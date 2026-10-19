Woman ID’d After Star Football Player’s Treatment Of Her On Video Had Fans Calling For His Suspension

A Duke football player’s treatment of a female trainer has sparked massive outrage online.
The female trainer’s identity was revealed after her on-field interaction with Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson drew widespread attention.
Kimari later released a statement in the wake of fans asking for his suspension.
A Duke football player’s treatment of a female trainer has sparked massive outrage online
Cornerback Kimari Robinson was caught on camera swatting away a female trainer, who ran out to help Duke player DaShawn Stone.
DaShawn was injured while trying to tackle Jaylen McGill during the game between Duke and the visiting North Carolina Tar Heels at the Wallace Wade Stadium on October 17.
Duke ultimately suffered a 24-20 defeat.
In a viral clip, DaShawn was seen lying on the ground, with two people attending to him.
Kimari was seen standing and crouching over him, trying to evaluate how his teammate was doing.
Within moments, female trainer Grace Dietrich ran out to take a look at DaShawn.
Fans called for Robinson’s suspension, while others defended his reaction
Grace appeared to push Kimari back to make room to assess the injured player.
But the cornerback reacted by swatting at her hands, prompting a heated debate about his conduct and attitude towards athletic trainers on the field.
Viewers felt he was a little too aggressive with the Blue Devils medical staff assistant, and many demanded his suspension.
“Medical personnel are trained to move people out of the way so they can work……This is BS, and he should be suspended. She is doing her d*mn job, and he is just an upset a**hole….” one said.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III kept his reaction short and sharp: “As a man, this just can’t happen. No excuses for it.”
Others defended the player, including attorney Coby DuBose, who said: “Maybe, and hear me out here, this is an emotional response from a player in a difficult moment who is really concerned his very close friend is seriously injured and perhaps not a referendum on his character.”
“I have mixed feelings,” said another. “He’s in a football game, concerned about a teammate, and he gets pushed out of the way when he’s doing nothing wrong. She’s doing too much. She tried to manhandle him; he manhandled back. Ask him to back away; don’t push him.”
“This is why so many boys never grow up to be men,” one commented online
The debate continued, with people saying the female trainer was simply doing her job, and Kimari’s response was not appropriate even if she first pushed him away.
“Is he a f***ing child to react that way? To physically swipe at a medical trainer?” one asked. “This is why so many boys never grow up to be men. They are defended and babied by other boys who never became men.”
“She barely f***ing moved him, and the velocity that he flung his arm out was not an appropriate response. She is not in the wrong; some of y’all in the comments just f***ing hate women,” said another.
Kimari issued a statement, apologizing to Grace for his actions
After immense backlash, Kimari issued a statement saying he wanted to “publicly apologize” for how he “acted toward her” during the game.
He said he was “completely wrong” and had personally apologized to Grace after the game, making sure “she was okay.”
The Duke star went on to say that DaShawn was like family to him, and he was “scared” he might be seriously injured. But he admitted that doesn’t give him an excuse for the way he treated Grace.
“I have to be better than that,” he concluded.
Athletic trainers play a crucial role in keeping athletes safe, particularly during high-impact contact sports like football, where injuries can be life-threatening.
These trainers, available on-site during sporting events, are healthcare providers who assess injuries, provide immediate medical care, help stabilize players, and determine whether they need further evaluation or emergency treatment.
Hence, medical professionals pushed back against online arguments about Grace doing nothing more than supposedly bringing Gatorade to the field.
Former Arkansas football coach Kevin Kelley wrote in a tweet: “Athletic trainers are first responders on the field. They stabilize spines, manage concussions, and literally keep players alive.”
“They’re still among the least respected and lowest-paid people in the building, and they shouldn’t have to deal with players swinging on them for clearing space so medical staff can actually treat an injured teammate,” he continued.
“Why is he the only player over there? You’re not supposed to be that close,” one commented online
Follow Us