50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

by

While popular movies and TV shows paint a dystopian future full of surreal landscapes, totalitarian governments, and post-apocalyptic scenes, it is more likely to consist of unappealing and mundane scenarios. In fact, once you look past the meticulously curated universe of social media, it may seem we’re already living in it. Senseless ads, broken machines, canned dinners, dreary headlines — we’re constantly bombarded with chilling reminders of the “boring dystopia” we find ourselves in.

While it may be hard to wrap your head around this phenomenon at first, you gradually get the hang of it. And then start seeing it everywhere you look. Here’s where the prominent corner of Reddit called ‘A Boring Dystopia’ enters the picture. “A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic but also incredibly boring,” as the moderators describe.

When you think of it, the group seems to be the unofficial mirror of our society by sharing the most upsetting, ridiculous, and all too real examples of modern-day dystopia that prove something’s not quite right with this world. Below, we wrapped up the newest batch of their posts to give you a reality check and hopefully inspire you to fix the near future. So continue scrolling and upvote as you go!

Psst! When you’re done with this list, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s earlier pieces full of dystopian madness right here, here, and here.

#1 Welcome To America

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#2 There’s No Hate Like Christian “Love”

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Animator_Mobile, twitter.com

#3 Explained Nice And Simple

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: FaultyDrone, twitter.com

#4 Flawless Logic

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: white111, twitter.com

#5 And Yet They Manage Our Life

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Mastoidpomp409

#6 Is This Signs Of A Healthy Economy?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: PATM0N, twitter.com

#7 Tax The Churches

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: ashabot, twitter.com

#8 And The Cycle Continues

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Bigiron966, twitter.com

#9 ‘Bout Sums It Up

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: wangbaoqiang3

#10 “Pepsi Family”

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: iBackspot47

#11 From Mad Magazine, 1968

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: haddock420

#12 Little Girls Are Braver Than Some Of These Cops

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Alreaddy_reddit, twitter.com

#13 Who Else?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: therealkeeper

#14 Maybe We Laugh So We Don’t Cry. Or Rage

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: DanielleDrs88

#15 Lock Up The Poor

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Indeed

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: FaultyDrone, twitter.com

#17 How Much Have You Contributed To The Modern Day Feudal System?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: PATM0N

#18 America Is The Best Country In The World!

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: SaurikSI, twitter.com

#19 It Sucks

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: One-Pepper-6993

#20 The True Perspective

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Green-Collection-968

#21 Attention: Homeless

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: zzill6, twitter.com

#22 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: SabreLints4000

#23 Enjoy Another Recession And Global Warming Child

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 When Your Boss Is A Robot

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: ramsestheplug

#25 America – Solving The Real Problems!

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: MurderDoneRight

#26 Maximum Price, Minimum Quality, Ideal Suffering Of The Peasants

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: shinxanta, twitter.com

#27 “He Has Some Pretty Old Ideas About Things”

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Alternative_Panda_85

#28 What A Dream

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: feather_of_charcoal

#29 Interesting

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: desiChora-69

#30 We Need To Stop And Reverse The Fingers

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: SpaceNinja_C

#31 You’re Supposed To Like Working

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: PATM0N

#32 Quality Healthcare

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Jyiiga

#33 I Wouldn’t Be Able To Afford A House Anyway, But Might Give A Try?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: algoporlacara

#34 Our Society Is Flawed And Rotten To The Core

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#35 He Really Just Came Out And Said It

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#36 Can We All Agree It’s Time To Tax Churches?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Competitive_Travel16

#37 Can You See It?

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: fuzzy_winkerbean

#38 2meirl4meirl

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: PATM0N, twitter.com

#39 Ah Yes, The American Healthcare System™

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: dominicbmusic

#40 Basically

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: alonDracula

#41 Organize And Join A Union

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: xidada53

#42 “The Circumstances”

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: PARADISE_VALLEY_1975, twitter.com

#43 Can’t Have Anything

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Late_Cryptographer_9

#44 Small Town Texas Politician Shares The Real Reason Police Are Armed

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: BoomerEdgelord

#45 A Grim Reality Sets In

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: yamasakasj, abc.net.au

#46 A Boring Police State Dystopia

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Pgrol

#47 Daaamn, What A Good Ideea

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: tanathos17

#48 A Straight Up Scam

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: IAMPOMO1, twitter.com

#49 Accidentally Accurate

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: Green-Collection-968

#50 USA Be Like‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎ ‎‏‏‎

50 Pics That Show That We’re Already Living In A Dystopic Nightmare (New Pics)

Image source: callmetotalshill

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If You Like “Game of Thrones” Check out These Netflix Shows
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2018
40 Times People Saw Trees ‘Devouring’ Random Objects And Just Had To Share Proof Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Bosses That Pushed Their Employees To Do Unethical Things
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Wholesome ‘How It Started vs. How It’s Going’ Posts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What We Know about the Neflix Motley Crue Biopic So Far
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2018
What We Learned from The Trailer for “Star Wars: Visions”
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.