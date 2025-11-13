I Create Artwork To Empathize With People Around Me

I’m a self-taught artist who began painting as a child to soothe my empathetic heart.
I found I can place myself in another’s shoes to an extent and I now create artwork with the hope that those who are suffering will find solace in knowing that they are not alone and help those who are not suffering understand these struggles a bit more.
#1 The Grandfather
#2 The Long Way Home
#3 Drowning In Spirits
#4 Choking On A Splinter
#5 Curse Of Calm
#6 Inocere
#7 Haulin’ The Weight Of The Sea
#8 No Expression
#9 The Day You Took My Goodness Away
#10 King Of A Child’s Nightmare
#11 The Ashamed
#12 Rain For The Gardens
#13 Vehement
