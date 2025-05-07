Top Five Moments Of Ti West’s MaXXXine Trailer

Mia Goth is back! This time, the actress is reprising a different role in the X trilogy. Just like Pearl was a prequel that focused on the horror villain, Ti West will give the spotlight to the main protagonist of X: Maxine Minx. Below is the current synopsis for the upcoming Maxxxine:
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. However, as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Los Angeles, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.
The film has an all-star cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Debicki. The A24 film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 5, 2024. Here are the top five moments of the Maxxxine trailer:
I Always Wanted To Be Famous
Mia Goth gave a tour de France performance as Pearl. The actress having to do duel roles in X showcased just how much of a powerhouse she is as well. There’s some hints that Maxine had a dark past, and I love that her story is different here. The themes remain largely the same: Maxine wants to be a star, just like Pearl did. However, her path is completely different from the villainous character.
The audition scene is simply but it reminds you of just how great Mia Goth is. The conviction and confidence in her performance is stunning, but the motivation is quite clear: Maxine plans on being a star. It’s cool that this prequel will be in the heart of Hollywood, and it’ll be fun to see how Ti West plays with the horror tropes in the city of Angels. There’s nothing flashing about the opening or audition, it’s just an excellent scene that drives home the purpose of the stand alone film.
The Night Stalker
Ti West is clearly drawing inspiration from real life. The Greater California area wasn’t so kind during this period as there was a legitimate Night Stalker terrorizing the state. Movies that tend to incorporate real life events tend to give films a realism and grounded edge because it taps into a real horror that residents can sympathize with.
Hopefully, West doesn’t use this to glorify the deaths that ruined dozens of lives due to this twisted criminal. Though based on his previous entries, the filmmaker is more interested in mapping the struggles of Maxine growing up in a seedy world that’s supposed to be all glitz and glamour. I’m extremely curious as to how West plans on handling the Night Stalker story, and how Maxine develops out of it.
I’m A Private Detective Hired To Find You
You can’t simply have a horror film without Kevin Bacon. It’s clear that Maxine has had a troubled past due to her instance on working in the sex industry. West hinted at an unhappy home for the main girl in X, and it’s great that the film peeling back the layers of her character from multiple angles. While there’s concern that West could be stock piling too much into the film, it’s hard to not be excited for Maxxine after two incredible (and underrated) horror films back-to-back. It’s a joy to see such an all-star cast for this film and Kevin Bacon will surely make the most out of his supporting role.
The Past Ain’t Finished With You
What seems to be great about Maxxxine is that it’s presenting a different type of horror from X and Pearl. Though it’s likely to end up being a slasher gorefest, the trailer highlights how our past mistakes can not only haunt you, but never let you no matter where you run or hide. Maxine has never been presented as some bubblegum princess, so it’ll be interesting to see how Ti West can give an answer about Maxine’s past that isn’t disappointing.
What Are You Hiding Maxine?
The ghosts of Maxine’s past will come to light. What’s fascinating is how the killings of The Night Stalker is in relation to Maxine? The mystery angle is very intriguing because it hints to something that forced Maxine to make such a vital life decision about entering into the world of porn. It could be something simple as Maxine killing her parents.
Or even something deeper that ties her to the Night Stalker. I love that Ti West is given a character driven pieces to two characters with similar wants, yet the avenues to achieving that want comes with different lifestyles. Like Kevin Bacon, seeing Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Monaghan play such a prominent role should resulted in some fun scene stealing from the very actors. All the pieces to the puzzle make Maxxine seem like it could be the best horror film of 2024.
