My Hero: Puppy – The Hungarian Dog

It was LOVE – love at first sight. She came into my life two and a half years ago. She escorts me everywhere. Since then we have photographed more than 4,000 children and have had a lot of adventure together.
She survived two car accidents with me and was hit by a car once. She is a real survivor. MY HERO.
Puppy
Puppy
Puppy
Ayyo whassup? :)
Christmas time :)
Warrior
Fall
Ooooops
Without me ? No way !
Drunk Puppy
After bath
Sentinel
Wtf? :D
Guardian
Winter Soldier
Snow Attack
Winter Time
Studio
RunRun
Thoughtfull
Sunset Puppy
Time to sleep
It’s Christmas time again
Pose
Ice Skating
On the Road
Beautiful sunset over the Dead-Danube
Swing
Play the piano (werk)
First Glance (werk)
