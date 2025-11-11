Modern Women Wearing Traditional Ukrainian Crowns Give New Meaning To Ancient Tradition

Slavic workshop Treti Pivni (translated as Third Rooster) has recently created an amazing new series of portraits featuring women and children wearing traditional Ukrainian headdresses. It was created to pay homage to their homeland while sharing a message of peace, tenderness, and knowledge of the Ukrainian culture with the world.
Traditionally, these floral headdresses are worn by young, unmarried women as a sign of their “purity” and marital eligibility. In pre-Christian times, they were even thought to protect innocent girls from evil spirits. Currently, after the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, the headdresses are being worn in daily life to symbolize national pride.
“I think we are coming back to floral themes because fashion is starting to react on wars that we are having around the globe. We need some tenderness.”, model Nadiia Shapoval told Vogue Magazine.
More info: Instagram |Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet, slavorum)
