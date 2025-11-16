50 Unhinged And Traumatizing Secondhand Finds That Explain Why Thrifting Is Not For Everyone

As Forrest Gump so astutely said, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” And as it turns out, anywhere you might do some thrift shopping is akin to a box of chocolates as well!
Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most terrifying and unsettling items shoppers have stumbled upon in brick and mortar and virtual secondhand shops, courtesy of the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit. Enjoy viewing these pics that might make you reconsider your upcoming trip to Goodwill, and keep reading to find a conversation with thrifting expert Hannah Rupp!
#1 $200 Was Too High For Me But My Mom Insisted On Buying This Adorable Cabinet For My Daughter’s Disney-Themed Bedroom
Image source: bunnybutt1982
#2 Had To Convince Myself That Buying This Bear Was Worth It. Realized It Was A “Build A Bear” Store Display. Painted It Like A Washed Up Build A Bear
Image source: QUEUE-Q
#3 Found A Signed Gabriel Iglesias Action Figure At Goodwill And He Confirmed It Was His Signature On Twitter
Image source: texastechtanner
#4 Found This T-Rex Fossil Shower Head At Goodwill
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Hell Yeah, Karen
Image source: Cassie_1991
#6 This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any, It Was $20 But I Couldn’t Find It In Me To Haggle Her Down. She Told Me She Made The Suit By Hand. My New Fav Office Decoration!
Image source: Apostleguts
#7 $7.99 For This Creepy Alien Lamp. I’m In Love
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO
#8 I Couldn’t Bear Leaving It Behind But I Have No Room
Image source: bleucloud99
#9 No Batteries Required
Image source: Sirano_onariS
#10 Sylvester Stallone Prop Found In A Thrift Store
Image source: reddit.com
#11 That Time I Found Two Winnie The Pooh Costumes. One Fit Me And The Other Was A Dog Costume That Fit Betty, Our Boston Terrier
Image source: Downhome
#12 Found At Goodwill, Couldn’t Pass Him Up For Our Home Theater. We Call Him Fes!
Image source: jus_havin_fun
#13 Yogi Bear Wearable Head! ($5)
Image source: oncethedustclears
#14 No Eyedea What It Is, From Goodwill
Image source: kenkreie
#15 The Weirdest Wallet I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: mrsblanchedevereaux
#16 Newest Addition To My Creepy Thrift Collection (Seriously, Wtf…)
Image source: keetzkeetzmf
#17 I Found This Pretty Nifty Cycling Jersey Today At Gw
Image source: jennjenn1184
#18 Did I Just Find A Serial Killer?
Image source: Turbulent_Capital_94
#19 “Garden Decor” For Sale On Fb Marketplace
Image source: Whatshername_Stew
#20 Veggie Clown Portrait – Double The Scary, Double The Fun $16
Image source: TOMTREEWELL
#21 Vtg Gremlins Christmas Ornaments For $3 A Piece!
Image source: boxoffingernails
#22 1970’s Rmic Hand Chair
Image source: Responsible_Play_400
#23 Scary Find In The Goodwill Bins
Image source: iamfunnys0metimes
#24 Where I Am Going, There Are No Roads…
Image source: KatzDeli
#25 This Sealed Big Mac Tin From 1996 Contains Candy That Is 27 Years Old
Image source: cheesepuff311
#26 I Paid 28 Cents For This. Come At Me Cannibals!
Image source: Vegetable-Language45
#27 Christian Dior Wool Skirt For $14 At Uptown Cheapskate! Came With A Tag, Too… If It’s Fake, It’s Still 100% Worsted Wool. Pockets, Too!
Image source: goldenglizzy
#28 Maybe The Best, Worst Thing I’ve Found Yet
Image source: ThiftLife
#29 Did Not Buy (Too Scared)
Image source: swagmasterjenny
#30 I’m Afraid Of This Wood For Sale On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: Extreme_Distance6241
#31 Best $2 Thrift Store Find Of My Life!!
Image source: brandysbutthxle
#32 Snatched This 1970’s Ceramic Witch On Broom! 🤩
Image source: renisiman
#33 An Unopened Talking Psyduck Figure From 1998 For $10
Image source: Tronesos_Azurnat
#34 Hard Pass, But Thanks For The Nightmares
Image source: operachick209
#35 This Horrific Vintage Rushton Plush Bunny Rabbit. Included In A Mystery Box Lot Of Vintage Plush For $2!
Image source: Downhome
#36 My Son Is Obsessed With Poppy Playtime, But All The Merch Is Ridiculously Expensive. I Found These Two For 25 Cents A Piece
Image source: TartofDarkness
#37 We’re Gonna Party Like It’s 1955
Image source: bevans052
#38 Saw These “Custom” Air Forces On Facebook Marketplace
Image source: Reasonable_Can_9903
#39 Best $2 I’ve Ever Spent
Image source: sonicsink
#40 C & R At Goodwill- Wooden Moose
Image source: codeesins
#41 Catch And Release
Image source: RabbitBeard
#42 Actual Catch And Release
Image source: aviderin
#43 Say Hello To Charlie. Charlie Was A Mistake
Image source: glytxh
#44 My 5 Foot Tall Woody Woodpecker
Image source: fun19922023
#45 We Found This Massive Print Secondhand. My BF Immediately Knew He Wanted It
Image source: poshfiend
#46 Catch And Release – Really Didn’t Smell Very Good
Image source: amobogio
#47 Found These Nightmares Wall Sculptures But Only Took Home One Of Them
Image source: AliEffinNoble
#48 Catch & Release Cookie Monster Head
Image source: lowlife9
#49 Creepy Haul At A Local Value Village
Image source: BeautifulJustDaWayUR
#50 The Goodwill Outlet Bins Are A Scary, Scary Place
Image source: Electrical-Pin-8830
