Top Five Moments Of David Leitch’s The Fall Guy Trailer

Ken has transitioned back into the role of a stuntman as the Oscar nominee has teamed with David Leitch for his new action/comedy, The Fall Guy. Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming film:
He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows, and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy, and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?
The Fall Guy has a star-studded cast that includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke, and Teresa Palmer. Leitch’s latest foray into action is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024. Here are the five best moments of the upcoming feature.
You’ve Been A Ghost
I love films that give us an inside look at how movies are made. In this case, The Fall Guy is following a stuntman, which is a category that feels underappreciated in Tinseltown. Though this doesn’t appear to be a thought-provoking piece on the profession itself, it’s fun to see Ryan Gosling back in this type of role since Drive. The tone and style are completely different, but the best moment in the opening seemingly gives a mysterious backstory that could play a key factor in the film later. The pairing of Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling is interesting; both are extremely talented actors and given the little snippets of footage together, they seem to have a fun dynamic.
How We Do Boss?
Leitch is a fantastic action director. He understands how to properly block scenes where the action is fluid and simple, yet it’s some of the coolest set pieces you’ll ever see. The Fall Guy feels unique because the protagonist is a stuntman, so not only will we get fun pieces like the action sequence of Jody’s fake film, but it opens the door to a different style of camera work and movement since we’re simply watching the everyday job of one of the riskiest professions in Hollywood.
What’s even better is that these are practical effects. Leitch has spoken about his upcoming film and told NBC, “If you’re going to make a movie about a stuntman, the action better be real. If you’re going to make a movie about the life and times of a Hollywood stuntman, then the action better be as real as you can make it.” The filmmaker has seemingly done an incredible job and it makes those moments feel realistic and heart-pounding because it sounds like Leitch will also highlight the risk of being a stuntman.
Find Tom Ryder
I have to admit, the scene of Colt finding Tom Ryder’s dead body would’ve been a great twist had it not been shown in the trailer. While it was unnecessary to put such a pivotal scene in the trailer, it is a great moment that adds context to a movie that’s mainly about the romance angle between Jody and Colt. It gives a different angle to the romantic comedy genre by mixing in a level of suspense that does more than put their budding romance at risk. It might explore a deeper layer surrounding the modern Hollywood stars and the shadiest things that happen within the film industry. I’m not expecting The Fall Guy to be written as some Oscar-caliber type film, but the David Leitch film seemingly has more depth beyond being a simple action/comedy.
I Had To Do Some Jason Bourne S**t
Hopefully, the strange ghosting plays a part in Colt being able to go Jason Bourne on a group of thugs. As I previously mentioned, Leitch is an incredible action director and all of his films have a unique level of style and fight choreography. Since it hasn’t been established in the film that he’s an elite fighter, it would be fun to see how a professional stuntman uses his skills on set in these action scenes. It’ll be a fun nuance never showcased onscreen and highlight the uniqueness of Ryan Gosling’s anti-hero.
Colt Jumps Onto A Helicopter
There’s nothing to say other than this scene looks so cool. Hopefully, Leitch finds a nice balance between these moments and quieter scenes. An overabundance of these scenes can diminish the impact of these moments and not make them feel as special as they should. Given the depth of action films slated for release this year, The Fall Guy has a chance to be the best one released in 2024. It’s original, has a charming cast, and a director who’s experienced in this genre.
Follow Us