29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

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There’s nothing wrong with letting your inner child come out. A little playfulness, silliness, and spontaneity can be a good thing. But there’s a time and place for it. Certain situations require emotional maturity. Unfortunately, some grown-ups still struggle to communicate like adults.

Today, we’re focusing on men, and we collected the texts they sent that were full of gaslighting, tantrums, manipulation, and all kinds of unnecessary drama. Sadly, they weren’t exactly hard to find, as many women encounter messages like these on dating apps, social media, and other corners of the internet.

#1 Ngvc: “I’m Not The Lucky One, You Are And That Needs To Be Remembered”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: miserabeau

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

#2 What An Interesting Fella

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: 1000_SteppesIsAP3do

#3 Surely I Can’t Be The Only One That Doesn’t Find This Funny At All

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: Short-Imagination311

#4 Wth

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: MrsFilmore

#5 What A Catch

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: LovelyWinter31

#6 Texts From A Guy Off Tinder

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#7 My Ex Fiancé Texts Me From Different Numbers Every Several Months. Left Him Nearly 3 Yrs Ago

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: MerryMir99

#8 Did I Handle This Properly?

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: Organic-Extension-64

#9 Guy From Dating Site

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: shadowhunter0787

#10 Finally, This Jerk’s Text That Reveals He Will Forever Be A Lonely Boy

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#11 Ngvc : “Texting Some Rude Guy With The Iq Of 6”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Orrrrrrrrr Maybe We Just Like To Safe ..just A Thought 😮‍💨

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: hunni93

#13 Ngvc “All The Good Ones Are Married.”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: JustJuniperfect

#14 Dude Had 2 Pics Of Himself, 5 Of The Boat

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: PM_ME_UR_CORNBALLZ

#15 It’s Not Even 11 Am 💀

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: purplelavakitten

#16 5th Time He Has Text Me LOL

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#17 This Man’s Essay Summed Up His True Colors

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#18 Creepy Possessive Dude I Matched With

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: Little-Medicine2948

#19 Ngvc: “I’m Not Like The Rest Of The Men You’ve Been With…” Says The Guy Who Threw A Fit Because I Asked Him To Teach Me Chess

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Ngvc: “90% Of Us Men Want Ltr…it Is You Who Date Chad Who Just Wants To Bump And Dump”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: alsaturn

#21 Ngvc: “I Come With Values And Morals That Far Exceed My Peers”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: ItchycooParking

#22 Ngvc: “This Is Really Hard For Me Because I’ve Always Been A Tremendously Good Person”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: SpriteAlright

#23 Ngvc: “The Total Package”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: sharpe85

#24 My Friend Was On A Dating App And Had This Experience. She Doesn’t Have A Reddit So She Said I Could Post For Her

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: luvisforall

#25 Went On 1 Date, Said No To The 2nd Date And Woke Up To This 🥴

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: YerbaMateEnthusiast

#26 Ngvc: “Nice Guy, Helps Old People”

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: LadyLazarusRed

#27 But Women Are Naturally Irrational…

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: MissBrettAshley

#28 After I’ve Told Him No Thank You For Dates And I Have A BF (Of 3 Years), And I Wasn’t Going To Send Nudes, I Get This LOL

29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

Image source: Artemis202

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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