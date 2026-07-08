Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

While some toxic bosses know that they run an office like a tyrant, some really do not at all understand the effect they have on their workplace. The result is that when employees finally crack and push back, or just quit, they are often utterly blindsided by their own incompetence.
A man went online to share his tale of malicious compliance after quitting a toxic workplace and then, unexpectedly, getting a text from his ex-boss begging for a good review. So naturally he did leave a review, but not at all what the boss wanted. Readers shared their thoughts and some added their own stories to the comments.
Most people who quit a toxic workplace don’t keep holding fond feelings towards it
Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)
One man ended up giving his toxic ex-boss exactly what he wanted
Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Hopplafish
Commenters complimented him and a few shared similar stories
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