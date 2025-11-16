Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Fear That You Conquered? (Closed)

What was your biggest fear and how did you conquer it? How did you feel after?
#1
Telling people I’m a photographer. In the past I didn’t have enough confidence in my work to share it with others. I took a step out of my comfort zone. I now hand out my business cards (albeit shyly) regularly.
#2
Flying! I overcame this fear by meditating on the plane, before take off … I imagine I am on the safest plane, wrapped in many layers of safety and divine protection! Turbulence doesn’t even bother me anymore!
#3
buzzing sounds
#4
Not sure if this counts, I used to read murder mysteries before bed and ALWAYS regretted it, no longer do that!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us