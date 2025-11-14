My Only Dream In Kenya Was To See Flamingos, But Everything That I Saw Was Beyond Description (42 Pics)

My only dream in Kenya was to see flamingos. Before the trip, we did not expect much, so everything that we saw was a real gift for us. Never expect anything, and be pleasantly surprised!
The beauty of Kenya’s wildlife is beyond description. And it’s not just flamingos. We saw how beautiful animals are in their natural habitat. And how beautiful local people are. Look at the giraffes, flamingos, zebras, antelopes, ostriches, and Masai people that I managed to capture on this trip, as well as the most radiant girl in the world whom I met in Kenya.
My models were @missmichuki and people of the Masai tribe. All clothes were designed by @cacdemone_swim to match the nature of Kenya. Find more photos and backstage pics on my Instagram.
