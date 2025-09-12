“He Wasn’t Even Ashamed”: 46 Ridiculous Tourist Moments Tour Guides Can’t Forget

We discovered a couple of threads on Reddit where tourist guides have been sharing the funniest, strangest, and most infuriating things they’ve seen their groups do and say. From baffling questions to outright reckless behavior, these stories show that leading people through new places isn’t just about showing them the sights, it’s also about managing chaos, keeping everyone safe, and sometimes just trying not to lose your marbles.
I worked at a living history farm museum. I had a kid that was climbing on stuff the whole tour in the farm house and trying to get behind the Smith in the blacksmith shop during a demo.
After the tour when people are allowed to roam the grounds, I hear his mom screaming and look over to the barn and this kid has climbed the fence into the field with our long horn oxen and is trying to poke them with a stick. I walk over and calmly told him to get out of the field before our lazy oxen decide they’ve had enough, but this jack off decides to look me in the eye and smack Ted on the a*s with the stick like it’s a riding crop. Ted, bless him, just kinda jumps a little and whips his head around with a WTF dude look on his face. But seeing as he’s a long horn, he just wipes this kid out with one of his horns when he turned his head. Kid goes flying into the dirt and is having a melt down. Mom is freaking out. I’m like dude, get the hell out of the pen before Ted actually gets mad.
So this kid is crying and trying to climb the fence out of the field and Bill, who has been watching this whole thing waits until the kid is almost over the fence and walks up to him and nudges him in the a*s with his nose and pushes him off the top of the fence. It was everything I could do to keep from laughing.
Kid was fine, Ted was fine, but the kid and his mom were promptly kicked out of the museum. Their dad and little sister were allowed to stay because she was well behaved and was just enjoying petting the goats at the petting zoo. So since the kid had to leave but his sister didn’t there was a temper tantrum in the parking lot that could be heard all the way to the other side of the farm. But the oxen got some extra grain that night, so I guess they won in the end.
Image source: PtolemyShadow, Сергей Терентьев/pexels
My uncle was a tour guide in Iceland, some time ago. He once guided a group of Americans around the country and stopped at a glacier in the middle of nowhere. He explained to the group that this glacier had been here for thousands of years and that it doesn’t melt. The group then went back to the bus to carry on, but my uncle notices that a woman was carrying a big piece of the glacier towards the bus, so he stops her and says:
“I’m sorry, you can’t bring that onto the bus, it will melt.” The woman quickly responded:
“But you said it doesn’t melt.” My uncle stood there for a while, dumbfounded by the amount of stupidity that was in that answer, before finally saying:
“Okay, but you’ll have to put it in your backpack and keep it in there for the whole journey.” The woman readily agreed and started to empty her backpack to make space for the big block of ice.
Needless to say this didn’t end well for the woman, as the ice obviously melted in her bag.
Image source: sindrimars, Yuhan Du/unsplash
My cousin is a tourist guide and biologist, most of his tours are in Africa. He instructed his group of 20-25 people including kids not to wear any type of earrings or collars especially shiny stuff since they were about to go into a thick forest to try to see a bunch of animals. This is very important because 20-25 make a lot of noise which makes wild animals run away or hide, it’s even worse if they’re wearing shiny stuff they can spot from far away. Ok so this woman complains, decides to wear shiny earrings anyway, cousin tells her to get rid of them or she ain’t coming with the group so she obeys but puts them on a bit later.
Some species of monkeys in that area LOVE shiny stuff. They ripped the earrings from her ears.
Image source: shave_your_teeth_pls, Maria Krasnova/unsplash
I was a whitewater rafting guide and we had a trip of about 5 boats. One of the clients only brought nice high heel type shoes (not very high but those type of lady nice shoes, not sure what to call them). We require shoes on the trip so thats what she wore. About an hour into the trip it was like 100 degrees so the guests start a water fight with their paddles and all of a sudden I hear this lady screaming “Stop it! Stop it! Stop it! I didn’t come here to get wet!!”. On a whitewater rafting trip….
Another guide later told me a little girl in his boat said, “that’s my mom, she is always like this”.
Image source: Qweniden, Getty Images/unsplash
Couple of guys I used to play cricket with went on a school trip to Auschwitz and decided to steal a small pair of glasses and some buttons they found half buried in the ground.
They were detained by Polish police while they were leaving the site.
Hard to know what goes through people’s heads sometimes.
Image source: manbearnoodle, Pixabay/pexels
I wasn’t the tour guide but I was on a tour of Namibia and had a Zimbabwean guide who was telling us his craziest stories. He had a couple that was married who were on their honeymoon who were on one of his trips. One night, everyone is sitting around the fire and chatting (just as we were) and this couple gets up to go to the bathroom. This is a campsite so they walk off into the darkness towards the toilets. A few minutes later the guy runs back alone, crying and panicking. Everyone asks him what happened. “I think my wife was k**led by a lion.”
Gasp, shock. Everyone is freaked out, asking him what happened, and as he’s trying to explain, the now-irate wife walks up to the campsite and starts yelling. So what had happened? Well, they’d walked off, and at some point near the toilets, they both heard a kind of snuffling noise in the underbrush, clearly an animal rooting around. The husband completely freaks out, pushes his wife towards the noise and *down to the ground*, screams, and runs away. Spoiler alert, it was not a lion and the wife was not pleased at the attempts at being sacrificed. The guide told us that they didn’t speak the entire rest of the trip and they he believes they got divorced. Hilarious.
TL;DR; don’t shove your wife into the ground if you think there is a hungry lion in the underbrush just to save yourself.
Image source: forty_two42, Tanner Marquis /unsplash
Not a tour guide, but a park ranger in Banff told me a story about a couple of European tourists who asked him where they could see some bears. The ranger mentions a few spots where bears are known to be and cautions them to be careful. The next year he saw the same couple and they thanked him and showed him some pictures they had taken. In one of them there was a picture of the wife holding a black bear cub and smiling. The ranger kinda lost it on them.
Image source: dano_bannano, Getty Images/unsplash
Saw a kid knock over a set of replica civil war rifles that were on display, and then his mom got mad at the tour guide for yelling at him. The kid and his mom were kicked off the civil war tour.
Image source: yeerk_slayer, Timmy Jarrell/unsplash
On an open topped tour bus in London – woman tries to dangle her toddler over the railing, then starts saying she’s going to complain to my manager when I told her to stop. Caught her doing it again and company policy said that anyone endangering their kids like that was to be removed from the tour, so the driver had to come up and march her off. She still insisted she did nothing wrong. Like, she literally had the kid’s feet on the side rail of the (moving) bus and was just holding him loosely round the waist. One low hanging tree branch, of which there were many on the route, and that kid was gone.
Image source: QuokkaMocha, The Now Time/unsplash
Former whitewater rafting guide. There’s a calmer section of the river people can, if they choose to, hop out and swim through. They are wearing life jackets so you can just float through it.
This woman decides she wants to try it and hops out. After she pops up she slowly tilts forward until just the back of her jacket is out of the water and she’s completely still. After 5 or so seconds of this I start to realize this might not be intentional and paddle over and physically pick her head up above the water followed by her gasping for air. I haul her in the boat and ask what happened.
She said she didn’t know what to do as she’d “never been submerged in water before”. 1) why are you on a whitewater rafting trip? 2) why didn’t your strategy involve moving your body?
Image source: b771, Pavel Danilyuk/pexels
I was working on a tourist island in Australia when this man pulled out almost all the back feathers of a peacock because he wanted to keep one. He sneaked up behind it, and grabbed a huge handful and yanked them all out. He was immediately escorted off the island. The peacock had a huge bare patch and most of its beautiful feathers were gone :(.
Image source: mugsandcoveve, Jason Leung/unsplash
I did tours in the Canadian north as a pilot. Usually it’s a C206-C207 but if you only have 2 customers I’d take the C172 (Cessna)
I took a couple on a 45min sight seeing aerial tour to end up at the next reservation to go on a 3hour walking tour
Something about them seemed a little off but I just chalked it up to nervous flyers
We landed in rather gusty conditions that kept trying to push us off the runway so I’m already annoyed
I let them exit out the passenger door and then go to retrieve their bags
I open the small cubby door at the rear to retrieve their backpacks. As I lift the first backpack the tail of the aircraft slams violently into the dirt. Not knowing what the hell happened I look up over the tail to see the woman I just flew here sitting on the tail of my air craft
Apparently she thought she could get a nice selfie sitting on the tail of my airplane
I proceeded to call her every name in the book and threw their stuff off to the side
Thankfully the tail wasn’t visibly damaged but I had to fly it back wondering if I was correct
It held
F*****g tourists.
Image source: -Saba-
Not a tour guide per se (Park Interpreter), but once had a lady with a thick New York accent try and pet a black bear.
Image source: rangerspruce, Snow Chang/pexels
We’re pretty good at stopping tourist from doing too much damage. After being in the industry for a while you get a spidey sense for when people are going to do dumb things and can often steer them away from doing anything too bad. That being said, here’s one of my favourite stories to tell.
I was 7 months pregnant and it was the week before I went on maternity leave. I was driving out to one of our sites and to get there I had to drive (on the road of course) through our penguin colony. This particular species of penguin burrows underground and stays hidden in their burrow during the day, and comes out at night when birds of prey and other potential predators have gone to sleep. As I’m driving out to the site I realise the parking lot up ahead is full and people have started parking up and down the road. And that’s when I see a giant SUV pull off the road, drive between the bollards and into the penguin colony. I pull over as what seems like 20 non-English speaking tourists start to pile out of the vehicle and take selfies with the ocean backdrop. Staying as calm as possible and using sign language I point out the no entry signs of the bollards they drove past, the burrows they have just collapsed, inform them they may have killed penguins, and to get their f*****g vehicle out of the f*****g colony.
Once I got them out of there I started digging out the collapsed burrows to check for penguins. The first four were luckily empty but the last one had a breeding pair. I get the girl out, check her over for injuries, and having no where else to put her I follow protocol and tuck her under my left arm against my side. I get the boy out and put him in the same position on the right side and start to check him over. Remember how I said I was pregnant? Well normally, you hold a penguin down low almost on your hip, but because of my round tummy I was holding him more at the bottom of my ribcage. So when I turned my head to start my health check, the b*****d reached up and grabbed my top lip with his beak and ripped straight through the middle.
It was about this time that the tourists walking along the road realised this ranger was holding onto two penguins. I had five or six tourists sprint through the colony towards me and start snapping pictures. While at the same time potentially collapsing more burrows. If any internet sleuths stumble across a picture of a heavily pregnant, pissed off looking ranger, holding two penguins with blood pouring down her face let me know. I’ve been waiting for that picture to show up for 3 years and haven’t found it yet.
Happy ending, I chased away the photographers, popped the two uninjured penguins in a nearby unoccupied burrow, and radioed for back up to help with the parking situation. My lip healed without a scar, and both penguins left the following morning for a well deserved day in the ocean.
TL;DR Signage is there for a reason. Rules are there for a reason. If you don’t know what the reason is, doesn’t mean you should break the rules.
EDITS:
Real TL;DR Tourists drove over penguin burrows. No penguins were harmed in the making of this story. Just.
Glad people seem to appreciate the work we do with these super cute (vicious, and smelly) animals. They’re worth every ounce of blood, sweat and tears!
Image source: NipponNiGajin
When I was in Paris I witnessed two older American women aggressively trying to force a store clerk to accept US dollar bills. She was like, “Just go to the kiosk down the street, they will change these bills for you and I’ll be happy to sell you what you want.” They were like, “This is GOOD AMERICAN MONEY.”
Image source: anon, Infrarate.com/unsplash
Not me, my best friend’s tour guide on an island off the Australian coast- he saw one of the tour ignore the huge signs warning people not to go to the edge of the water.
Predictably the tourist gets hit by a huge wave, swept out to sea.
I know it was the worst thing the tour guide ever saw because he and my best friend both went into the sea to rescue the tourist.
And they both died.
Funniest guy I ever met. Miss him most days.
The tourist who caused it all? Predictably he survived. Pretty sure he doesn’t feel too good about the whole thing.
Image source: ScreamingPict, Peter Scholten/unsplash
I used to do vineyard and garden tours for a pretty well known winery. I had a lady ask to see any merlot vines we had so I walked her over and she proceeded to dump ash all over them and yell “We love you Nana! Rest in peace!” Needless to say you are not allowed to dump human remains on food goods.
Image source: Cheese_and_krakens, Getty Images/unsplash
Was on a tour at Dachau Concentration Camp and I needed a moment to myself so I took a quiet walk through the unmarked graves (they’ve made a walking path with trees and flowers). As I’m starting to get myself under control I turn a corner on the path and stumble across two a**hats taking a piss – apparently they thought it was a great place instead of waiting until we got back to the main building.
Image source: Tuck6107
I had a guest, snorkeling try and grab the tail of a barracuda as he swam up behind it. Luckily I was able to hit the guest with a dive fin from the boat to stop him before he got ahold. If he had grabbed on, I’m sure he would have been ripped to pieces by that fish.
Image source: fkirwan82, Leonardo Lamas/pexels
Used to be a tourguide at a primate sanctuary with a strict ‘no touching policy’. At the end of the tour there’s a suspension bridge, tourists go first, guide goes last as per the rules. I always warn the tourists that the other side is the territory of a Hanuman langur and he doesn’t f**k around, keep your distance etc. He doesn’t attack people out of nowhere, but he likes showing his teeth and screaming, which scares tourists.
Anyway, one tour I get to the other side of the bridge, and a tourist got bitten. He says a monkey just bit him out of nowhere. Asked the other tourists, no he tried to f*****g pet the Hanuman. D*****s got what he deserved.
Image source: Calithileth
Not a tour guide but i was on a tour around Auschwitz once where two youngish (18-20 year old) Italians were taking selfies.
A second thing that happened on that tour that wasn’t particularly bad but was humbling was that there was an older English lady, who used a portable mobility scooter when the walking was too much, complained that some of the buildings didn’t have access for it. The tour guide pointed out that that was because people who couldn’t get up steps would have been gassed on arrival.
Image source: QueueJumpersMustDie
I’m a bush pilot in Alaska and occasionally do glacier air tours of my boss asks (I’m not a fan of doing tours)
One day I’m doing a glacier tour and had probably 7 people onboard and the dude sitting next to just looks at me and says “I’m de captain now” and yanks the plane 30 degrees to the right and then lets go and laughs saying he was just kidding.
There was yelling to follow via my mouth.
Image source: OngoGablogian5, Pasqualino Capobianco/unsplash
Guy peed on the side of an Omaha Beach bunker. Not out of spite or something, he just didn’t want to walk back to the portapotty, started peeing on a piece of history. Obviously not the worst thing that’ll be in this thread, but certainly made the rest of our group turn to him and ask what in the absolute f**k he was doing.
Image source: anon, John_Architect94/reddit
Tour guide/boat captain in the Caribbean.
We had about 40/50 people on the boat, got off. We would normally go feed swimming pigs which someone would get nipped from them from doing stupid s**t but nothing too serious. Well the next stop after that was another island where we would hand feed turtle, sharks, and stingrays. So we would tell the people to hold it with the the palm open and food in the middle for the stingrays and they would come over the top and take it out. The turtles and the sharks put it in the water holding it in the tips and when they are coming for it let go. Well of course, this dingus decided he would be tough and feed this baby shark, no longer than your forearm without letting go. Shark proceeds to bite his fingers, he screams and jumps up out of the water and flicks it off of his hand, pulling one of his finger nails off in the process.
So that’s one I always remember.
Image source: SketchyMedicalAdvice, Diana Light/unsplash
I work at a brewery tap room and take people on brewery tours. During fermentation CO2 is produced and excess comes out through a run off pipe and into a water bucket. One of the attendees (who was being a pain and trying to be funny but nobody was laughing) asked me what the pipe was for, so I gladly explained. He then asked what would happen if he breathed it in… in disbelief of his stupidity I told him he would pass out/damage his brain, he then proceeded to grab the pipe and take a breath. He was then ejected and barred. Some people are just beyond belief.
Image source: tedandrassy, Getty Images/unsplash
Was at a reptile show and they let out some mini crocodile iguana type thing. I think it was called a dragon something? Anyway some kid decides to take his shoe off and wiggle his toes through the small rope gate we were against. Presenter says “watch your kid, these will bite”. Kid removes his foot and immediately puts it back in when presented turns around, wiggles his toes again, and this dragon thing *surges* forward and clamps down. Kid starts screaming, presenter just looks on like “well I told you so” and removes it. Kid stops screaming, no-one says anything, and presenter moves on.
That’s what you get for ignoring instructions, and also for not parenting properly.
**EDIT: okay guys I really doubt it was a Komodo dragon since the presenter really wasn’t worried about it, please stop commenting saying the kid is dead or something. As others have pointed out it was probably a monitor, a Chinese water dragon, or a bearded dragon. It was big enough so a monitor sounds correct. I don’t need anyone else commenting about whether it was a Komodo dragon and whether the kid got help or not. His sock almost came off and he got a fright, that’s all, kid was fine**.
Image source: Blue_Seas, Stephanie Klepacki/unsplash
Not a tour guide, but I was on a tour of the Everglades and our group (including guide) witnessed a French woman sit on a 16-foot alligator thinking it was a statue. Thank god nothing happened to her but everyone realized she was doing it as it’s head started moving and it was absolute chaos. The tour guide ended up kicking them off the tour for not staying on the path.
Image source: lcat729, SHIV SINGH/unsplash
When I was in Yellowstone National Park, a tourist (or touron def:a mix between a tourist and a moron) was trying to take a picture with some buffalo. He had his child, probably three years old with him, and he was walking towards the buffalo. His wife was holding the camera, ready to take the picture. I knew that he was trying to put his kid onto the buffalo or pose with it or something else immensely idiotic. Fortunately, a park ranger stopped him before anything serious happened. Apparently this is fairly common in Yellowstone and most people are maimed or k**led.
Wild animals are wild, stay away.
Image source: IamDekDomino, Chris Stenger/unsplash
I work at the National Cathedral, and a tourist took a small votive candle, and lit their friend’s hat on fire. It didn’t spread or set off any alarms, but it got through most of his hat and almost caught his hair on fire. He was also really overreacting, and he threw his burned hat *into the organ.* The Cathedral suffered from earthquake damage in 2011, and we borrowed one of their ladders to get it down.
Image source: not_hacking12, Olga Kononenko/unsplash
I watched a man run up the side of the platform the Winged Victory statue is on in the Louvre and throw his arm around it for a photo. Security got him down pretty quickly, I’m shocked he actually made it up there.
Image source: littlemissemperor, Albert Canite/unsplash
I work in a castle with some incredible old and delicate books and furniture. This b***h of a tourist let her bratty kids run everywhere and grab/pull at everything. I had to get a child out from under one of the beds and she just didn’t give a s**t.
Image source: IceyLemonadeLover, Nina Zeynep Güler/unsplash
During my summers in college, I worked as a raft guide on a whitewater river in the southeast. It wasn’t a difficult job; the two biggest things we were responsible for were running our trips in a timely manner and ensuring that the guests in our boat had a fun and SAFE trip down the river.
The safety part is important, because people visiting the river frequently forget that it is a natural wilderness feature and carries all of the associated dangers. We frequently received questions about whether the rafts were on tracks, whether I actually had to do anything in the back, and (my personal favorite) whether the river went in a circle and we would end up back where we started. This last question was particularly funny because we TOOK A BUS from the rafting outpost to the put-in of the river — why bother if we were going in a circle?!
One summer afternoon, I had a boat with three groups of two people; one of those groups was a mother and son. The mother seemed nice, if timid, as did the son. However, as I was going through the routine of explaining the safety concerns and paddle commands, it started to dawn on me that he was not very bright. There was nothing wrong with him — he was just dumb as s**t.
Once we were on the river, he almost immediately developed a habit of checking the depth of the water with his paddle. He would incessantly plunge the blade into the water without care nor concern for his surroundings and circumstances. The water on this river is pristine. Almost crystal clear. The riverbed is visible almost constantly, and still, this young man felt the need to verify the veracity of his own eyeballs by shoving his paddle into the river like some sort of deranged perpetual motion machine.
Of course, I warned him against his actions. At first, my concerns were that his depth-checking interferes with his ability to follow my commands and paddle. Eventually, however, my pleading grew more desperate as it dawned on me that this child paid no deference to my authority. He answered only to chaos.
It finally came to a head when, in a portion of the river that was extremely shallow (probably no more than a foot deep), he plunged his paddle into the riverbed with a force that shook the surrounding countryside. Like Excalibur, the paddle wedged itself among the rocks, perfectly erect. The boy, with a staid iron grip that could only be wielded by someone incredibly dense, kept his hand on the paddle as the rushing water carried us away from its new location. In one swift motion, he was wrenched from the raft and landed in a foot of water. He wore a face of bewildered idiocy.
It was quite satisfying to keep his paddle in the back with me for the remainder of the trip after I returned him safely to the raft. All he could do was stare wistfully at the riverbed, his p*o brain longing to verify its depth.
Image source: CLBr
Was on a tour in New Orleans. Guy gets drunk and basically makes a fool of himself and slaps his partner. Everyone else on the tour is like ‘whoa not cool, take a hike’. Gf leaves with him. Next morning we’re all on the bus waiting to roll out to the next destination and we’re not moving. 30 minutes later we’re all getting pissed off, then the couple get on the bus looking sheepish.
By the next stop we learn, the drunk guy ran a bath at the hotel, passed out and it flooded the bathroom, and four floors below into the hotel lobby. The hotel wouldn’t let them leave without paying thousands of dollars.
Karma for him.
Image source: stuckwiththisname
Saw a kid chip off a piece of an expensive sculpture, he was playing within the restricted area and his parents didn’t bother.
Image source: kaarlsson, Elina Sazonova/pexels
Technically not a tourist guide but I was doing a tour of our production facility to some people from head office. As we got to one of the pallet out-feeds, I mentioned the light curtain which was a safety feature that stopped the conveyors once the light was broken, and so for some d**n reason one of the ladies decides to stick her hand through the light to test it, stopping the production line and also risking her safety by doing it in the first place.
I asked her not to do that again and went about resetting the machine to start up again. No more than 3 seconds after doing so she stuck her hand through the curtain again stopping everything. She looked at me with the most stupid expression on her face as I basically said “what the f**k”. To this day I don’t know why she did it or what her deal was.
Image source: TheRealReapz
Not a tour guide but was on a tour in South Africa last year and a girl yells to stop the bus and proceeds to step out of the middle door to go take pictures of a pair of wild Ostriches and a chick. Tour guide screams for her to get the hell back on the bus because apparently they will rip you to shreds with their razor sharp claws, especially a mother protecting her chick. I would have preferred nature take its course.
We will never tour with other Americans again, while obviously this is a generalization, too many treat the rest of the world like a theme park or zoo. While we were at a wine tasting half the group proceeded to make click sounds as the local staff served us (for those who don’t know there are consonantal chicks in the Xhosa language). Several people also berated the tour guide because he used the world colored and blacks but he put them in their places immediately as the bus driver was colored and other staff were black and jumped in to say that’s exactly what they called themselves and to stop projecting American identity politics onto their country. There were a ton of other similar stories such as a someone from our group telling another tour guide and tour group to speak English (it was a separate Dutch group), but it was frankly just embarrassing.
Image source: xnordx
I used to work at a heritage site. It was an old military installation with a lot of remaining original structures (bunk beds, cafeteria equipment, computers etc.).
Everyday it was a constant effort to remind people (read: kids) NOT to jump on the beds, not to slam doors open, not to punch every button like it owes them money.
The absolute worst was a group of kids on a school trip. Within the first ten minutes we’re walking through the tech portion of the exhibit, where we had a wall lined with Burroughs large systems machines (B5000’s), all behind this little fence about waist-high. I turn to demonstrate some of the pieces, and when I look back at the group one of them had jumped over the barrier, opened one of the units and started pulling out handfuls of digital tape from the reels inside.
I just about jumped on the kid when their teacher did just that. She jumped the barrier, smacked the kids hands and took him outside. I immediately ended the tour and had them all refunded, as I couldn’t imagine what else could happen.
Image source: anon, Getty Images/unsplash
I’m not a tour guide, but I once seen an American tourist sit down on a 15th century armchair at the Palace of Versailles in Paris. I was around 8 years old at the time but I still knew it was wrong! The tour guide freaked out when she saw her.
Image source: anon
Not a tour guide, but my family and I took a tour in Dominica that took us through a cavern. The highlight of that tour was to show us a beautiful waterfall that has sunlight peeking through. The tour guide told us a million times before going into the cavern and when we were inside to stay on the edge and NOT try to go too close to the middle because people have been sucked under and died there.
Some idiot ignored him regardless in hopes to take a selfie there and couldn’t get out, so the tour guide in frustration had to risk his own life to save that moron. I hope that jerk tipped him extra at the end for saving his life.
Image source: MsSeriousBusiness
I used to give tours at my university. There was a group of middle schoolers I was giving a tour to (to show them why they should want to go college…yatta yatta).
There was this one kid who kept trying to sneak away and was whistling at just about every girl who walked by. Weird. Okay, whatever, he thinks he’s a big shot.
Then a very attractive girl comes jogging by us, and he tried to GRAB HER and starts AIR H*****G while he watches her run away from us. I was mortified.
I ended the tour. I was done with him. The teachers didn’t even care, that was probably the worst part.
Image source: Plooza
I was on a tour at Pompeii and the tour guide nearly had an aneurysm when some American parents let their children start picking rocks out of one of the historic houses. He was Italian and was screaming “these houses survived a volcano blast but they are going to be done in by your children while you do nothing!!” The parents were still did nothing and the children were climbing and destroying things the entire tour.
Image source: Mjrfrankburns
Not a tour guide but I was recently on a tour of Dachau concentration camp and this family in our group (two girls in their twenties and their parents) started taking selfies in front of the crematorium ovens. It was literally the most emotional part of the tour. The guide was reading witness accounts. And we look up to these two girls having an Instagram photo shoot with an oven in the background. When our tour guide told them they were being inappropriate and tried to make them delete the pictures, their mom got in his face and started telling him that he had no right to make them delete the photos.
Image source: mellbell13
Oh cool something I can respond to.
I was at some resort location in Mexico I was invited to. A kind of tourist activity island and I was invired the day of. I didn’t really want to to be there and everything was a million times out of my price zone.
The one thing I was interested in, a 20ft cliff jump attraction I was in line for was surrounded by coati. Which are Mexican raccoons. They kinda act like monkeys and walk on two legs and reach around with their arms, I guess to make humans give then food.
Anyways a young girl was tracking one and pushing up all across the line when she got to a spot where the rope met the ledge, gave it food and was immediately bitten on the hand. My brother tied his shirt around her wrist(she was bleeding bad) and walked her to the bottom where they had a safety officer waiting.
They had many signs saying not to feed animals and even a life guard told her to stop. Some people just do not listen.
Image source: RenAndStimulants
When I visited Auschwitz there were people taking selfies in front of the wall of death, where people were e**cuted.
Image source: hoejoexo
Was on a tour of a small cave system somewhere in west Texas. It was really beautiful and right after the guide told us how long it took for all the stalagmites and stalactites to form she turned around to move on and some guy leans way over and snaps off a small one and shoved it in his pocket!!! I was so surprised I just stared at him and he smiled and winked at me like we had really gotten away with something and I was a co-conspirator or something.
Image source: Sonsea2, Matteo Panara/unsplash
I used to give walking tours of Old Vegas back in the day. During one ill-fated March afternoon I had a group consisting of a Mother and Son, a British Couple, a pair from Indiana, and a middle aged man from China. Long story short, the Chinese man dropped his trousers and took a s**t right on the sidewalk infront of the Golden Nugget without saying a word and carrying on as if nothing had happened.
Image source: anon, Cara Van Miriah/unsplash
