I Turned This Store’s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People’s Hopes And Dreams

I am a comedian that enjoys ‘planting’ funny signs and other jokes in public places for people to discover. It is part of an ongoing project I call Obvious Plant. For my latest prank, I altered a store trashcan so it is designed to accept people’s hopes and dreams.
To add to the joke, I came up with a bunch of fake items and placed them in the trash bin.
Some exemplar items that I threw in the bin
