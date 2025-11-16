50 Unhinged And Traumatizing Secondhand Finds That Explain Why Thrifting Is Not For Everyone

As Forrest Gump so astutely said, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” And as it turns out, anywhere you might do some thrift shopping is akin to a box of chocolates as well!

Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most terrifying and unsettling items shoppers have stumbled upon in brick and mortar and virtual secondhand shops, courtesy of the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit. Enjoy viewing these pics that might make you reconsider your upcoming trip to Goodwill, and keep reading to find a conversation with thrifting expert Hannah Rupp!

#1 $200 Was Too High For Me But My Mom Insisted On Buying This Adorable Cabinet For My Daughter’s Disney-Themed Bedroom

Image source: bunnybutt1982

#2 Had To Convince Myself That Buying This Bear Was Worth It. Realized It Was A “Build A Bear” Store Display. Painted It Like A Washed Up Build A Bear

Image source: QUEUE-Q

#3 Found A Signed Gabriel Iglesias Action Figure At Goodwill And He Confirmed It Was His Signature On Twitter

Image source: texastechtanner

#4 Found This T-Rex Fossil Shower Head At Goodwill

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Hell Yeah, Karen

Image source: Cassie_1991

#6 This Old Lady Was Selling Her Painted Baby Dolls At The Flea Market And Nobody Had Bought Any, It Was $20 But I Couldn’t Find It In Me To Haggle Her Down. She Told Me She Made The Suit By Hand. My New Fav Office Decoration!

Image source: Apostleguts

#7 $7.99 For This Creepy Alien Lamp. I’m In Love

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO

#8 I Couldn’t Bear Leaving It Behind But I Have No Room

Image source: bleucloud99

#9 No Batteries Required

Image source: Sirano_onariS

#10 Sylvester Stallone Prop Found In A Thrift Store

Image source: reddit.com

#11 That Time I Found Two Winnie The Pooh Costumes. One Fit Me And The Other Was A Dog Costume That Fit Betty, Our Boston Terrier

Image source: Downhome

#12 Found At Goodwill, Couldn’t Pass Him Up For Our Home Theater. We Call Him Fes!

Image source: jus_havin_fun

#13 Yogi Bear Wearable Head! ($5)

Image source: oncethedustclears

#14 No Eyedea What It Is, From Goodwill

Image source: kenkreie

#15 The Weirdest Wallet I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: mrsblanchedevereaux

#16 Newest Addition To My Creepy Thrift Collection (Seriously, Wtf…)

Image source: keetzkeetzmf

#17 I Found This Pretty Nifty Cycling Jersey Today At Gw

Image source: jennjenn1184

#18 Did I Just Find A Serial Killer?

Image source: Turbulent_Capital_94

#19 “Garden Decor” For Sale On Fb Marketplace

Image source: Whatshername_Stew

#20 Veggie Clown Portrait – Double The Scary, Double The Fun $16

Image source: TOMTREEWELL

#21 Vtg Gremlins Christmas Ornaments For $3 A Piece!

Image source: boxoffingernails

#22 1970’s Rmic Hand Chair

Image source: Responsible_Play_400

#23 Scary Find In The Goodwill Bins

Image source: iamfunnys0metimes

#24 Where I Am Going, There Are No Roads…

Image source: KatzDeli

#25 This Sealed Big Mac Tin From 1996 Contains Candy That Is 27 Years Old

Image source: cheesepuff311

#26 I Paid 28 Cents For This. Come At Me Cannibals!

Image source: Vegetable-Language45

#27 Christian Dior Wool Skirt For $14 At Uptown Cheapskate! Came With A Tag, Too… If It’s Fake, It’s Still 100% Worsted Wool. Pockets, Too!

Image source: goldenglizzy

#28 Maybe The Best, Worst Thing I’ve Found Yet

Image source: ThiftLife

#29 Did Not Buy (Too Scared)

Image source: swagmasterjenny

#30 I’m Afraid Of This Wood For Sale On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: Extreme_Distance6241

#31 Best $2 Thrift Store Find Of My Life!!

Image source: brandysbutthxle

#32 Snatched This 1970’s Ceramic Witch On Broom! 🤩

Image source: renisiman

#33 An Unopened Talking Psyduck Figure From 1998 For $10

Image source: Tronesos_Azurnat

#34 Hard Pass, But Thanks For The Nightmares

Image source: operachick209

#35 This Horrific Vintage Rushton Plush Bunny Rabbit. Included In A Mystery Box Lot Of Vintage Plush For $2!

Image source: Downhome

#36 My Son Is Obsessed With Poppy Playtime, But All The Merch Is Ridiculously Expensive. I Found These Two For 25 Cents A Piece

Image source: TartofDarkness

#37 We’re Gonna Party Like It’s 1955

Image source: bevans052

#38 Saw These “Custom” Air Forces On Facebook Marketplace

Image source: Reasonable_Can_9903

#39 Best $2 I’ve Ever Spent

Image source: sonicsink

#40 C & R At Goodwill- Wooden Moose

Image source: codeesins

#41 Catch And Release

Image source: RabbitBeard

#42 Actual Catch And Release

Image source: aviderin

#43 Say Hello To Charlie. Charlie Was A Mistake

Image source: glytxh

#44 My 5 Foot Tall Woody Woodpecker

Image source: fun19922023

#45 We Found This Massive Print Secondhand. My BF Immediately Knew He Wanted It

Image source: poshfiend

#46 Catch And Release – Really Didn’t Smell Very Good

Image source: amobogio

#47 Found These Nightmares Wall Sculptures But Only Took Home One Of Them

Image source: AliEffinNoble

#48 Catch & Release Cookie Monster Head

Image source: lowlife9

#49 Creepy Haul At A Local Value Village

Image source: BeautifulJustDaWayUR

#50 The Goodwill Outlet Bins Are A Scary, Scary Place

Image source: Electrical-Pin-8830

