135 Dark Jokes That’ll Make You Feel Guilty For Laughing

Let’s be honest: dark humor jokes are not for everyone. Not for every place, either. You have to be able to read the room almost perfectly to get the best reaction to these twisted jokes.
Don’t go around strangers cracking dark jokes. You never know the person’s backstory and how they will react to your dark humor jokes with no limits.
But if you’re in a circle of close friends who you know are open to this kind of humor, crack away! And if you’re short on time or height, our short people jokes might also make you laugh.
Comment from Dr. Sarah Meehan O’Callaghan
Dark humour can be good subversive fun, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Jokes serve a deeper psychological purpose.
In Jokes and Their Relation to the Unconscious, Sigmund Freud analysed jokes and humour from the perspective of the unconscious. Simply put, the unconscious is that unknown part of ourselves that contains desires, feelings, and thoughts that often oppose our conscious, seemingly rational selves.
These ‘desires’ or ‘truths’ can be repressed and emerge in slips of the tongue, dreams, and jokes. Jokes often release something hidden, a truth that cannot be told in the cold light of day. Humour acts like a veil for us to disguise our true motivation.
Freud also said that neurotics tell the best jokes. That should give us pause for thought the next time we want to make a dark joke! – Dr. Sarah Meehan O’Callaghan
This type of humor can really make your stomach hurt. A dark joke can consist of many things, and you can flavor it to fit any occasion.
Best Dark Jokes Picked by Our Community
If you are looking for the best dark jokes to tell your friends, we’ve got you covered. The Bored Panda community voted for and picked the very best ones. Hence, we’re confident that the first ten entries on this list can be dubbed the top 10 dark humor jokes on the internet.
#1 Footwork for Fresh Dirt
I was digging in our garden when I found a chest full of gold coins. I was about to run straight home to tell my wife about it, but then I remembered why I was digging in our garden.
#2 Final Exit Strategy
My elderly relatives liked to tease me at weddings, saying, “You’ll be next!” They soon stopped though, once I started doing the same to them at funerals.
#3 Paws Off, I’m Napping
My girlfriend’s dog died, so I tried to cheer her up by getting her an identical one. It just made her more upset. She screamed at me and said, “What am I supposed to do with two dead dogs?”
#4 Love Left Its Mark
When I see the names of lovers engraved on a tree, I don’t find it cute or romantic. I find it weird how many people take knives with them on dates.
#5 Fuel to Your Inner Fire
I hate double standards. Burn a body at a crematorium, you’re “being a respectful friend.” Do it at home and you’re “destroying evidence.”
#6 Sunny Spot, No Filters
Today I decided to go visit my childhood home. I asked the residents if I could come inside because I was feeling nostalgic, but they refused and slammed the door on my face. My parents are the worst.
#7
When I die, I want to die like my grandfather who died peacefully in his sleep. Not screaming like all the passengers in his car.
#8 Packed and Ready Vibes
My husband is mad that I have no sense of direction. So I packed up my stuff and right.
#9 Midair Meeting Vibes
You don’t need a parachute to go skydiving. You need a parachute to go skydiving twice.
#10 Chasing Invisible Magic
I’d like to have kids one day. I don’t think I could stand them any longer than that, though.
#11 Serious About The Details
The doctor gave me one year to live, so I shot him. The judge gave me 15 years. Problem solved.
#12 Early Morning Stakes
Two hunters are in the woods when one of them collapses. His hunting buddy immediately calls 911. “My friend isn’t breathing,” he shouts into the phone. “What should I do?” “Relax,” the operator tells him. “I can help. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.” There’s silence, and then a gunshot. The guy gets back on the phone and says, “OK, now what?”
#13 Lost in Thought Forest
A guy walks with a young boy into the woods. The boy turns to him and says, “Hey mister, it’s getting really dark and I’m scared.” The man replies, “How do you think I feel? I have to walk back alone.”
#14 Multi-Screen Mode Activated
My wife told me she’ll slam my head on the keyboard if I don’t get off the computer. I’m not too worried, I think she’s jokinlkjhfakljn m,.nbziyoao78yv87dfaoyuofaytdf.
#15 Hands-On with Glue
The other day, my wife asked me to pass her lipstick but I accidentally passed her a glue stick. She still isn’t talking to me.
#16 Edge of Curiosity
I just read that someone in London gets stabbed every 52 seconds. Poor guy.
#17 Unexpected Throne Vibes
What is the worst combination of illnesses? Alzheimer’s and diarrhea. You’re running but can’t remember where.
#18 Peeling Back Reality
Turns out a major new study recently found that humans eat more bananas than monkeys. It’s true. I can’t remember the last time I ate a monkey.
#19
I’ve asked so many people what LGBTQ stands for. So far no one has given me a straight answer.
#20 Old School Playground Vibes
A son tells his father, “I have an imaginary girlfriend.” The father sighs and says, “You know, you could do better.” “Thanks Dad,” the son says. The father shakes his head and goes, “I was talking to your girlfriend.”
#21 Lost in the Tourist Shuffle
As I get older, I remember all the people I lost along the way. Maybe a career as a tour guide was not the right choice.
#22
I got my COVID test today, it says 50. What does that mean? Also, my IQ test came back positive.
#23 Awkward Moments Expert
My boss told me to have a good day. So I went home.
#24 Morning Rituals Matter
My wife and I were out to dinner and the waitress started flirting with me. “She obviously has COVID,” my wife said. “Why?” I asked. My wife replied with a sneer, “Because she has no taste.”
#25 Midnight Ride Vibes
Today was a terrible day. My ex got hit by a bus. And I lost my job as a bus driver!
#26
I took my mother-in-law out yesterday morning. Being a sniper is awesome.
#27 Flashbacks and Photo Finds
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Wonderful saying, horrible way to find out you were adopted.
#28 Leveling Up in Patience
My parents raised me as an only child, which really annoyed my younger brother.
#29
My son, who’s into astronomy, asked me how stars die. “Usually an overdose, son,” I told him.
#30 Color Me Curious
My wife and I have reached the difficult decision that we do not want children. If anybody does, please just send me your contact details and we can drop them off tomorrow.
#31 Woodshop in Full Swing
A man walks into a magic forest and tries to cut down a talking tree. “You can’t cut me down,” the tree complains. “I’m a talking tree!” The man responds, “You may be a talking tree, but you will dialogue.”
#32 Voice Command Vibes
Siri, why am I still single?! *Siri activates front camera*
#33
I was in Russia listening to a stand-up comedian making fun of Putin. The jokes weren’t that good, but I liked the execution.
#34
I wasn’t close to my father when he died. Which is lucky because he stepped on a landmine.
#35 Stacked Sweetness Incoming
Dark humour is like food, not everyone gets it.
#36
Remember, being healthy is basically dying as slowly as possible.
#37
What do you call an orphan taking a selfie? A family photo.
#38
“I have good and bad news,” the doctor said to his patient. “Give me the good news first,” the patient said. “Your test results are back,” the doctor said, “and you have only two days to live.” “That’s the good news?” the patient exclaimed. “What’s the bad news?” “I’ve been trying to reach you for two days.”
#39 Dark Jokes You’ll Laugh At… Then Regret
My wife of 60 years told me, “Let’s go upstairs and make love.” I just sighed and said, “Choose one, I can’t do both.”
#40
Since the pandemic started, my wife just stands there sadly looking through the window. I should probably go let her in.
#41
Never break someone’s heart, they only have one. Break their bones instead, they have 206 of them.
#42
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least it does if you throw it hard enough.
#43
I was shocked when I found out my toaster was not waterproof.
#44
I was playing chess with my friend and he said, “Let’s make this interesting.” So we stopped playing chess.
#45
What’s worse than biting into an apple and finding a worm? Biting into an apple and finding half a worm.
#46
I have a fish that can breakdance! Only for 20 seconds though, and only once.
#47
Patient: Oh doctor, I’m just so nervous. This is my first operation. Doctor: Don’t worry. Mine too.
#48
“Welcome back to Plastic Surgery Anonymous. Nice to see so many new faces here today!”
#49 90s Vibes Only
Why are friends a lot like snow? If you pee on them, they disappear.
#50
I’ve learnt that saying “Oh, this old thing?” isn’t an appropriate way to introduce an elderly relative.
#51
My Grandfather has the heart of a lion and a lifetime ban from the Atlanta Zoo.
#52
Dentist: “This will hurt a little.”
Patient: “OK.”
Dentist: “I’m having an affair with your wife.”
#53
When we were kids, we used to be afraid of the dark. But when we grew up, the electricity bill made us afraid of the light!
#54
The easiest way to know you are ugly is when you are handed the camera every time there is a group photo.
#55
Priest: “Do you have any last requests?” Murderer sitting in the electric chair: “Yes. Can you please hold my hand?”
#56
After work, I volunteer to help blind children. Btw – verb, not adjective.
#57
My Therapist told me, “Time heals all wounds”… So, I stabbed him. Now we wait.
#58 The Funniest Dark Jokes From The Internet
I took my grandma to a fish spa center where the little fish eat your dead skin for only $45. It was way cheaper than having her buried in the cemetery.
#59
Patient: “Where exactly are you taking me, doctor?”
Doctor: “To the morgue.”
Patient: “What? But I’m not dead yet!”
Doctor: “And we’re not there yet.”
#60
Wife: “I want another baby” Husband: “That’s a relief, I also really don’t like this one”.
#61
My wife left a note on the fridge that said, “This isn’t working.” I’m not sure what she’s talking about. I opened the fridge door and it’s working fine!
#62
What’s red and bad for your teeth? A brick.
#63
Why did Mozart kill all of his chickens? When he asked them who the best composer was, they all replied, “Bach, Bach, Bach.”
#64
Give a man a plane ticket and he flies for the day. Push him out of the plane at 3,000 feet and he’ll fly for the rest of his life.
#65
A doctor walks into a room with a dying patient and tells him, “I’m sorry, but you only have ten left.” The patient asks him, “Ten what, Doc? Hours? Days? Weeks?” The doctor calmly looks at him and says, “Nine.”
#66
My dad died when we couldn’t remember his blood type. As he died, he kept insisting for us to “be positive,” but it’s hard without him.
#67 Dark Jokes About Life, Death, And Everything In Between
I made a website for orphans. It doesn’t have a home page.
#68
Even people who are good for nothing have the capacity to bring a smile to your face. For instance, when you push them down the stairs.
#69
Son: “Dad, did you get the results of the DNA test back?” Dad: “Call me George.”
#70
What’s the difference between me and cancer? My dad didn’t beat cancer.
#71
Did you hear about the guy who got his left side chopped off? He’s all right now!
#72
My girlfriend wanted a marriage just like a fairy tale. Fair enough. I gave her a loaf of bread and left her in the forest.
#73
Don’t challenge Death to a pillow fight. Unless you’re prepared for the reaper cushions.
#74
How do you make any salad into a caesar salad? Stab it twenty three times.
#75
I have many jokes about unemployed people, sadly none of them work.
#76
“I want a divorce!” “But you made a vow in the church that we remain together till death do us part.” “I guess you are right. Very well, go ahead and drink up the tea I made for you.”
#77
Why are cigarettes good for the environment? They kill people.
#78
What did Kermit the Frog say at his puppeteer’s funeral? Nothing.
#79
The guy who stole my diary just died. My thoughts are with his family.
#80
My favorite film is The Hunchback of Notre Dame. I love a protagonist with a twisted back story.
#81
Boy: “Mom, can I have a dog for Christmas, please?” Mom: “No, you’re getting turkey, like every year!“.
#82
Why did the old man fall in the well? Because he couldn’t see that well.
#83
Daddy, there is a man at the door. He says he is collecting for the nursing home. That’s perfect. Tell him grandpa is coming in a moment.
#84
If you want to stop an argument between deaf people, be fast and switch off the lights. Case ended!
#85
When ordering food at a restaurant, I asked the waiter what they do to prepare their chicken. “Nothing special,” he explained. “We just tell them they’re going to die.”
#86
My grief counsellor died. He was so good, I don’t even care.
#87
Give a man a match, and he’ll be warm for a few hours. Set a man on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life.
#88
Why can’t Michael Jackson go within 500 metres of a school? Because he’s dead.
#89
Imagine if you walked into a bar and there was a long line of people waiting to take a swing at you. That’s the punch line.
#90 Wickedly Smart Dark Jokes For The Brave
There’s a lot of talk about starting families, but no one ever talks about finishing what they started.
#91
Patient: “Doctor! Doctor! Help me – I cannot feel my legs!” Doctor: “Don’t panic, that’s perfectly normal. It’s because I amputated your arms!”
#92
I was reading a great book about an immortal dog the other day. It was impossible to put down.
#93
When my uncle Frank died, he wanted his remains to be buried in his favorite beer mug. His last wish was to be Frank in Stein.
#94
My friend said that if he went off a cliff, it would be on his own accord. It’s a good thing he drives a Civic.
#95
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, not if it’s poisoned. Then the antidote becomes the most important.
#96
Why don’t cannibals eat clowns? Because they taste funny.
#97
I hope Death is a woman. That way it will never look at me twice.
#98
What’s the difference between a dinosaur and a lump of coal? Sixty million years.
#99
What’s yellow and can’t swim? A bus full of children.
#100
My boss said to me, “You’re the worst train driver ever. How many have you derailed this year?” I said, “I’m not sure; it’s hard to keep track.”
#101
I bet my friend $5 that he would drown in the lake… It was a bittersweet victory.
#102
What do you do if you’re ever attacked by a gang of clowns? Go for the juggler.
#103
I got a job as a librarian, but it only lasted half an hour. Turns out, books about women’s rights shouldn’t go in the Sci-Fi / Fantasy section.
#104 Dark Jokes That Are Wrong On So Many Levels
I just got my doctor’s test results and I’m really upset. Turns out, I’m not gonna be a doctor.
#105
Why was the leper hockey game canceled? There was a face off in the corner.
#106
Where do you find a dog with no legs? Exactly where you left it.
#107
What do you call people who use the rhythm method of contraception? Parents.
#108
I heard Sony’s coming out with a new console during the pandemic. It’s called the Plaguestation 5.
#109
What do my dad and Nemo have in common? They both can’t be found.
#110
The most corrupt CEOs are those of the pretzel companies. They’re always so twisted.
#111
Patient: Oh Doctor, I’m starting to forget things. Doctor: Since when have you had this condition? Patient: What condition?
#112
You’re not completely useless. You can always be used as a bad example.
#113
Sorry, what’s the quickest way to get to the hospital? Just stand in the middle of a busy road.
#114
What do you get when you cross a rabbit and a pit bull? Just the pit bull.
#115
The cemetery is so overcrowded. People are just dying to get in.
#116
Why don’t skeletons ever go trick or treating? Because they have no body to go with.
#117
I childproofed my house. Somehow they still got in!
#118
I went out with this girl once who wanted to be treated like a princess. So I put her in the back of a Mercedes and crashed it.
#119 Dark Humor Jokes You Shouldn’t Share (But Will)
Mom, the kids are laughing at me, they say my teeth are too long!” – “Oh shush, now you’ve scratched the whole floor again!
#120
How can you tell your acne is really starting to get out of hand? The blind start reading your face.
#121
I have a joke about quarantine, but I don’t know if you’ll get it. It’s an inside joke.
#122
What do you call it when everyone makes too many dumb Covid jokes? A pundemic.
#123
Why do vampires seem sick? They’re always coffin.
#124
What do you call a dog with no legs? Doesn’t really matter what you call him, he won’t come anyway.
#125
What’s the difference between a baby and a potato. About 140 calories.
#126
I don’t have a carbon footprint. I just drive everywhere.
#127
Why do they call it the novel coronavirus? It’s a long story…
#128 Dark Jokes For People With A Seriously Twisted Sense Of Humor
Why is there air conditioning in hospitals? To keep the vegetables cool and fresh.
#129
My father always used to say, “What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” – “till the accident”.
#130
I got a second opinion after I asked my psychiatrist for it after he said I was crazy. He said I was ugly too.
#131
Why did the man miss the funeral? He wasn’t a mourning person.
#132
Why can’t orphans play baseball? They don’t know where home is.
#133
What animal has five legs? A pitbull returning from a playground.
#134
I’ve stopped making jokes about Covid. They flu over your heads.
#135
Dark Humor is like Healthcare…. It’s better if only some people get it.
