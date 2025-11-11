This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15

by

If you have a story that’s interesting to more people than you and your mother – share it with everyone else! To get an idea what pandas like, just play around our magazine (hints: unique design ideas, art, photography, inspiration). It can be your own art project or you can write about someone else’s work. You can also create all kind of fun lists of creative products or photos.

The best stories will be featured on BoredPanda.com home page and will have a chance to cure 10,000 people from boredom everyday.

This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #15

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Famous On-Screen Birds And Their Species
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2023
Meet The Cast Of “Beef”
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2022
Tinie Tempah: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 04-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
LOST’s Top 8 Most Shocking Deaths
3 min read
May, 6, 2010
5 Things That You Didn’t Know About Sherri Saum
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.