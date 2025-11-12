My Hero: Puppy – The Hungarian Dog

by

It was LOVE – love at first sight. She came into my life two and a half years ago. She escorts me everywhere. Since then we have photographed more than 4,000 children and have had a lot of adventure together.

She survived two car accidents with me and was hit by a car once. She is a real survivor. MY HERO.

More info: Facebook

Puppy

Puppy

Puppy

Ayyo whassup? :)

Christmas time :)

Warrior

Fall

Ooooops

Without me ? No way !

Drunk Puppy

After bath

Sentinel

Wtf? :D

Guardian

Winter Soldier

Snow Attack

Winter Time

Studio

RunRun

Thoughtfull

Sunset Puppy

Time to sleep

It’s Christmas time again

Pose

Ice Skating

On the Road

Beautiful sunset over the Dead-Danube

Swing

Play the piano (werk)

First Glance (werk)

Patrick Penrose
