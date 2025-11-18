Court Ruling Against App Founder Raises Alarms Over Future Of Female-Only Spaces

“What is a woman?” is the question at the center of the latest landmark case involving transgender rights, which has resulted in a significant ruling against the founder of a female-only app. The Australian Federal Court found that banning a transgender woman from Giggle for Girls was an act of unlawful discrimination.
Sall Grover, the founder of the app, was ordered to pay $10,000 in damages and legal costs to Roxanne Tickle, who was removed from the platform in what the judges say was indirect discrimination.
Tickle, however, initially sought to receive a compensation of $200,000.
“The indirect discrimination case succeeded because Ms. Tickle was excluded from the use of the Giggle app because she did not look sufficiently female according to the respondents,” Justice Robert Bromwich said.
While the case marks an important precedent legally for transgender people, detractors are worried about the effects it might have on “female-only” spaces in the future.
Australian court rules in favor of transgender woman in historic case after she was kicked off a female-only app
Image credits: 10 News First
After the verdict, Tickle expressed relief and stated she hoped it would offer healing to the trans community.
“Mostly I get to just live my life and be who I am. But a small group of people have taken it upon themselves to declare that I am not who I know I am and they have set about making my life miserable,” Tickle said in a statement.
Roxanne, who appears as female on her birth certificate, went on to explain that the case had “stolen three years” of her life, as she claimed to have been targeted by hateful online comments and been the subject of ridicule on “degrading merchandise.”
“The ruling shows that all women are protected from discrimination. I brought my case to show trans people that you can be brave, and you can stand up for yourself,” she added.
“I know that I can now get on with the rest of my life and have a coffee down the road with my friends, play hockey with my team and put this horribleness behind me.”
Interviews conducted by the Australian network Channel 9 in the aftermath of the decision had lawyers explain that the judgment is ultimately based on “30 years of legal precedent” that allow transgender women to have the same treatment as biological women when it comes to these issues.
Sall Grover announced her intentions of appealing the decision at the Australian High Court, denying she had been found guilty of discrimination against a woman due to her refusal to address Tickle as such
Image credits: andrew gold | heretics.
For Grover, on the other hand, the decision was expected, but it was ultimately disappointing.
“Unfortunately, we got the judgment we anticipated. The fight for women’s rights continues,” the owner wrote on X.
Grover, who identifies as a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF), maintained her stance on social media and stated that the case’s result ultimately infringes on biological women’s spaces.
“I’m being taken to federal court by a man who claims to be a woman because he wants to use a woman-only space I created,” she wrote back in November 2023.
“There isn’t a woman in the world who’d have to take me to court to use this woman only space. It takes a man for this case to exist.”
The app owner believes the court’s ruling was done with ulterior motives, particularly political ones
Image credits: Giggle
Grover went on to explain that she believes there has been a deliberate effort by the justice system to twist previous laws in order to accommodate the inclusion of, in her words, “men as women,” disregarding the argument of the legal precedent as politically motivated.
“In practical terms, [the ruling means that] any man who thinks, or says he’s a woman can access women-only spaces like bathrooms and changing rooms,” explained Rachel Wong, CEO of Women’s Forum Australia.
“I’ve not been found guilty of discriminating against any woman,” said Grover. “Because the crux of the issue is that I don’t acknowledge this male person as a woman.”
Regardless of the victory that the ruling presents to the transgender community, the story is set to continue with the app on standby, and the appeal is yet to be filed
Image credits: ABC News (Australia)
Image credits: salltweets
Giggle for Girls has shut down for the moment, and it will remain inaccessible until the case is resolved to avoid further cases like Tickle’s from surfacing due to its use.
Grover states that the app is “under renovation” on her X page, with a possible reopening based on the results of her appeal, which she intends to present to the Australian High Court at an undisclosed date.
The CEO also launched a crowdfunding campaign to “reclaim sex based rights and protections for all women and girls,” with a target goal of $850,000, of which $578,695 has been raised at the time of writing.
Image credits: 10 News First
Roxanne Tickle, on the other hand, kept a low profile on social media following the events and only made a reference to a hockey game on her X page.
“Oh PS we won our last game of the hockey season tonight. I’m counting today as a good one. I think I’ll sleep well,” she wrote.
Tickle also has a funding page on Ko-fi, unrelated to the specific case, where her supporters can send her money.
The court’s decision sparked fierce debate online, with one side rejoicing over the result and the other lamenting it
“I support trans people, especially trans women. I’m so saddened to see the recent rise in transphobia & hate. Trans people need love & admiration,” wrote one of Tickle’s fans after donating to her page.
“Easy outcome for anyone who’s been paying attention to Australian law. The legal status of trans people here has been a settled issue for decades,” said another user on Reddit.
“Looks like Australian law is very black & white – trans women are women in the eyes of the law. Thank god for that,” one expressed.
“This makes me happy. I know they will likely appeal, but for now I feel happy,” wrote one reader.
Image credits: ABC News (Australia)
Detractors expressed confusion and outrage at the outcome of the hearing.
“Please appeal and the public will crowdfund you. This decision can’t stand,” said another in support of Grover.
Image credits: 10 News First
“Floods of tears listening to you speak, I am so grateful for your clarity, your courage, your resilience, for you! Thank you for fighting this for all of us,” stated a fan of the CEO.
“Any crowdfunding to finance an appeal? This is madness. As a father to a daughter I’d gladly chip in to fight this nonsense,” said one user.
“Stay strong Roxanne!” Tickle’s supporters celebrated the outcome of the case, as it set a historical legal precedent in favor of trans rights
Follow Us