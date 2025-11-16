Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Fear That You Conquered? (Closed)

by

What was your biggest fear and how did you conquer it? How did you feel after?

#1

Telling people I’m a photographer. In the past I didn’t have enough confidence in my work to share it with others. I took a step out of my comfort zone. I now hand out my business cards (albeit shyly) regularly.

#2

Flying! I overcame this fear by meditating on the plane, before take off … I imagine I am on the safest plane, wrapped in many layers of safety and divine protection! Turbulence doesn’t even bother me anymore!

#3

buzzing sounds

#4

Not sure if this counts, I used to read murder mysteries before bed and ALWAYS regretted it, no longer do that!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Martin Bobb-Semple
10 Things You Didn’t Know About All American: Homecoming’s Martin Bobb-Semple
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2020
Why AMC+ Offers Streaming’s Best Bang for Your Buck
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2021
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Gangland Undercover
3 min read
May, 23, 2017
Things That go “Bing” With Donald Trump
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
“Tiger Quoll”: 104 Interesting Animals That You Might Never Have Heard Of Until Today
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
I Illustrate Moments Almost Everyone Can Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.