My 15 Pictures I Took In Algeria, A Place That’s Soon To Be On Everyone’s Radar

Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated by faraway countries and traveling. I started taking photographs and publishing them on the internet in 2006. Quickly, magazines and newspapers from all over the world, like Geo, Nat Geo, Lonely Planet Magazine, etc. began using my work for illustrations on North Korea, Papua New Guinea and more.
In my pictures and travel stories, I offer a positive and benevolent gaze of the countries I visit, often unknown by the public.
Algeria was not a tourist country as for a long time it was dangerous to visit it; nowadays, the place is safe and offers incredible diversity. Soon the future destination for influencers!
#1 Tuareg Near A Rock Carving Depicting Giraffes, Tassili N’ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria
#2 Tuareg Sits In The Sahara Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria
#3 Mozabite Women In White Haïk In The Streets Of Ksar El Atteuf, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria
#4 Sand Dunes In The Sahara Desert, Tassili N’ajjer National Park, Tadrart Rouge, Algeria
#5 Boy Near The Torso Of Jupiter Statue, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria
#6 Cardo In The Roman Ruins Of Djemila, North Africa, Djemila, Algeria
#7 View Of The Old Town With A Minaret At The Top, North Africa, Ghardaia, Algeria
#8 Sunrise Over Djamaa El Djazair In The Mist, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria
#9 Djamaa El Djedid Mosque, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria
#10 Old Ottoman House In The Casbah, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria
#11 Algerian People Buying Pizzas In Souk El Ghezel, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria
#12 Asphalt Road In The Desert, North Africa, Erg Admer, Algeria
#13 View Of The Town And Salah Bey Viaduct, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria
#14 Man Passing Near Murals Of Football And Revolution In The Casbash, North Africa, Algiers, Algeria
#15 University Of Mentouri Designed By Oscar Niemeyer, North Africa, Constantine, Algeria
