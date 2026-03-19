Theo Von: Bio And Career Highlights

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Theo Von: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Theo Von

March 19, 1980

Covington, Louisiana, US

46 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Theo Von?

Theo Von is an American stand-up comedian and podcaster, recognized for his distinctive Southern drawl and observational humor. He transforms everyday stories into unique comedic narratives.

He first garnered public attention on MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour, later solidifying his comedic presence by winning the online “Fan Favorite” competition for Last Comic Standing. His podcast, This Past Weekend, became a global hit.

Early Life and Education

Born in Covington, Louisiana, Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III grew up with a significant age gap between his parents, Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski Sr. and Gina Capitani. His father was 67 when he was born and passed away when Theo was 16.

He was legally emancipated at age 14, attending Mandeville High School before pursuing higher education at multiple institutions, ultimately earning a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans in 2011.

Notable Relationships

Theo Von has largely maintained a private stance on his personal relationships, with no extensively publicized long-term partners or marriages.

Details regarding current romantic partnerships or children are not publicly known.

Career Highlights

Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend became a global phenomenon, recognized as Spotify’s fourth biggest podcast globally in 2024. The show features his unique storytelling, fan interaction, and thoughtful guest interviews.

His stand-up career soared with multiple Netflix comedy specials, including No Offense in 2016 and Regular People in 2021, showcasing his distinct blend of observational and surreal humor.

Earlier in his career, he achieved recognition on MTV’s Road Rules and won Comedy Central’s Reality Bites Back, cementing his early presence in television.

Signature Quote

“Life’s like soup… and I’m just a fork out here, man.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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