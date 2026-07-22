29 Toxic Men That Made Women They Were Messaging Uncomfortable And Disappointed

There’s nothing wrong with letting your inner child come out. A little playfulness, silliness, and spontaneity can be a good thing. But there’s a time and place for it. Certain situations require emotional maturity. Unfortunately, some grown-ups still struggle to communicate like adults.
Today, we’re focusing on men, and we collected the texts they sent that were full of gaslighting, tantrums, manipulation, and all kinds of unnecessary drama. Sadly, they weren’t exactly hard to find, as many women encounter messages like these on dating apps, social media, and other corners of the internet.
#1 Ngvc: “I’m Not The Lucky One, You Are And That Needs To Be Remembered”
Image source: miserabeau
#2 What An Interesting Fella
Image source: 1000_SteppesIsAP3do
#3 Surely I Can’t Be The Only One That Doesn’t Find This Funny At All
Image source: Short-Imagination311
#4 Wth
Image source: MrsFilmore
#5 What A Catch
Image source: LovelyWinter31
#6 Texts From A Guy Off Tinder
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#7 My Ex Fiancé Texts Me From Different Numbers Every Several Months. Left Him Nearly 3 Yrs Ago
Image source: MerryMir99
#8 Did I Handle This Properly?
Image source: Organic-Extension-64
#9 Guy From Dating Site
Image source: shadowhunter0787
#10 Finally, This Jerk’s Text That Reveals He Will Forever Be A Lonely Boy
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#11 Ngvc : “Texting Some Rude Guy With The Iq Of 6”
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#12 Orrrrrrrrr Maybe We Just Like To Safe ..just A Thought 😮💨
Image source: hunni93
#13 Ngvc “All The Good Ones Are Married.”
Image source: JustJuniperfect
#14 Dude Had 2 Pics Of Himself, 5 Of The Boat
Image source: PM_ME_UR_CORNBALLZ
#15 It’s Not Even 11 Am 💀
Image source: purplelavakitten
#16 5th Time He Has Text Me LOL
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#17 This Man’s Essay Summed Up His True Colors
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#18 Creepy Possessive Dude I Matched With
Image source: Little-Medicine2948
#19 Ngvc: “I’m Not Like The Rest Of The Men You’ve Been With…” Says The Guy Who Threw A Fit Because I Asked Him To Teach Me Chess
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#20 Ngvc: “90% Of Us Men Want Ltr…it Is You Who Date Chad Who Just Wants To Bump And Dump”
Image source: alsaturn
#21 Ngvc: “I Come With Values And Morals That Far Exceed My Peers”
Image source: ItchycooParking
#22 Ngvc: “This Is Really Hard For Me Because I’ve Always Been A Tremendously Good Person”
Image source: SpriteAlright
#23 Ngvc: “The Total Package”
Image source: sharpe85
#24 My Friend Was On A Dating App And Had This Experience. She Doesn’t Have A Reddit So She Said I Could Post For Her
Image source: luvisforall
#25 Went On 1 Date, Said No To The 2nd Date And Woke Up To This 🥴
Image source: YerbaMateEnthusiast
#26 Ngvc: “Nice Guy, Helps Old People”
Image source: LadyLazarusRed
#27 But Women Are Naturally Irrational…
Image source: MissBrettAshley
#28 After I’ve Told Him No Thank You For Dates And I Have A BF (Of 3 Years), And I Wasn’t Going To Send Nudes, I Get This LOL
Image source: Artemis202
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