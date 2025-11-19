Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

The results for AAP Magazine’s 45th photo contest are finally here, and they’re giving us serious wanderlust! With the theme of “Travels,” this competition brought in thousands of stunning submissions from photographers all over the world. From epic landscapes and adorable wildlife to vibrant city scenes and emotional portraits, these photos capture the magic of exploring our planet.
Photographers from 13 countries across four continents blew us away with their creativity, proving once again that travel photography is about so much more than just pretty pictures—it’s about telling unforgettable stories.
Meet the Top 3 Winners!
First Place: Peter Ydeen (United States) with the series “Waiting for Palms”
Second Place: Thaddäus Biberauer (Austria) with “Around the Globe”
Third Place: Liam Man (United Kingdom) with “Icebreaker”
More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 Snowfall In Seoul From The Series ‘The First Snowfall In Seoul In November 2024’ © Jaejoon Ha
#2 Glacial Blue 1 From The Series ‘Glacial Landscapes Of The Southern Alps/ Kā Tiritiri O Te Moana, New Zealand’ © Stuart Chape
#3 Moonrise Sprites Over Storr From The Series ‘Icebreaker’ © Liam Man
#4 Threads Of Tradition From The Series ‘Traditions From Above: Stories Of Vietnam’s Craft And Culture’ © Chris Ha
#5 Skin Of The City – Okachimachi © Alessandro Zanoni
#6 The Way To Achieve Nirvana – South Korea 2023 © Andrea Peruzzi
#7 (Im)perfection From The Series ‘Journey To The End Of The Earth: Exploring South Greenland By Sailboat’ © William Nourse
#8 Leona From The Series ‘Every Face Has A Story’ © Steve Dinberg
#9 Children Of El Molo From The Series ‘Life In Kenya’ © David Dhaen
#10 Beginning Of The Day In Village From The Series ‘Beginning Of The Day’ © Muhammad Amdad Hossain
#11 Candy Wheel From The Series ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ © Marvin Anani
#12 Roadside Quranic School Lesson From The Series ‘Surviving Against All Odds – The People Of Mali Abandoned By Their Government’ © Marios Forsos
#13 In The Sunset From The Series ‘Sud Sudan – Dawn, Dust And Fire’ © Chiara Felmini
#14 New York From The Series ‘Around The Globe’ © Thaddäus Biberauer
#15 A Woman A Baby And A Tree From The Series ‘Waiting For Palms’ © Peter Ydeen
#16 Lazy Generation From The Series ‘Nepal’ © Alessandro Malaguti
#17 ‘roots Of Tradition’ © Nora Skerlecz
#18 Antarctic Assembly From The Series ‘Southern Encounters’ © Debbie Mcculliss
#19 Paddy Straw’ © Syed Mahabubul Kader
#20 A Morning In Jodhpur From The Series ‘Travel Connections’ © Thibault Gerbaldi
#21 Thrown Under The Horse From The Series ‘Charreada, A Stylish Rodeo’ © France Leclerc
#22 Marambo From The Series ‘The Muhoza Family’ © Matt Coughlin
#23 Wrapping Up Under Stormy Sky From The Series ‘Documenting The Birth Of Cyprus’s Bouldering Legacy’ © Silvio Augusto Rusmigo
#24 West Cork Nap From The Series ‘Wandering The Emerald Isle’ © Prescott Lassman
#25 Capturing The Cultural Fashion Of Khan Ran From The Series ‘Straight Out The Hood’ © Brice Gelot
