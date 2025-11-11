I Turned This Store’s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People’s Hopes And Dreams

by

I am a comedian that enjoys ‘planting’ funny signs and other jokes in public places for people to discover. It is part of an ongoing project I call Obvious Plant. For my latest prank, I altered a store trashcan so it is designed to accept people’s hopes and dreams.

To add to the joke, I came up with a bunch of fake items and placed them in the trash bin.

Also you can check out my previous pranks here and here.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams

Some exemplar items that I threw in the bin

I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams
I Turned This Store&#8217;s Regular Trashcan Into A Trashcan For People&#8217;s Hopes And Dreams

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Most Epic Entries From 2013 National Beard And Moustache Championships
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Refuses To Babysit Her Autistic Nephew After He Injures Her Daughter And Spits On Her
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
Damien Chazelle Will Develop an “Innovative” Drama Series For Apple
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2018
Which “Total Drama Island” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2022
If Saved by the Bell were on TV Today
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2014
80 Fascinating Historical Images That Tell Stories Beyond Textbooks (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.