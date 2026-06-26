79 Men Whose Masculinity Was So Fragile And Toxic They Had To Be Shamed Online

Oh, the pressure to be a ‘real’ man… You can’t carry an umbrella, lunchboxes are a no-go, owning a cat is gay, and don’t even dare think about crying! Of course that’s all a bunch of rubbish but it doesn’t stop certain grown men from believing (and spewing) the hype.
Some fight so hard to protect their flawless image of manhood that they end up shooting themselves in the foot with their embarrassing public comments. But we see your chests out. And we’ll raise you a confident compilation of the most fragile toxic masculinity posts to shatter your ego into tiny shards.
Bored Panda has collected them from the r/toxicmasculinity community, a corner of the internet where people of all genders gather to discuss the dangers of this social disease.
#1 You Can’t Be Beautiful And A Man Simultaneously
Image source: TehJamFish
#2 Remember Not To Use Lunchboxes
Image source: DanteAlias
#3 Title Not Required
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
About 4 in 10 American men see themselves as “highly masculine.” That’s according to a 2024 Pew Research poll, in which more than 6,000 adults participated. But what does it even mean to be masculine? It would seem the answer depends on who you ask.
For example, the Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines masculine as “having qualities regarded as characteristic of men and boys, as strength, vigor, boldness, etc.; manly; virile.”
But does that mean women and girls can’t be strong bold? Or that boys and men can’t be vulnerable?
#4 Nonewnormal Isnt Just For Idiots, Its Also For Fragile Men
Image source: AdamOolong
#5 What’s The Quote? “You Think It’s Degrading For A Man To Act Like A Woman, Because You Think Being A Woman Is Degrading”?
Image source: Kore624
#6 Cats Are Gay Now
Image source: Noki-ito
“Rather than defining boys or men as ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ or ‘tough’ or ‘weak,’ it’s important to recognize that men, like women, have many facets that extend far beyond the traditional expectations of their gender,” cautions Dr. Carly Snyder, a reproductive and perinatal psychiatrist.
Snyder adds that society often pressures men to “be men” in the traditional sense, rather than simply be human.
“For men, vulnerability is often neglected, dismissed, or combated,” warns the expert. “When men push down emotions, ignore feelings, or dismiss their feminine traits, their mental health will suffer.”
#7 Seen In A Bar In Bozeman, MT
Image source: vmcomie
#8 I’m So Tired Man
Image source: reddit.com
#9 More “Rules For Thee But Not For Me” Nonsense
Image source: reddit.com
Social justice activist and public speaker Ron Blake agrees.
Blake once swallowed a bunch of pills, in the hopes that they would end his life. His mental health struggles began in 2015 after three men broke into his apartment, held him down, had their way with him and beat him.
Blake says society, and the police, failed him in his quest for justice. Purely because he’s a man.
“A former FBI agent was brought in and did a detailed investigation on my case, and his report stated that the police treated me differently that night. He said it was because I was a male, and it became clear to many people that, because I’m a gay man, they just didn’t take it seriously,” revealed Blake.
#10 :|
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#11 “I Am Jack’s Complete Lack Of Surprise.”
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#12 Caring About Animals Lives, The Environment Or Human Lives Is Now Pansy Shit
Image source: kodisious
Blake believes that toxic masculinity took more from him than justice. He struggled to speak openly about the trauma in a world where men are encouraged to remain silent, and “tough it out.”
Today, he encourages boys and men to communicate their feelings and emotions more freely. “Once we remove those barriers, it will allow people to truly be themselves, a human being, without hiding their emotions and who they are,” he says.
#13 Was On Instagram And I Found This Persons Instagram Account. Looked Through Some Of The Posts. I Just Don’t Know What To Say
Image source: salvulcanoloser
#14 This Guys Comment On My Poem 🤭
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Do I Need To Write Anything?
Image source: LingLingSpirit
Society often dictates that men and boys should suppress their emotions but this can lead to them handling pain alone. Another case in point is that of student Ayaan Maker.
“My friend’s dog passed away during school, while I was with him. Instead of letting us comfort him, he walked away because he didn’t want anyone to see him crying,” Maker told Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School’s student news site.
#16 Real Men Don’t Post Anything Apparently
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#17 Whatever Shall We Do!?
Image source: adamcarolla
#18 Men Can’t Enjoy Seafood
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
Blake believes that men need to be more empathetic so that they can process their feelings openly rather than internalizing them.
“We need men to be role models for the new generation. It all starts with teaching boys to not be men, but to be humans,” he says. “This should not be a gender issue. Once we make this a human issue, toxic masculinity will fade.”
#19 This Youtube Channel Is Just Astrology For Men
Image source: salvulcanoloser
#20 Jeff Feels So Threatened By A Cartoon That He Had To Write An Entire Article About It
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
“The truth is being a man can mean whatever you want it to mean,” says Britt East, author of A Gay Man’s Guide to Life. “You get to decide.” This also means that society as a whole needs to stop putting people into boxes.
“Our society needs to remember that being a man doesn’t mean you have to like sports or women. Being a strong man doesn’t mean you can’t show weakness or cry. Being a successful man doesn’t mean you have to marry or become a C-suite executive,” adds Snyder. “Gender identities, just like career choices and lifestyle choices, don’t make you any less of a man.”
#22 Putting All Your Self Worth On Your Perceived Fuckability. It’s So Sad To See Men Brush Off Positivity, Especially When They’re Being Told They Are Worth More Than The Things They Can’t Change About Themselves
Image source: Kore624
#23 Twitter Is Such A Lovely Place Isn’t It
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Now You Can Finally Be A Manly Man And Stop Going To Beta Barbers!
Image source: StrangeAccentPerson
In an essay titled, Why Calling It ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Isn’t Helping, Mark Greene argues that “masculinity is not toxic; our culture’s narrow, conformist, violent, bullying, man-box version of it is.” He says that words matter, and that “language that critiques men’s culture (toxic culture of masculinity) is received differently than language that critiques men’s personal sense of self (toxic masculinity).”
One blames and shames, explains Greene, while the other invites men to understand how they are victims of man-box culture.
#25 Dude Thinks He’s Eren Jaeger
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Iwil Have A Fwapachino Pwease
Image source: Aw123x
#27 Don’t Read Books, Guys 🙃
Image source: Ixirar
#28 Why Just Why
Image source: Secretagentpugsten
#29 Toxic Masculinity Has Entered The Chat 🙄
Image source: Hwats_In_A_Name
#30 Little Bit Toxic?
Image source: pmah1348on
#31 Real Men Can’t Get Cold
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#32 Seen At A Local Candy Shop
Image source: Drakeot7
#33 Men Are Not Allowed To Cry, According To Twitter Intellectuals
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#34 This Guy Is A Goldmine Of Cringe
Image source: gasoline_rainbow
#35 Ugh, Saying Sorry Is Nonexistent Cause ‘We’re Guys’ Apparently
Image source: MushroomGrenade
#36 I Guess Basic Safety Is Also Not Masculine Enough
Image source: lesschilll
#37 Manly Color
Image source: 90day_fiasco
#38 Whew! So Glad They Were Only “Bro-Hugging”. Otherwise It’d Mean They Were Gay Or Something
Image source: Legal-Advice-Q
#39 He’s At It Again
Image source: FroggyWoggyWoo
#40 Til That Men Wearing Bright Colours Is Juvenile. And Not Age Appropriate?
Image source: RadiantRattery
#41 Heres Something Replied To Me On A Youtube Video
Image source: Kitty1234kitty
#42 Found This On A Xbox Post About Minecraft
Image source: PaleontologistNo9875
#43 On A Video Where A Guy Happened To Have Painted Nails Lmfao
Image source: Shrimp__Alfredo
#44 I Found This In The Q&a For An Air Purifier On Amazon
Image source: reddit.com
#45 “Women Fear Men They Respect”
Image source: reddit.com
#46 The Entitlement And Lack Of Self Awareness Is Overwhelming
Image source: SantaRosaJazz
#47 They Call It Puppy Love
Image source: compellinglymediocre
#48 Will Take Down If I Did Something Wrong
Image source: RandomFandoms13
#49 As A Rider, I’m Part Of A Few Motorcycle Groups So I Know When There Are Group/Charity Rides I Can Join But Most Of The Time It’s Just Stuff Like This
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#50 Idk If It Fits Here But Anyway, I Saw A Guy Sharing His “Opinion” On Abuse So I Texted His GF To Make Sure She’s Safe. Feel Free To Msg His GF And Show Her That This Is Abuse
Image source: Queen_of_skys
#51 Men These Days Aren’t Fucking Up Their Teeth With Pliers Like They Used To. Fucking Pussies
Image source: extrafuego
#52 For Fuck Sake
Image source: my_futureperfect
#53 The Truth
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#54 Getting Rid Of The Shackles Of The Masculine Role
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#55 Finally You Can Wash Without Putting Your Masculinity In Danger
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#56 Very Cool
Image source: Throwawaybackup2018
#57 #wholesomeaf
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#58 This Feels Like Pure Toxic Masculinity This Boot *reviewer*
Image source: Drew_Sifur
#59 “Emasculated” For Carrying A Bag?
Image source: Kore624
#60 Okay Freud Calm Tf Down
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#61 The Kind Of Healthy Outlet That Every Child Needs
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#62 Fatherhood Is Not Safe Either Apparently
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#63 This Man Needs A Therapist
Image source: ImaginationFree6807
#64 Toxic Masculinity At Its Finest
Image source: dustin51515
#65 Run-Jumps Gaily
Image source: Ixirar
#66 Watch Out How You Gesticulate Boys
Image source: SadCoarseRabbit
#67 From A Pick Up Artist
Image source: Kore624
#68 Oh, So When It Hits Close To Home It’s Different?🤔
Image source: RiseXagainst89
#69 Spotted In The Wild
Image source: CurrentlyARaccoon
#70 Local Bro Ashamed To Give Positive Feedback To Women’s Clothing…as Part Of His Job
Image source: TheLadyLion
#71 #9 Is My Favorite!
Image source: pflage
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