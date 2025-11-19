“I Can’t Make This Up”: 30 Funny, Weird And Annoying Experiences From Instacart Shoppers’ Lives (New Pics)

Grocery shopping used to be a fun and exciting experience. I would take my time perusing all of the new products and contemplate what I wanted to make for dinner each night of the week. Nowadays, however, it’s often a stressful game of searching for discounts and deals and trying to spend as little as possible without starving until I have to return to the store.
To make this process slightly less painful, many people opt to have their groceries delivered. But these services can be hit or miss for customers and couriers. We took a trip to the Instacart Shoppers subreddit and gathered photos and screenshots of their most amusing experiences down below. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Sergio Avedian, Senior Contributor at The Rideshare Guy, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you to always tip couriers generously!
#1 MVP- Better Believe I Doubled The Tip
I am stuck at home with a toddler and so happy to pay for someone to do my shopping. Look at the bags I was greeted with when I got home! I was giddy.
Image source: abschnorf
#2 Customer Made Me Sob!!
I’ve never had a customer put this much effort into giving me a review and I’ve been doing this for over 3 years. I honestly didn’t do anything special, it’s how I treat all my other customers. It’s really refreshing to feel noticed and appreciated. She made not just my day but my whole life lol. I’ll be forever grateful.
Image source: chubbychick2
#3 Delivery For Ms. Kitty
Image source: tfoote7
#4 Nicest Thing I’ve Ever Received On Delivery
Image source: Ethan9119
#5 This Initial Message
Image source: ChainsawLullaby
#6 Customer Left Me An Envelope With Money
Customer messaged me in the app saying there’s an envelope for me. I picked it up and saw this note with a $5 bill inside. Thought it was super sweet and wanted to share.
Image source: RobbinK2
#7 Got Tipped $70 Bc Neighbors Called The Cops
To make a long story short, Karen neighbor called the cops on me because I was “parked illegally” on the street… I was on the side of the road in a residential neighborhood with my hazards on. Guy I was delivering to came out and talked to the cops with me. When I left I saw the notif that he increased my tip from $8 to $68. Thanks!!
Image source: perez-hilton
#8 I Was Supervised On A Delivery This Afternoon
Image source: Left0fcenterr
#9 First Time This Has Happened In 2 Years Of Shopping
I’ve seen on here so many times where the customer is like “yeah get yourself a drink too” but never had anything even close to that happen until now
Image source: kingofzdom
#10 I Delivered To A Very Pawlite Customer Today
Image source: New_Lobster_8770
#11 My Proof Of Delivery Photo
Image source: mutantdustbunny
#12 Customer Tipped Me $50 After I Had A Breakdown🥲
During this batch: i ripped my pants when i started shopping, i left my windows down in the rain and hail and somehow i guess i was so stressed i left my car running while i was shopping ??? like have never done that idk what happened. my windows were so foggy and it was raining so hard i couldn’t see very well, the car in front of me didn’t have brake lights and i nearly rear ended them and all the groceries went flying. customer b’s eggs broke and both orders were mixed up and all over the car. i pulled over in the rain and sorted through the groceries for awhile and hoped i got everything right but at that point i couldn’t even see past my tears. i tried to hold it together when i got to the door but was very obviously not ok. i told her about the near accident and how the groceries went flying and apologized but she was just worried about if i was ok. genuinely the kindest customer i’ve ever had. after the second delivery i saw she tipped me $50🥹 she had also messaged me to tell me all her groceries were there and everything was perfect. i told her how much i appreciated it but idk if i could express it well enough through messages. i hope she knows she really made a difference
Image source: therealslim80
#13 Pay May Be Low But This Was A Great Tip
Image source: godihateonions
#14 Some People Are Awesome
Image source: Jh4282nandez
#15 My Favorite Part When Delivering Orders ❤️
Image source: JBNA
#16 This Dog Wouldn’t Let Me Stage The Items LOL
Image source: kmalmrose
#17 One Of The Strangest Orders I’ve Ever Shopped
So I get an order for 18 items for $28 and I take it and then realize it’s like 113 units or something like that. I contemplated canceling but decided to just shop it as quickly as possible. All fruit mind you. $308 worth of fruit to be exact 😆. Turns out the guy ordering sends an order like this to his sister on her birthday every year as a prank. I shopped and checked out fairly quick and get to the house. I start handing bags to the lady and she goes “honey the fruit is here again”. I’m glad I followed through with the order it was definitely worth the laughs and ended up being $48 after tip increase for a bunch of fruit. Hopefully they have a good blender or donate some of this because there’s no way anyone is eating this much fruit. 🍎🍌
Image source: Happy-Kitchen3111
#18 I’m Happy That I Told Customer About Gas Leak
Image source: pranaybabu83
#19 I’ve Now Done It All… Homeless Camp Delivery
I can’t make this up…I delivered hot dogs, burgers, POPSICLES, ice cream, donuts, cheesecake, and organic veggies to a homeless camp…
She met me at the railroad track intersection with a pull cart 🤯🤯🤯
Can’t make this up.
Image source: Distinct_King316
#20 Most Heart Wrenching Instacart Order I’ve Had
Image source: PotatoManX
#21 I Drew Up A “Thank You” Card For My Customers
I’m also an artist, so I thought of printing up some thank you cards. They’ve helped with getting consistent ratings, so I find it worth the occasional sheets of cardstock.
Image source: MarmieMakes
#22 I Bearly Made It To This Delivery
Delivered to a gated community here in our little mountain town and was met with this friendly fellow. I think could smell all the yummy groceries in my car, literally walked right towards my car before finally crossing the road.
Notice the bear/deer crossing sign behind him.
Image source: WillingRecognition75
#23 Trapped In Customer’s Vestibule
Image source: Mundane_Confection_6
#24 Parking Was In Fact Not Free
I get this order, he says it’s free parking. His apartment is in a business type plaza with no street parking. I get there and my gut tells me it isn’t free. So I ask for assistant at the kiosk (the one that prints your parking ticket to get into the garage) and they tell me it’s only free if a business validates my ticket. I ask if tenants can validate and she says no.
How many people did this guy get to pay for their own parking? Once you drive in, you can’t leave without paying. Why why why do people do this?
In case you’re wondering what happened: I message him and he insists it’s free, tries to convince me to go up. Says he always has stuff delivered. I explain I’ll try to find parking and get his stuff to him. He becomes hostile about how I don’t listen. So I contact support…his order was canceled.
Image source: Ashpear24
#25 Jesus Christ Crystal
Image source: Shot_Dragonfruit_387
#26 Delivered To An Ice Cream Shop
Image source: Middle-Tangerine-945
#27 So I Delievered To My Boss.. Surprised $450 Tip
Image source: ConsiderationNo5747
#28 Having A Stare Down With This Peanut Butter
Image source: GoodgaldollOF
#29 Finally Had One Of “Those” Customers
i deliver in this area a lot. it’s a safe neighborhood. why are people so weird lol.
Image source: caffeinatedminn
#30 Just Lost A $15 Tip For Not Driving Past This Sign
They live about 15 miles from town and messaged me “this is the last time I pre-tip”. Good luck ever getting your groceries delivered again!
Image source: UnboxTheWorld
Follow Us