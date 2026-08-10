“Man Next To Your Bed”: Young Woman Urges Travelers To Be Careful After Nightmare Bali Experience

A couple’s romantic vacation in Bali, Indonesia, recently turned into a nightmare when they woke up to a scene some netizens described as “straight out of a horror movie.”
Mira Dorenbosch, an influencer and real estate CEO, took to social media on August 9, 2026, and shared the harrowing experience they went through.
Her husband, Jaimy, woke up at 5 a.m. the day before, August 8, and found a complete stranger standing beside their bed inside their private villa.
The intruder, who was wearing a mask, threatened them and eventually escaped after robbing them of valuables.
“Still processing what happened to us last night,” Mira wrote.
A masked intruder broke into Mira and Jaimy’s bedroom and demanded a Rolex watch
Mira and Jaimy Dorenbosch, based in Dubai, UAE, and Marbella, Spain, together run Dorenbosch International, a luxury real estate company serving both buyers and investors.
The couple got engaged in May 2022 and tied the knot in January 2023.
For the last several weeks, Mira has been posting pictures and videos of their trip to Bali. Her August 9 post revealed that they were in Canggu, a coastal village on Bali’s southwest coast, when the incident occurred.
“My husband suddenly woke up and saw something right next to our bed,” she wrote. “At first, he thought it might be a dog, so out of reflex, he kicked towards it.”
“Seconds later, he realized it was a man.”
“A man dressed completely in black, wearing a balaclava, was standing inside our bedroom right next to our bed while we were sleeping,” she continued.
She woke up amid the chaos and heard the man demand Jaimy’s Rolex watch, which he hadn’t worn to bed. They told the man they couldn’t hand over the watch, as it wasn’t in the bedroom either.
Rolex watches currently range from about $6,000 up to over $1 million, depending on the model.
Mira believes the theft might have been an inside job
trapgang 44/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The man, however, was not willing to take no for an answer.
“He kept threatening us, and it became very clear that he was prepared to do something if he didn’t get the watch,” Mira said.
Eventually, the intruder took Jaimy’s Hermès bag and escaped by climbing over the wall of the couple’s private villa.
Hermès bags cost about $2,500 to $15,000.
Luke Miller/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“What makes this even scarier is that he seemed to be looking specifically for the Rolex,” she added. “It didn’t feel random.”
“We don’t know this for sure yet, but we’re obviously questioning whether someone may have known about the watch and passed that information on. Different people have had access to or been around the villa, but at this point, we simply don’t know where that information could have come from.”
Mira warned other travelers to be careful in Bali, especially while staying in private villas with valuable items: “Be aware of who has access to your villa, who knows where you’re staying, and who knows what valuables you have with you.”
“We’re safe, which is the most important thing,” she concluded.
She also said she would share more details of the incident later, once she has processed the horror of it all.
Some netizens blamed the couple for the robbery, while others showed support
Some of Mira’s followers reacted not with sympathy but with severe criticism for “showing off” their wealth and “asking for trouble.”
“Why would you wear a Rolex in Bali?” one said. Another commented, “Why travel with expensive stuff? Are you going to enjoy or impress others?”
“The thing is, you say someone may have tipped him off, but here you are posting on social media that you still have the Rolex?” a third opined.
“Don’t want to victim-blame, but it’s important to be street smart when traveling,” a fourth chimed in.
However, many others were deeply concerned for the couple and shared their support in the comments, with some even telling off the critics.
“So much victim blaming. I am so sorry this happened to you. It sounds horrific, and nobody deserves this,” one person said.
Another wrote, “The fact that people are blaming the victims is wild to me… Glad you and your wife are okay.”
“These comments are ridiculous… That must have been so terrifying! I hope they catch the thief,” said a third.
“Definitely an inside job.” Netizens shared their opinions on influencer Mira Dorenbosch and her husband getting robbed in Bali
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