Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

by

The results for AAP Magazine’s 45th photo contest are finally here, and they’re giving us serious wanderlust! With the theme of “Travels,” this competition brought in thousands of stunning submissions from photographers all over the world. From epic landscapes and adorable wildlife to vibrant city scenes and emotional portraits, these photos capture the magic of exploring our planet.

Photographers from 13 countries across four continents blew us away with their creativity, proving once again that travel photography is about so much more than just pretty pictures—it’s about telling unforgettable stories.

Meet the Top 3 Winners!

First Place: Peter Ydeen (United States) with the series “Waiting for Palms”

Second Place: Thaddäus Biberauer (Austria) with “Around the Globe”

Third Place: Liam Man (United Kingdom) with “Icebreaker”

More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Snowfall In Seoul From The Series ‘The First Snowfall In Seoul In November 2024’ © Jaejoon Ha

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#2 Glacial Blue 1 From The Series ‘Glacial Landscapes Of The Southern Alps/ Kā Tiritiri O Te Moana, New Zealand’ © Stuart Chape

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#3 Moonrise Sprites Over Storr From The Series ‘Icebreaker’ © Liam Man

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#4 Threads Of Tradition From The Series ‘Traditions From Above: Stories Of Vietnam’s Craft And Culture’ © Chris Ha

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#5 Skin Of The City – Okachimachi © Alessandro Zanoni

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#6 The Way To Achieve Nirvana – South Korea 2023 © Andrea Peruzzi

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#7 (Im)perfection From The Series ‘Journey To The End Of The Earth: Exploring South Greenland By Sailboat’ © William Nourse

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#8 Leona From The Series ‘Every Face Has A Story’ © Steve Dinberg

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#9 Children Of El Molo From The Series ‘Life In Kenya’ © David Dhaen

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#10 Beginning Of The Day In Village From The Series ‘Beginning Of The Day’ © Muhammad Amdad Hossain

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#11 Candy Wheel From The Series ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ © Marvin Anani

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#12 Roadside Quranic School Lesson From The Series ‘Surviving Against All Odds – The People Of Mali Abandoned By Their Government’ © Marios Forsos

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#13 In The Sunset From The Series ‘Sud Sudan – Dawn, Dust And Fire’ © Chiara Felmini

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#14 New York From The Series ‘Around The Globe’ © Thaddäus Biberauer

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#15 A Woman A Baby And A Tree From The Series ‘Waiting For Palms’ © Peter Ydeen

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#16 Lazy Generation From The Series ‘Nepal’ © Alessandro Malaguti

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#17 ‘roots Of Tradition’ © Nora Skerlecz

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#18 Antarctic Assembly From The Series ‘Southern Encounters’ © Debbie Mcculliss

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#19 Paddy Straw’ © Syed Mahabubul Kader

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#20 A Morning In Jodhpur From The Series ‘Travel Connections’ © Thibault Gerbaldi

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#21 Thrown Under The Horse From The Series ‘Charreada, A Stylish Rodeo’ © France Leclerc

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#22 Marambo From The Series ‘The Muhoza Family’ © Matt Coughlin

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#23 Wrapping Up Under Stormy Sky From The Series ‘Documenting The Birth Of Cyprus’s Bouldering Legacy’ © Silvio Augusto Rusmigo

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#24 West Cork Nap From The Series ‘Wandering The Emerald Isle’ © Prescott Lassman

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

#25 Capturing The Cultural Fashion Of Khan Ran From The Series ‘Straight Out The Hood’ © Brice Gelot

Around The World In Photos: AAP Magazine Celebrates The 45th ‘Travels’ Contest

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing Unique About Your Culture?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
50 Times Pets Almost Gave Their Owner A Heart Attack By How Terrifying They Looked
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Hilariously Unfortunate Names Parents Gave To Children Forgetting They’ll Eventually Be Adults (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
If There Were 124 Hours In A Day, I’d Make An Entire Wooly Planet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21 Products That Will Basically Trick Your Landlord Into Giving Your Full Security Deposit Back
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
17 Comics Filled With Twists And Turns, From Silly To Serious, By “Cooper Lit Comics” (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.