ways travelers can immerse themselves in the local culture while visiting a new country, Bored Panda reached out to Katie Zweber, an experienced traveler, adventure-seeker and blogger for Two Wandering Soles.
She told us that taking a food tour or cooking class and learning about the country’s cuisine can help you better understand the culture. She also suggests asking your tour guide for recommendations on where to eat during your stay. “Often, our tour guides will share their personal favorite spots, which turn out to be hidden gems where locals eat,” Katie told us.
We wanted to know how to find hidden gems for authentic food experiences when visiting a new country. Katie told us that her go-to trick to find the best places to eat local food is to literally search for “hidden gem” in Google Maps, for the destination you’ll be visiting, and check the places other travelers have described as “hidden gem” in their reviews.
We asked Katie for her opinion on Korean cuisine. She told us that Korean food is in her top 5 favorite cuisines, and there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. Katie spent some time in South Korea as an English teacher, so she had the chance to experience the culture in every sense. She told us that she used to eat lunch with her students and she had an amazing experience, which she often misses.
“Each meal is served with rice, kimchi, and a soup, which is different each day. Then, there are several other dishes, like a meat or seafood item and a few sides, or banchan. Lunch is also usually served with a drink (like Yakult, a sweet probiotic drink), a fruit, or a dessert of sorts (though desserts in Korea are much less sweet than in the US),” Katie explained.
So, what’s your food vibe when you’re traveling? Are you the “I’ll try anything once” type like OP, or more of a “play it safe” kind of traveler like the cousin? We’d love to hear your food adventures—or misadventures—in the comments!
