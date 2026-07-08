Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

by

While some toxic bosses know that they run an office like a tyrant, some really do not at all understand the effect they have on their workplace. The result is that when employees finally crack and push back, or just quit, they are often utterly blindsided by their own incompetence.

A man went online to share his tale of malicious compliance after quitting a toxic workplace and then, unexpectedly, getting a text from his ex-boss begging for a good review. So naturally he did leave a review, but not at all what the boss wanted. Readers shared their thoughts and some added their own stories to the comments.

Most people who quit a toxic workplace don’t keep holding fond feelings towards it

Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

Image credits:

Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

One man ended up giving his toxic ex-boss exactly what he wanted

Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

Image credits:

Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

Image credits:

Commenters complimented him and a few shared similar stories

Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused
Man Writes Former Workplace An Honest Review, Finds Out What Panic It Caused

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Girl Tells Guy Calorie Counting Doesn’t Work, He Shuts Her Down By Listing Calories She Doesn’t Count
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
27 People Who Should Get An Apology For How They’ve Been Treated
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2026
Cole Sprouse Reveals How Tough it Was Working with Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2017
I Recreate Celebrity Fashion From Garbage Bags And Shower Curtains
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Cradle to Stage Review: Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2021
35 Times Intelligent Adults With Numerous Degrees Acted So Stupidly, It Resulted In Lots Of Embarrassment
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025