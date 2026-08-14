Tracy Caldwell Dyson: Bio And Career Highlights

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Tracy Caldwell Dyson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tracy Caldwell Dyson

August 14, 1969

Arcadia, California, US

57 Years Old

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Tracy Caldwell Dyson: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Tracy Caldwell Dyson?

Tracy Caldwell Dyson is an American chemist and NASA astronaut, celebrated for her groundbreaking research and extensive contributions to space exploration. Her work has solidified her status as a prominent figure in scientific and spaceflight communities.

Her first widely noticed achievement was serving as a mission specialist on Space Shuttle Endeavour flight STS-118 in 2007, a pivotal mission for International Space Station assembly. This mission marked her entry into human spaceflight, launching a career of complex orbital endeavors.

Early Life and Education

Caldwell Dyson was born in Arcadia, California, the younger of two girls, later moving with her family to Beaumont where her father worked as an electrician. Her early interests included running, weight training, and auto repair, activities that fostered a hands-on approach.

She attended California State University, Fullerton, competing in track and field, and later earned both her Master of Science and Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Davis. Her academic pursuits established a strong foundation for her scientific career at NASA.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to George Dyson IV, Tracy Caldwell Dyson’s personal life is a stable anchor alongside her demanding career as an astronaut. Their relationship has been publicly acknowledged.

She has no children. Her focus remains centered on her professional commitments and marriage.

Career Highlights

Tracy Caldwell Dyson’s spaceflight career is highlighted by her mission specialist role on Space Shuttle Endeavour STS-118 in 2007 and two long-duration missions to the International Space Station. She has completed four spacewalks, logging nearly 24 hours of extravehicular activity.

Beyond orbital mechanics, Caldwell Dyson has served as Lead CAPCOM for Expedition 11, working inside Houston’s Mission Control Center for both shuttle and station operations. She also hosted the NASA TV series StationLIFE, bringing space exploration closer to public audiences.

Her distinguished service has earned her multiple honors, including the NASA Distinguished Service Medal and the NASA Space Flight Medal. These awards recognize her significant contributions to human spaceflight.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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