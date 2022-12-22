TJ House Gets To The White House After Engagement

Foreword: To not write the acronym “LGBTQ” or similar acronyms repeatedly in this article, the writer opted to use the word “gay” to refer to anyone, whatever the gender is, who is attracted to someone of the same gender. The text below won’t have any reference to bisexuals, transgenders, and genderqueers, so the usage of the word “gay” would be a sufficient substitute for writing down an entire acronym every single time.
Most gay couples out there need two things from society. The first one is acceptance of their gender orientation, as a lot of people are still not open to the idea that love does not recognize gender as a valid border. The second one is the freedom to love and the freedom to choose whom to love. As the first demand asks for validation that their feelings are valid, the second demand asks for a free execution of the volition of their feelings.
A former MLB pitcher got to witness the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act
In an Instagram post from the White House last week, TJ House, a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays, posted two pictures of him and his boyfriend in the White House’s proximities. The post was captioned as such:
Never in my wildest dreams did I think today would be possible. Thank you @potus for allowing us to be a part of something so special. #respectformarriageact
His fiancé is Ryan Neitzel.
The Respect for Marriage Act
Being invited as a witness for signing an act that aims to protect the ultimate goal of love is indeed a good experience. It doesn’t matter if one is straight; it will always be an honor to witness the protection of love being signed into law.
But what is this Respect For Marriage Act that everyone is talking about?
In 1996, then-president Bill Clinton signed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). In the said act, the states were given the power to authorize marriages and to reject marriages according to the state’s values. Usually, the prohibitions from states stem from interracial factors or same-sex factors.
In 2022, Joe Biden signed this Respect for Marriage Act which deprives the states of the power over marriages that was given to them by DOMA. Furthermore, it removed the limitation of marriage, that it should only be between one man and one woman, implying the non-prohibition of same-sex unions in the country. Interracial marriages are also allowed under this new act.